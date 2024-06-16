CENS (Central Sparks) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction CENS 55 % Chance of Winning SOV 45 % Bet Now! Central Sparks and Southern Vipers will meet in the 36th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on June 16, 2024. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Central Sparks are coming from two consecutive wins. They are back in form and look good in terms of their batting order. The team has five wins and three losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. Central Sparks have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.297 in the competition.

The Southern Vipers have found their trick to consistency as they registered three wins in a row now. The team won their last fixture against Northern Diamonds. With that, they have five wins and three losses in the competition. The team is placed 3rd in the standings with 21 points and a net run rate of 0.754. SV are placed over Central Sparks due to a better net run rate. The result of the upcoming game might change the dynamics of the points table.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 45%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 55%

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Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Central Sparks is having a nightmare season this year in terms of their opening partnership. Their opening order revolved around many players and the team has not stopped experimenting with their top order. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8, 10, 14 & 0 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. The Southern Vipers have a pretty strong bowling order and have produced positive results lately. That said, Central Sparks shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks score before their 1st dismissal Over 11.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West Southern Vipers score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

County Ground, New Road renowned for its natural beauty, is a stage for high-scoring T20 matches that favour batters. Here, you'll typically see batsmen relish the true bounce and fast outfield, making the ground ideal for batters who can score boundaries with ease thanks to the short boundary dimensions. The skipper winning the toss shall pick to bat here first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy day on June 16. The temperature will peak at 23 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are having a terrific campaign. After recovering from a sinking campaign, the team registered three victories on the trot. The batters are doing well but it has been the bowlers who really carried their innings in the competition.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Batter Danni Wyatt All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks lost three games in a row but returned with two wins in the competition. They look strong and prepared for what’s forthcoming in their way. The team has a sound squad and shall give their best in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and Southern Vipers have collided once in the competition before. Central Sparks lead the tally by 1-0.

Central Sparks won- 1

Southern Vipers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Central Sparks clashed against the Thunder in the last game. Going in to bat first, Thunder scored 146/6 runs in the game. Central Sparks were fantastic with the ball. It was powered by Grace Potts’ 2 wickets in the game. During the chase, Central Sparks lost quick wickets but Abigail Freeborn (71*) and Amy Jones (67*) carried their innings in the middle order to surpass the target and post 150/2 in the game. Central Sparks won the game by 8 wickets.

The Southern Vipers were spectacular in the last game against Northern Diamonds. Batting first, the Diamonds registered 145/4 in 20 overs. The bowling was not impressive from the Vipers. Lauren Bell was the best bowler with 2 picks in the game. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers surpassed the target, posting 146/5 in the game and winning it by 5 wickets. Charlie Dean scored an unbeaten 64 whereas Danni Wyatt was the next top most batter from the side with 28 runs.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss is a fantastic batter in the team. She has scored 224 runs in 8 games at an average of 37.33. She scored 27 runs in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Amy Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Amy Jones is back in the competition. She has scored 106 runs in 2 games at an average of 106.00. She scored an unbeaten 67 in the last game to help her side win the game. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to strike again in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Katie George to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Katie George picked a single wicket in the last game. This accumulates to 10 wickets in 8 games for the bowler. She is doing very well and the team relies on her to do their bowling bid. She will go in as the best bowling option from the team.

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a fantastic bowler as well. She has picked 14 wickets in 8 games. She has an economy rate of 6.22 in the competition. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.