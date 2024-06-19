CENS (Central Sparks) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction CENS 45 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and The Blaze will meet in the 39th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 19, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Central Sparks are doing fairly well in the competition. They have won six games and lost three matches in their eight matches. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 26 points and a net run rate of 0.483. They are coming from a win against Southern Vipers in the last game. Central Sparks have displayed promise with their performance in their recent games.

The Blaze are a terrific team. They have performed extremely well in the competition and were winning all their games in the competition. They faced their first loss in the competition against South East Stars. With seven wins and a loss, they still occupy the top place in the points table. The Blaze has a sound squad and will be confident coming into the next game.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 55%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 45%

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Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze are coming from a loss in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves before but Marie Kelly replaced Graves in the opening order. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4, 11, 0 and 3 runs before their first dismissal in the last nine games. Beaumont and Kelly average at 16.33 & 8.00 respectively in the competition. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: The Blaze 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: The Blaze 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge is known for its true, hard surface, which allows the batters to play their strokes freely. Though it offers assistance to the bowlers as well, especially when conditions are overcast. There is a slight advantage for teams winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on June 19. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 18 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Teresa Graves Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lost their first game of the season. They went against South East Stars in the last game but their batting order failed miserably in the game. They could only post 84 runs in the match.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Batter Danni Wyatt All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks are back in form and won three games in a row. They are coming from a strong win against the Vipers by 5 wickets. The bowlers were extremely economical and equally lethal in the game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice where The Blaze won both the games.

Central Sparks won- 0

The Blaze won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Central Sparks went against Southern Vipers in the last game. It was a low scoring game. Southern Vipers went in to bat first and scored 98 runs, losing all the wickets in the process. Katie George, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis and Ria Fackrell were fantastic with the ball and picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing was not a big task for the team. Davina Perrin and Amy Jones smashed 26 runs each. Courtney Webb added 21 runs and finished the game for the team. The Sparks were 99/5 in the game, winning it by 5 wickets.

The Blaze were having an unbeatable season in the competition until they met with South East Stars in their last outing. Batting first, the Blaze could only post 84 runs in the game and lost all the wickets in the process. Sarah Glenn scored 21 runs in the game, the highest from the side. Ella Claridge only scored 16 runs in the game. South East Stars scored 89/5 in the match and won the game by 5 wickets. Sarah Glenn took 3 wickets in the match.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze T20 Trent Bridge, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has amassed 345 runs in 9 games of the competition. She averages at 43.12. She scored 57 runs in the last clash against Central Sparks.

Amy Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Amy Jones is back in the competition. She has scored 132 runs in 3 games at an average of 66.00. She scored 26 in the last game to help her side win the game. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to strike again in the next game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 17 wickets in 9 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.94 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Central Sparks.

Katie George to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Katie George picked 2 wickets in the last game. This accumulates to 12 wickets in 9 games for the bowler. She is doing very well and the team relies on her to do their bowling bid. She will go in as the best bowling option from the team.