CENS (Central Sparks) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction BLAZ 58 % Chance of Winning CENS 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.692 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and The Blaze will meet in the 1st semi-final game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Derby on June 22, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Central Sparks finished their group games with a loss against the Blaze in the last game. With six wins and four losses, Central Sparks finished fourth in the points table. The team possessed 26 points and a net run rate of 0.402. The team somehow made the play-offs and will be looking to sustain their campaign further in the finals.

The Blaze are a terrific team. They have performed extremely well in the competition. They have won every game but one in the competition. With nine wins and a loss, the Blaze finished at the top place of the points table. They earned 39 points and a net run rate of 0.606. They are coming from a win against Central Sparks in the last game. That said, they will be confident stepping into the next game.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 58%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 42%

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Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

The Blaze are coming from a loss in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves before but Marie Kelly replaced Beaumont in the last game. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4, 11, 0, 3 and 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last ten games. Groves and Kelly average at 24.50 & 22.83 respectively in the competition. In the last clash against Central Sparks, The Blaze scored no run before losing their 1st wicket. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks’ score before 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Central Sparks 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground in Derby is renowned for its balanced nature, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers can expect movement off the surface initially with the new ball, posing challenges for batters to score freely at the beginning of the innings. As the match progresses, spinners may become influential, particularly in the later stages. It will be essential for batters to employ footwork against spinners, as adopting an overly defensive approach could be detrimental.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on June 22. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 19 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Teresa Graves Batter Josie Groves Bowler Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze lost a single game in the competition. The team is coming from a win against Central Sparks in the last game. They chased the target in time and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely Bowler Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks won three games in a row. However, the team is coming from a loss against the Blaze. They could not bat well in the last game and will be looking to do better with their batting in the next game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met three times where The Blaze won all the games.

Central Sparks won- 0

The Blaze won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Central Sparks went against the Blaze in their last outing. The sides have met twice in the competition where the latter won both the games. In the last game, Central Sparks scored 138/8 in the game. Davina Perrin (37), Abigail Freeborn (39) and Amy Jones (36) were the top batters in the team. The rest of the batters bundled out cheaply in the game. Kirstie Gordon, Heather Graham and Josie Groves picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was not a big score for the Blaze.



Chasing the target, the Blaze scored 139/5 in the game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Marie Kelly was the best batter from the Blaze and smashed an unbeaten 89 runs in the game. Kathryn Bryce added 27 runs in the game. Central Sparks could not bowl very well in the game. Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Georgia Davies,Hannah Baker and Charis Pavelu picked a wicket each in the game. But they could not stop the Blaze to chase the target in time.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze T20 County Ground in Derby, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.164 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has amassed 372 runs in 10 games of the competition. She averages at 41.33. She scored 27 runs in the last clash against Central Sparks.

Amy Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Amy Jones is back in the competition. She has scored 168 runs in 4 games at an average of 56.00. She scored 36 in the last game. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to strike again in the next game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 19 wickets in 10 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.69 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Central Sparks.

Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Emily Arlott is the top bowler from Central Sparks. She has picked 14 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.92 in the competition. Arlott picked a wicket in the last game. That said, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.