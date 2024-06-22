CENS (Central Sparks) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction
BLAZ
58%
Chance of Winning
CENS
42%
T20
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- The Blaze lead the tally by 3-0 in the two clashes against Central Sparks.
- Central Sparks finished fourth in the standings whereas the Blaze topped the group table.
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Chance of Winning
Central Sparks finished their group games with a loss against the Blaze in the last game. With six wins and four losses, Central Sparks finished fourth in the points table. The team possessed 26 points and a net run rate of 0.402. The team somehow made the play-offs and will be looking to sustain their campaign further in the finals.
The Blaze are a terrific team. They have performed extremely well in the competition. They have won every game but one in the competition. With nine wins and a loss, the Blaze finished at the top place of the points table. They earned 39 points and a net run rate of 0.606. They are coming from a win against Central Sparks in the last game. That said, they will be confident stepping into the next game.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 58%
- Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 42%
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Tips
The Blaze to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
The Blaze are coming from a loss in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves before but Marie Kelly replaced Beaumont in the last game. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4, 11, 0, 3 and 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last ten games. Groves and Kelly average at 24.50 & 22.83 respectively in the competition. In the last clash against Central Sparks, The Blaze scored no run before losing their 1st wicket. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Sparks’ score before 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
The Blaze’s score before 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Central Sparks
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Toss Prediction
The pitch at County Ground in Derby is renowned for its balanced nature, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers can expect movement off the surface initially with the new ball, posing challenges for batters to score freely at the beginning of the innings. As the match progresses, spinners may become influential, particularly in the later stages. It will be essential for batters to employ footwork against spinners, as adopting an overly defensive approach could be detrimental.
Weather Report
It will be a cloudy game on June 22. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 19 degree Celsius.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Claridge
|
Batter
|
Teresa Graves
|
Batter
|
Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Marie Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Higham
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze lost a single game in the competition. The team is coming from a win against Central Sparks in the last game. They chased the target in time and will be looking to do the same in the next game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Batter
|
Charis Pavely
|
Bowler
|
Eve Jones (c)
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Emily Arlott
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks won three games in a row. However, the team is coming from a loss against the Blaze. They could not bat well in the last game and will be looking to do better with their batting in the next game.
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met three times where The Blaze won all the games.
Central Sparks won- 0
The Blaze won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Odds
Central Sparks went against the Blaze in their last outing. The sides have met twice in the competition where the latter won both the games. In the last game, Central Sparks scored 138/8 in the game. Davina Perrin (37), Abigail Freeborn (39) and Amy Jones (36) were the top batters in the team. The rest of the batters bundled out cheaply in the game. Kirstie Gordon, Heather Graham and Josie Groves picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was not a big score for the Blaze.
Chasing the target, the Blaze scored 139/5 in the game and managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Marie Kelly was the best batter from the Blaze and smashed an unbeaten 89 runs in the game. Kathryn Bryce added 27 runs in the game. Central Sparks could not bowl very well in the game. Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Georgia Davies,Hannah Baker and Charis Pavelu picked a wicket each in the game. But they could not stop the Blaze to chase the target in time.
Central Sparks vs The Blaze
T20
County Ground in Derby, null
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Batters
Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze
Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has amassed 372 runs in 10 games of the competition. She averages at 41.33. She scored 27 runs in the last clash against Central Sparks.
Amy Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Amy Jones is back in the competition. She has scored 168 runs in 4 games at an average of 56.00. She scored 36 in the last game. The wicket-keeper batter will be looking to strike again in the next game.
Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Bowlers
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 19 wickets in 10 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.69 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last clash against Central Sparks.
Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Emily Arlott is the top bowler from Central Sparks. She has picked 14 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She has an economy rate of 6.92 in the competition. Arlott picked a wicket in the last game. That said, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze
The Blaze to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
Central Sparks to win @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Parimatch