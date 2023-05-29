CENS (Central Sparks) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction CENS 39 % Chance of Winning NWT 61 % Bet Now! Thunder will take on Central Sparks in the next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Monday, May 29. The match is slated to take place at County Ground, New Road in Worcester with a scheduled start of 3 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Chance of Winning

As per the bookmakers, the Thunder are heavy favourites going into this match. Both the teams are in a similar position on the table but Thunder are coming off a win. That could be one of the reasons they have a higher chance of winning ahead of the match.

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 39%

Thunder chance of winning @ 61%

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Central Sparks vs Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Central Sparks and Thunder have had a similar season in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 so far. They are set to meet at County Ground, New Road on Monday and would be desperate to get a move on. Central Sparks are placed sixth on the table with four points, having won one out of three games. Their net run rate reads -0.600 and needs a lot of improvement. Sparks were hammered in their most recent fixture against The Blaze by 56 runs. Sparks won the toss and elected to field first but it did not go to plan. They did dismiss The Blaze openers inside the powerplay but what followed was a carnage. Their bowlers didn't have any answers to Nat Sciver-Brunt and Georgie Boyce, who added a 94-run stand for the third wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt obliterated Sparks with a stunning 96 not-out in 50 balls to power The Blaze to 212/5. Chasing a mammoth target, Central Sparks were on the backfoot from the get go. Both the Sparks openers could not get a good start. Amy Jones fought with a superb 55 off 39 but her dismissal pretty much put curtains on their chase. Abigail Freeborn scored 31 not-out in 24 balls to help them reduce the net run-rate impact.

Thunder occupy the fifth spot with one win out of three games. They have a better net run-rate of -0.250 compared to Central Sparks. Thunder are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers on Saturday. Bowling first, Kate Cross set the tone early by removing Dane van Niekerk on the second ball of the match. She went on to pick 1 for 20 in four overs while Emma Lamb also bagged 2 for 24 in her full quota. Thunder bowlers did not let Sunrisers get any partnerships, picking wickets at regular intervals. Sophie Ecclestone also did what she does best, conceding just 14 runs in four overs and picking a wicket. Emma Lamb and Liberty Heap provided a solid start in the run-chase, scoring 64 runs in nine overs. Lamb scored 31 off 26 while Liberty Heap 46 off 49. Deandra Dottin then smashed an unbeaten 26 off 15 to finish the chase in 16.3 overs.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Central Sparks opted to field first in their previous game. Thunder won their only game while chasing and lost two matches where they batted first. There has been only one game played here in women's cricket but if we look at the men's T20 record, Worcester is a good venue for chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks good to have a full match on Monday morning. The weather should be mostly sunny and pleasant with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) Batter Bethan Ellis All-Rounder Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Abigail Freeborn Batter Emily Arlott All-Rounder Issy Wong All-Rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks began their 2023 season with a 23-run victory over Sunrisers but then lost by three runs against Northern Diamonds. They lost their most recent fixture versus The Blaze by 56 runs.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-rounder Liberty Heap Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Fi Morris Wicketkeeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Kate Cross All-rounder Naomi Dattani Bowler Danielle Collins Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder lost their opening match of the season by six wickets against Western Storm. They suffered another loss at the hands of The Blaze by three wickets. Thunder finally opened their account in this season with a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Head to Head

Central Sparks and Thunder have not faced each other in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. It is because the previous editions of the Charlotte Edwards Cup were held in the two-group format as opposed to just one this time around.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Odds

Thunder to score most runs in powerplay (overs 1-6)

Thunder have a top order comprising Emma Lamb, Liberty Heap and Deandra Dottin. It's a more destructive top order compared to Central Sparks. In their victory over Sunrisers, Thunder scored 43/0 in the powerplay. You can bet on Thunder to score most runs in the first six overs.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Amy Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Amy Jones is one of the best players in T20 cricket in England and has been in terrific form. She has scored 122 runs in the season so far at an average of 41 while striking at 131. Jones has smashed two half-centuries in three innings. She's a good bet to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb hasn't fully fired yet in this season but has the ability to smash the opponents. She has scored 69 runs from three innings. In the previous game, she made 31 off 26 and it should give her confidence. Lamb has over 1100 runs in the shorter format with four fifties and a hundred. Back her to be Thunder's top batter.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Emily Arlott has been superb for Central Sparks in the ongoing tournament. She has taken six wickets from four games at an economy of 6.95. Her best figures in the season came against Sunrisers, where she picked 4 for 23. You can back Arlott to be Central Sparks' top bowler.

Sophie Ecclestone to be Thunder’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner is the best white-ball spinner in the world and is the number-one-ranked bowler. Sophie Ecclestone has done well in this tournament as well, picking five wickets at an economy of just 5.08. She has an incredible record in the format with 210 wickets at 5.89 RPO. Bet on Ecclestone to be Thunder's best bowler.