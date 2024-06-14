CENS (Central Sparks) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction CENS 45 % Chance of Winning NWT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and Thunder will meet in the 32nd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 14, 2024. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Central Sparks have played seven games in the competition. They managed to win four games while losing on three occasions. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 17 points and a net run rate of 0.310. They managed to be the first team to defeat Central Sparks for the first time in the current season. They will be looking to continue the same in their next outing.

The Thunder have been inconsistent in the competition. Their last game was abandoned due to rain. With three wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.594. The Thunder have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 45%

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Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Central Sparks is having a nightmare season this year. Their opening order revolved around many players and the team has not stopped experimenting with their top order. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8, 10 & 14 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. The Thunder has a pretty strong bowling order and have produced positive results lately. That said, Central Sparks shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Thunder 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. However, given the Edgbaston's history, the wicket will likely be on the flatter side, helping the batters as the game progresses. Considering the nature of the surface, pacers who are good at bowling cutters and hitting the hard length could excel at this venue. Although it contradicts modern-day practice, don't be surprised if the toss-winning team bats first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy day on June 16. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Liberty Heap Bowler Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder finally won a game after a long time in the competition. They went up against the Sunrisers in the last game and won it by 5 wickets. It was an impressive performance from all the departments.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks lost three games in a row but returned with a win against South East Stars in their last outing.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and Thunder have collided twice in the competition before. The Thunder leads the tally by 2-0.

Central Sparks won- 2

Thunder won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Odds

Central Sparks clashed against South East Stars in the last game. Going in to bat first, South East Stars scored 122/8 runs in the game. Central Sparks were fantastic with the ball. It was powered by Emily Arlott’s 4 wickets in the game. Katie George also picked 2 wickets in the game. Central Sparks were spectacular with the bat as well. Eve Jones scored 43 runs in the game while Courtney Webb registered 31 runs in the match. Central Sparks successfully chased the target and scored 123/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.

The Thunder could not play their last game against Western Storm due to rain. Before that, they clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 151/9 in the game. The Thunder were fantastic with the ball. Sophie Ecclestone was happy with 3 picks in the game while Fi Morris and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each. Things went well during the chase. The top order delivered a clinical performance to win the game by posting 155/5 by the end and winning the game by 5 wickets. Seren Smale scored an unbeaten 39 in the game. Katie Mack smashed 28 runs in the game. Thunder needs to keep the same approach in order to arise from the bottom half of the table.

Central Sparks vs Thunder T20 Edgbaston, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 189 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.60. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game and will go in as the best batting option.

Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Eve Jones is a terrific batter and has scored the most runs for the team. She has amassed 172 runs in 7 games at an average of 28.66. She scored 43 runs in the last game and will be hoping to score high in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Emily Arlott is a very talented bowler from Central Sparks. Arlott has taken 13 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She has an economy rate of 7.00 in the tournament. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she is capable of putting any batter on the back-foot.