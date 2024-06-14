CENS (Central Sparks) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction
CENS
45%
Chance of Winning
NWT
55%
T20
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Thunder and Central Sparks have met twice in the format where the former leads the tally by 2-0.
- Central Sparks are placed 4th in the standings whereas Thunder are placed 5th.
Central Sparks vs Thunder Chance of Winning
Central Sparks have played seven games in the competition. They managed to win four games while losing on three occasions. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 17 points and a net run rate of 0.310. They managed to be the first team to defeat Central Sparks for the first time in the current season. They will be looking to continue the same in their next outing.
The Thunder have been inconsistent in the competition. Their last game was abandoned due to rain. With three wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of -0.594. The Thunder have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.
- Thunder’s chance of winning: 55%
- Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 45%
Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Tips
Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Central Sparks is having a nightmare season this year. Their opening order revolved around many players and the team has not stopped experimenting with their top order. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8, 10 & 14 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. The Thunder has a pretty strong bowling order and have produced positive results lately. That said, Central Sparks shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Sparks score before their 1st dismissal Over 12.5 runs
North West Thunder score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Thunder
Central Sparks vs Thunder Toss Prediction
The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. However, given the Edgbaston's history, the wicket will likely be on the flatter side, helping the batters as the game progresses. Considering the nature of the surface, pacers who are good at bowling cutters and hitting the hard length could excel at this venue. Although it contradicts modern-day practice, don't be surprised if the toss-winning team bats first.
Weather Report
It will be a cloudy day on June 16. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day.
Thunder Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
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Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Seren Smale
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Batter
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Katie Mack
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Batter
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Fi Morris
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All-rounder
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Liberty Heap
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Bowler
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Emma Lamb
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Batter
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Danielle Collins
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Batter
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
|
Phoebe Graham
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Bowler
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Tara Norris
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Bowler
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Sophie Ecclestone
|
All-rounder
Thunder Recent Form
The Thunder finally won a game after a long time in the competition. They went up against the Sunrisers in the last game and won it by 5 wickets. It was an impressive performance from all the departments.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
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Batter
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Charis Pavely
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c)
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Batter
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Katie George
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All-rounder
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
|
Davina Perrin
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Batter
|
Courtney Webb
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Batter
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Emily Arlott
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Bowler
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Georgia Davis
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Bowler
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Hannah Baker
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Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks lost three games in a row but returned with a win against South East Stars in their last outing.
Central Sparks vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record
Central Sparks and Thunder have collided twice in the competition before. The Thunder leads the tally by 2-0.
Central Sparks won- 2
Thunder won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Odds
Central Sparks clashed against South East Stars in the last game. Going in to bat first, South East Stars scored 122/8 runs in the game. Central Sparks were fantastic with the ball. It was powered by Emily Arlott’s 4 wickets in the game. Katie George also picked 2 wickets in the game. Central Sparks were spectacular with the bat as well. Eve Jones scored 43 runs in the game while Courtney Webb registered 31 runs in the match. Central Sparks successfully chased the target and scored 123/7, winning the game by 3 wickets.
The Thunder could not play their last game against Western Storm due to rain. Before that, they clashed against the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 151/9 in the game. The Thunder were fantastic with the ball. Sophie Ecclestone was happy with 3 picks in the game while Fi Morris and Kate Cross picked 2 wickets each. Things went well during the chase. The top order delivered a clinical performance to win the game by posting 155/5 by the end and winning the game by 5 wickets. Seren Smale scored an unbeaten 39 in the game. Katie Mack smashed 28 runs in the game. Thunder needs to keep the same approach in order to arise from the bottom half of the table.
Central Sparks vs Thunder
T20
Edgbaston, null
Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Batters
Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder
Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 189 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.60. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game and will go in as the best batting option.
Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Eve Jones is a terrific batter and has scored the most runs for the team. She has amassed 172 runs in 7 games at an average of 28.66. She scored 43 runs in the last game and will be hoping to score high in the next game.
Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Bowlers
Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Emily Arlott is a very talented bowler from Central Sparks. Arlott has taken 13 wickets in 7 games in the competition. She has an economy rate of 7.00 in the tournament. She picked 4 wickets in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder
Fi Morris has picked 8 wickets in 6 games. She managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she is capable of putting any batter on the back-foot.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Thunder
Thunder to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Central Sparks to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
Parimatch