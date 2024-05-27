NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NORD 43 % Chance of Winning CENS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.838 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks will cross swords in the 12th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on May 27, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team faced two consecutive losses upon entering the competition this season. With two losses, they are placed at the 7th position of the table standings. They have a net run rate of -1.095 in the competition.

Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. Central Sparks are doing very well so far. They have won both their games in the competition. They clinched a comprehensive win in the last game against Western Storm. With that, they are placed at the top of the points table with 9 points and a net run rate of 1.993. They will be hoping to carry on the same in the next outing.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 57%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 43%

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Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Central Sparks had Ami Campbell and Eve Jones open for the team last season. Eve Jones played pretty well but Campbell averaged below 10 in the previous season. In their last clash against Northern Diamonds, the team accumulated 10 runs before their 1st dismissal. This season, Ami Campbell and Abigail Freeborn opened for the side and posted 11 & 4 runs before their first dismissal. Ami Campbell was the first to depart in both the games. The team failed to secure a competent opening partnership and shall lose an early wicket in the next game against Northern Diamonds.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The Headingley pitch in Leeds offers good pace, benefiting both batters and bowlers. A par first innings total is expected to be 155-165. The surface supports aggressive batting, while bowlers can find early breakthroughs, with seamers exploiting early conditions and spinners becoming effective later. Overall, it promises a balanced and exciting contest between bat and ball.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 27. The temperature will hover around 14 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds had a difficult season last year. They are not doing very well this season as well. They lost both their games this season and lie near the bottom of the table.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a disappointing season last year. The team only won two games while losing five matches. However, the tables have turnt. They have won both their games so far and sit at the top of the standings this season.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the only clash between the sides, Northern Diamonds leads the tally by 1-0.

Northern Diamonds won- 1

Central Sparks won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against The Blaze in the first game. Batting first, the Blaze collected 136 runs in the game. Katie Levick picked 3 wickets whereas Erin Burns shined with 5 wickets to her name. Chasing the target, Northern Diamonds started out well but were restricted to 132 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. The team missed out on a win by 4 runs. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 38 runs whereas Hollie Armitage chipped in 28 runs in the game.

Central Sparks clashed against Western Storm in the last outing. Batting first, Central Sparks scored 168/6 in 20 overs. Abigail Freeborn smashed 68 runs in the game. Eve Jones knocked 38 runs but faced an unfortunate run-out in the game. It was a competitive score for the side. The team was very efficient with the ball as well. Western Storm bundled out for 147 runs in the game. Katie George picked 4 wickets whereas Grace Potts was successful in claiming 3 wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks T20 Headingley, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.838 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill has played 2 games and scored 40 runs in totality. She was knocked out at 2 in the first game but returned in the 2nd game to knock 38 runs in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin was fantastic in the first game and posted an unbeaten 79 in the game. She knocked 28 runs in the next game. She has a strike rate of over 150 in the competition and shall come in hard in the upcoming outing.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is a very experienced player. She played her first game of the season and was exceptionally well with the ball. She took 5 wickets for 25 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hannah Baker has done extremely well in the international circuit. She picked 2 wickets for 21 runs in the first game. She picked a single wicket in the last game. She will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next game.