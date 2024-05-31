NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction NORD 39 % Chance of Winning SES 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and South East Stars will cross swords in the 15th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street May 31, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team faced three consecutive losses upon entering the competition this season. With three losses, they are placed at the 8th position of the table standings. They have a net run rate of -0.884 in the competition.

South East Stars are doing extremely well in the current competition. They won both their games this season. Their third game was washed out due to rain. They won their last game against the Thunder. With two fantastic wins, the team is placed at the third place of the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.881. The team will be expected to win their next game too.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 61%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 39%

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Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

South East Stars have a pretty strong batting order this season. Tash Farrant and Bryony Smith opened for the team in RHFT and registered very impressive scores for the first wicket in the game. However, the team is struggling opening in the 20 over format. Bryony Smith and Sophia Dunkley opened in the first game and scored 23 runs together before the first dismissal. However, they posted only 2 runs before Smith lost her wicket in the last game. That said, South East Stars are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known to favour both batters and bowlers. However, fast bowlers tend to struggle at this venue, unlike other England stadiums. The surface becomes slow and sluggish as the game progresses, allowing the spinners to come into play in the later phase of the game. The average first-inning score at the ground is 163, and the team winning the toss would look to bowl first in the contest. Overall, a thrilling and high-scoring game is expected to take place between the two formidable line-ups.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 31. The temperature will hover around 14 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game but it will be a windy day.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are going through a rough patch. The batters are not scoring runs for the team and lost all their games so far because of that.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars will be expected to perform well after their win in the first two games of this year’s season. They won their last game against Thunder by 5 wickets. The bowlers did a very good job in the game and picked quick wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the only clash between the sides, Northern Diamonds leads the tally by 1-0.

Northern Diamonds won- 1

South East Stars won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against Central Sparks in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 80/9 after the game was reduced to 11 overs. All the batters went out cheaply except for Erin Burns who scored 30 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Central Sparks surpassed the target, scoring 81/7 and won the game by 3 wickets. Rachel Star, Erin Burns and Katie Levick picked 2 wickets each in the game. Northern Diamonds will be looking for their first win in the competition.

South East Stars’ last game was abandoned due to rain. South East Stars clashed against Thunder before that. The Thunder batted first in the game and scored 139/7 in the game. SES bowlers were impressive with the economy. Tash Farrans was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the match. It was an easy chase for South East Stars. They scored 140/5 in the game, winning the match by 5 wickets. Paige Scholfield was the best batter in the team with an unbeaten 73 in the match. Alice Davidson-Richards also scored 43 runs. It was enough for the team to win the game comfortably.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars T20 Riverside Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! South East Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill has played 3 games and scored 45 runs in totality. She was knocked out at 2 in the first game but returned in the 2nd game to knock 38 runs in the game. She was dismissed early in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield is the best batter from South East Stars. She has scored 85 runs in 2 games at an average of 85.00. She scored an unbeaten 73 in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is a very experienced player. She played her first game of the season and was exceptionally well with the ball. She took 5 wickets for 25 runs in the last game. In three games, she has picked 7 wickets in total. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Tash Farrant to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tash Farrant is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games so far. She picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.