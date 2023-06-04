NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NORD 54 % Chance of Winning SOV 46 % Bet Now! Second-placed Northern Diamonds will take on third-ranked Southern Vipers on June 4 in Leeds in a crucial fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. This will be the first time both teams face each other this season, and the contest will get underway at 8 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Diamonds had a rollicking start in the competition, with four victories on the bounce helping them to earn the title contenders tag. The Vipers, too had back-to-back wins in their first two fixtures, but then two losses in the next three matches did not allow them to climb up at the top of the points table.

Northern Diamonds’ chances of winning - 54%

Southern Vipers’ chances of winning - 46%

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Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Having scored 214 runs already in the competition, Hollie Armitage leads by example for the Diamonds. Lauren Winfield-Hill (158 runs) and Leah Dobson (133 runs) have given the support Armitage required from the batters, while Grace Hall and Katie Levick have been doing wonders with the ball, taking 17 wickets between them to help their side to go through a purple patch.

Among the Vipers bowlers, Linsey Smith (7 wickets in five matches) and Lauren Bell (6 wickets in three matches) hold the key. Danni Wyatt as usual leads the runs-chart among her teammates with 147 runs across five matches, while Georgia Adams and Maia Bouchier have been ably supporting her, with both of them averaging more than 30. In all, this should be a cracker of a contest between two sides who seek to win the elusive title.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Interestingly, all three victories that the Vipers have registered have come while chasing. The Diamonds, on the other hand, have three victories while batting first, and the other while batting second. Moreover, till June 3, four out of the previous five fixtures’ winners were the chasing sides, suggesting that whichever team win the toss, may go with the recent trend to bowl first.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline.com, a partly cloudy sky will be above Headingley when the match will take place on Sunday. However, there is no chance of rain during the match time, and the average temperature will be around 18°c. So, the match is likely to be a full 20-over game without any interruptions.

Northern Diamonds News & Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Chloe Tryon,

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Leah Dobson Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Bess Heath (WK) Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Lizzie Scott Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Northern Diamonds have begun the competition in style with four victories on the trot. The first of them came against the Sunrisers, followed by thumping victories over The Sunriers, South East Stars, Central Sparks, and Western Storm. However, they lost momentum after that, losing to The Blaze by six wickets before coming to this fixture.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Nicole Faltum (WK) Batter Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Emily Windsor All-rounder Linsey Smith All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Anya Shrubsole Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

The Vipers did have a great start in the competition, winning the opening two fixtures comprehensively against Western Storm and South East Stars. Then they lost the plot, losing twice in their next three outings, against Central Sparks and The Blaze respectively.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Head to Head

The Diamonds and the Vipers have played three T20s thus far, of them the latter emerged victorious in their last two meetings. The Diamonds’ triumph came in 2021 when the two sides met in the semi-final of the then-Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Total matches - 3,

Northern Diamonds wins - 1,

Southern Vipers wins - 2

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Lauren Winfield-Hill to score over 22.5 runs @1.832

Winfield-Hill averages 31.60 in the competition, having tallied 158 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 124.40. Coming to open, she made a slowish 40 (off 47 balls) in the Diamonds’ previous fixture against The Blaze, indicating that she tends to remain at the crease as much as possible to make a substantial impact. Also, her career T20I strike rate of 107.97 for England after 35 innings suggests she is a player who takes time to settle in the middle. So, keeping everything in mind, Windfield-Hill scoring 23 or more should be the safest bet for the punters.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the Northern Diamonds’ top batter

Having scored 214 runs across five outings at a strike rate of 138.06, Hollie Armitage leads the runs’ chart in the Charlotte Edwards Cup this year. The 25-year-old scored 20 runs or above in four of them, suggesting that she has built a reputation as someone who can be trustworthy for the punters. Moreover, the Diamonds skipper comes to bat at No. 3, which increases the chances to score more runs than many. Therefore, it is no brainer that Armitage, the tournament’s highest run-getter, should be the most threatening batter for the Vipers.

Danni Wyatt to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

One of the most destructive batters in world cricket, Danni Wyatt has aggregated 147 runs over four innings at a strike rate of 141.34. She has scored in excess of 20 runs thrice in four attempts this season, which included an impressive 49-ball 68 against Central Sparks in their previous encounter. A player who is still going strong having played 143 T20Is can’t be ignored, and her recent form won’t allow the punters to overlook the 32-year-old opener in this high-voltage contest.

Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the Northern Diamonds’ top bowler

Known as a sharp leg-break bowler, Levick has been spinning the web around the batters this season, scalping nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of just 6.10. His strike rate of 10.66 is equally impressive, and unsurprisingly, she was among the wickets in four of the five matches that the Diamonds have played this season. Hence, keep faith in the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker to reap rewards.

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

By snaring seven wickets in five matches, Smith, 28, leads the chart of the wicket-takers among her teammates. The English international, who has taken 13 wickets in nine T20Is, did not leave the field without any wicket not even once this year, which should attract the punters to bank upon her for yielding profits.