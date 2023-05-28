NOR (Northern Diamonds) vs SUNR (Sunrisers) Match Prediction NOR 63 % Chance of Winning SUNR 37 % Bet Now! Sunrisers will take on Northern Diamonds in their next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Sunday, May 28. The contest is scheduled to take place at Headingley in Leeds and will start at 8 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds are heavy favourites to win this match. Diamonds are not only playing at home but have been undefeated in the tournament. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have struggled badly.

Northern Diamonds chance of winning @ 63%

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Northern Diamonds and Sunrisers have had a contrasting season so far in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023. Now they take on each other at Headingley on Sunday. Northern Diamonds are placed second on the points table with 12 points from three games. They're undefeated in the tournament with the net run-rate reading 0.617. Most recently they defeated South East Stars by two wickets. Diamonds opted to bowl first. They did well to get three wickets inside the powerplay but did not have any answers to Alice Capsey. Capsey blasted 71 off 48 to power her side to 138. For Northern Diamonds, Grace Hall was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 20 in four overs. Lizzie Scott was also economical, picking 1 for 11 in three overs. Chasing the target, Diamonds lost both the openers inside the first three overs. Hollie Armitage and Sterre Kalis gave some stability with a 49-run stand for the third wicket. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Armitage stood tall at one end. Armitage scored a magnificent 82 off 59 to chase down the target almost single-handedly.

Sunrisers have played three games in the season and lost all three. They're at the bottom of the table, being the only team to open the points account yet. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Thunder on Saturday. Sunrisers won the toss and chose to bat first but had a horror start as they lost Dane van Niekerk on the second ball of the match. They could not get any momentum into their innings. Cordelia Griffith top-scored for the team with 36 off 35 but could not go on to score a big one. Florence Miller made 20 off 18 as they managed only 116 runs in 20 overs. Defending the target, the Sunrisers bowlers couldn't get through the Thunder opening pair early enough. Eva Gray snared 1 for 19 off four overs but it wasn't enough as Thunder chased down the total with 21 balls to spare. Northern Diamonds are on a three-match winning streak while Sunrisers have lost three on the trot. We expect both streaks to continue but anything can happen and Sunrisers could well produce an inspired performance to topple the favourites.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Match Toss Prediction

Northern Diamonds opted to field first in their previous game. In the first game of the season played at this venue, Western Storm had chosen to field first as well. Headingley is usually a very good venue for batting and chasing could be a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this match doesn't look great as there's a good possibility of showers in some parts of Leeds on Sunday afternoon and evening. There's around a 40% chance of precipitation predicted with the temperature ranging between 12-16 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Leah Dobson Batter Hollie Armitage (c) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Katherine Fraser All-Rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Northern Diamonds won their first match of the season by 32 runs against Western Storm. They then edged past Central Sparks by three runs. In the last game, Diamonds defeated South East Stars by two wickets on the final ball.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Mady Villiers All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Scrivens All-rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-rounder Florence Miller Batter Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (c) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers suffered a 23-run defeat against Central Sparks in their opening game of this tournament. Later they lost to South East Stars by four wickets. In their most recent game, Sunrisers went down by seven wickets versus Thunder.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Head to Head

The two teams have competed against each other twice in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Both the matches were won by Northern Diamonds in 2021. They won the first encounter by eight wickets and the other by 19 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score most runs in powerplay (overs 1-6)

Northern Diamonds have a solid top order of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Leah Dobson and Hollie Armitage. In the one game played here this season, Diamonds posted a mammoth 218, with 58 runs in the powerplay. You can bet on them to score most runs in the first six overs.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Hollie Armitage to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

The Northern Diamonds skipper has been in outstanding form in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 183 runs in three innings at an average of 61 while striking at 147. Armitage has scored two half centuries in three innings. She's a good bet to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Cordelia Griffith has been the only batter from Sunrisers who has been able to occupy the crease in this season so far. She has scored 107 runs from three innings at an average of 36 and strike rate of 109. You can back Griffith to be the top batter for the Sunrisers.

Northern Diamonds vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Grace Hall to be Northern Diamonds’s best bowler

Grace Hall is the top wicket-taker for the team in the ongoing season. She has taken six wickets from just three games at an economy of 7.18, with best figures of 3 for 20. The right arm medium pacer remains a key player and you can back her to be Northern Diamonds' top bowler.

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

The right arm off-break bowler is often very reliable with the ball. Mady Villiers is currently the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers, having picked five wickets from three games at an economy of 7.22. She has a pretty good record in the shorter format and you can back her to be the Sunrisers' top bowler.