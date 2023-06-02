NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs LIG (The Blaze) Match Prediction NORD 55 % Chance of Winning LIG 45 % Bet Now! The Blaze and Northern Diamonds are all set to take on each other in their next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Friday, June 2nd. The two teams are unbeaten in the competition so far and will meet at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze currently occupy the top spot with 18 points and an excellent net run-rate of 1.346. Diamonds are second on the table with 17 points and a net run-rate of 0.900. Both the teams have won four matches each in the competition but The Blaze have claimed two bonus points as opposed to one by Diamonds. Northern Diamonds are coming off a 35-run victory over Sunrisers in their most recent fixture at Headingley. Batting first, they posted 172 on the back of Leah Dobson's 47 runs in 40 deliveries and Bess Heath's outstanding cameo of 14-ball 31. Defending the target, some of their bowlers were quite expensive but Katie Levick was absolutely superb. She picked 5 for 19 off her four overs, running through Sunrisers' middle and lower order. Chloe Tryon and Grace Hall bagged two scalps each while Lizzie Scott was very economical.

The Blaze created history in their previous game, when they handed Southern Vipers their first defeat in the Charlotte Edwards Cup in two seasons. They chose to field first and their bowlers justified the decision to bowl out the defending champions for just 118. Katheryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk and Sophie Munro claimed two wickets each. The Blaze, who were without Nat Sciver-Brunt, didn't have a great start but Tammy Beaumont stepped up with an unbeaten 49 off 40 balls. Sarah Bryce and Munro also played handy cameos at the end. These two sides have had a similarly dominant season so far. There is not much to separate the two rivals looking at their arsenal and current form.

Northern Diamonds chance of winning - 55%

The Blaze chance of winning - 45%

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Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Tammy Beaumont is coming off an unbeaten 49 off 40 against a strong bowling line-up of Southern Vipers. She's a reliable batter at the top of the order and is averaging 49 in this season. Bet on Beaumont to score the highest runs for her team.

Northern Diamonds' Leah Dobson has scored 25, 41, 1 and 47 in four innings this season. Her ability to get good starts makes her a good bet to score over 16.5 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The Blaze have won the toss on three occasions this season and they have opted to field first every time. Northern Diamonds have elected to field and bat first once each. If we look at the venue record, there's no real bias in men's cricket. Three women's T20Is were played here, with all three won by the chasing side. Considering all of these points, Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks clear for this contest on Friday afternoon. Chester-le-Street is expected to be mostly sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature should range between 14-18 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Leah Dobson Batter Hollie Armitage (c) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Katherine Fraser All-Rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds began their season by defeating Western Storm by 32 runs. They held their nerves versus Central Sparks for a narrow three-run win before beating South East Stars by two wickets in the third game. Most recently, they hammered Sunrisers by 35 runs.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze chased down the targets with ease against South East Stars and Thunder in their first two matches. Then they smashed Central Sparks by 56 runs. In the last game, they defeated Southern Vipers by five wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze are a newly introduced side and so these two have not faced each other in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 66.5 runs in first 10 overs

The Blaze have the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marie Kelly and Georgie Boyce. Three of them have struck at over 139 while Marie Kelly has a strike rate of 119 in the ongoing season. The Blaze scoring over 66.5 runs in the first 10 overs is a good bet.

Northern Diamonds to score over 36.5 runs in first six overs

Northern Diamonds' top order has been in pretty good form in the ongoing tournament. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage and Leah Dobson have provided them with good starts more often than not. They have scored 58, 46, 32 and 48 in four powerplays so far. Back them to score over 36.5 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Top Team Batter

Hollie Armitage to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Hollie Armitage has been in terrific form, leading the batting charts in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 191 runs across four innings at an average of 48 and strike rate of 145. Armitage has registered two fifties in four innings. She missed out in the previous game but you can back her to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be The Blaze’s best batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the biggest names in the sport and has a superb record in the shorter format. She has scored 136 runs from three innings this season at a strike rate of 168. She was rested in the previous game but had smashed 96 not-out in 50 before that. Bet on Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’ best bowler

Katie Levick is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing competition. She has claimed nine wickets from four games at an economy of 6.71. The leg-break bowler was terrific in the previous game, picking 5 for 19 in four overs. You can back Levick to be Northern Diamonds' top bowler.

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s best bowler

The South African pacer is one of the fastest in the game and has the ability to make a big impact. Nadine de Klerk has snared eight wickets from four games while conceding runs at 5.65 rpo. Bet on de Klerk to be the best bowler for The Blaze.