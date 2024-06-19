NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction NORD 35 % Chance of Winning NWT 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Thunder will now clash in the 38th clash of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on June 19. The game will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Northern Diamond’s campaign has been dismal this year. They lost in the majority of their games this season. The team won their last game against Western Storm. With that, they have two wins and seven losses in nine games. The team is placed at the 7th place of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.349. The team is not going to qualify for the play-offs and this will be their last game in the competition this year.

The Thunder lost all the chances at making it to the play-offs after their last loss against Central Sparks. The team is placed at the 5th position of the points table. They have 15 points and a net run rate of -0.546 in the competition. This will be their last game of the tournament and they will be hoping to end it on a high note.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 35%

Thunder’ chance of winning: 65%

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Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Thunder have dropped down a few places in the competition after their inconsistent performance in the competition. Only a few batters in the team are doing well while others have not produced the goods yet. Emma Lamb and Fi Morris open for the team and average at 37.16 & 16.50 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 26, 2, 6, 39 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the last five outings. That said, they should expect an early wicket in the next game against Northern Diamonds.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Diamonds’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Thunder 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is known to favour both batters and bowlers. However, fast bowlers tend to struggle at this venue, unlike other England stadiums. The surface becomes slow and sluggish as the game progresses, allowing the spinners to come into play in the later phase of the game. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first in the contest.

Weather Report

The weather should be appropriate for a game of cricket on June 19. The skies will remain cloudy with not much sun in the morning. The temperature will vary between 9-17 degrees Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Liberty Heap Bowler Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

The Northern Diamonds are having a disastrous season. They won their second game this season in their last outing against Western Storm. They have a decent batting order but lack majorly with their bowling in the competition.

Thunder Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Lauren Filler Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder are coming from a loss against Central Sparks. They batted decently but the team relies too much over a few players. The bowlers are doing very poorly. They conceded a lot of runs in the last game.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Thunder and Northern Diamonds have collided twice in the competition before. The Thunder leads the tally by 2-0.

Thunder won- 2

Northern Diamonds won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds were up against Western Storm in their last fixture. Batting first, Northern Diamonds amassed 146/3 in the game. Their batting looked intact as Hollie Armitage smashed 97 runs in the game. The rest of the batters dismissed out quickly in the game. Chasing the target, Western Storm were 118/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 28 runs. Sophie Turner, Rachel Slater and Katie Levick handled the bowling order and picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Thunder spoiled all their chances in making it to the play-offs. They faced Central Sparks in the last game but had to face disappointment. Batting first, Thunder scored 146/6 in 20 overs. It was Seren Smale’s unbeaten innings of 88 runs that saved their innings. While Emma Lamb also scored 25 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Central Sparks surpassed the target in the game and posted 150/2, winning it by 8 wickets. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone got a wicket each.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder T20 Riverside Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! North West Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.535 Bet

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage has struck her bat very fiercely throughout the competition. She has scored 308 runs in 9 games at an average of 38.50. She struck 97 runs in the last game. With that mentioned, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Seren Smale to be the top batter for Thunder

Seren Smale is one of the top batters of the team. This season, she amassed 207 runs in 8 games at an average of 41.40. She scored an unbeaten 88 in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris is the top bowler from the Thunder. She has taken 8 wickets in 7 games for the team. She could not get any wicket in the last game but will be hopeful for a good performance in the next game.

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is the top bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 14 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She took no wickets in the last game but will be expected to bowl well in the next game.