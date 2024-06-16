NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction NORD 41 % Chance of Winning WES 59 % Bet Now! Western Storm and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 35th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on June 16, 2024. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Western Storm have played six games in the competition.Their last game was washed out due to rain. They managed to win a single game but lost on five occasions in the competition. Their last loss came against Southern Vipers by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the 7th place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.740. The team has to do better with their batting order.

The Northern Diamonds have been inconsistent in the competition. They are coming from a loss in their last game. With a win and seven losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 8th position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.591. The Northern Diamonds have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 41%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 59%

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Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Western Storm to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Western Storm is having a nightmare season this year. They are losing continuous matches in the competition. Their opening order revolved around many players but currently, Natasha Wraith and Heather Knight have taken the responsibility. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. That said, Western Storm shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch North West Northern Diamonds score before their 1st dismissalOver 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Western Storm 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The Headingley pitch in Leeds offers good pace, benefiting both batters and bowlers. A par first innings total is expected to be 155-165. The surface supports aggressive batting, while bowlers can find early breakthroughs, with seamers exploiting early conditions and spinners becoming effective later. Overall, it promises a balanced and exciting contest between bat and ball. The teams will opt to field here first.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day on June 16. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Liberty Heap Bowler Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

The Northern Diamonds remain at the bottom of the table after two defeats in a row. They have a decent batting order but the bowlers have not been able to produce the goods in the competition.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Lauren Filler Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. Western Storm are coming from a defeat against Southern Vipers. The team did well with the ball in the last game but lacked majorly in their batting order.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

Western Storm and Northern Diamonds have collided once in the competition before. Northern Diamonds won that fixture.

Western Storm won- 1

Northern Diamonds won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Odds

The last game of Western Storm was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Western Storm clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. After a series of continuous defeats, Western Storm were hoping for a breakthrough. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 137/9 in the match. The bowlers did well in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Filer picked 3 wickets each in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets home. However, their batters did not stand a chance while chasing the target. Heather Knight played a phenomenal strike of 69 runs while others dismissed out for a mere score in the game. Western Storm registered 119/10, losing the match by 18 runs.

The Northern Diamonds clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 145/4 in the game. Hollie Armitage came up with an unbeaten 69 whereas Sterre Kalis (32) and Bess Heath (31) also batted well. However, they were pretty loose with their bowling and conceded 146/5 to lose the game by 5 wickets against the Vipers. Rachel Star and Erin Burns picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage has struck her bat very fiercely throughout the competition. She has scored 211 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.14. She struck an unbeaten 69 in the last game. With that mentioned, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm

Heather Knight has entered the competition and delivered fantastic batting performances in the two games she has played so far. She scored 20 & 69 runs in the two games. She struck 69 off 56 balls in the last game. That said, Knight will be looking to bat very well in the next game.

Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is leading the charts in her team with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to perform very well in the next game.

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is the top bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.