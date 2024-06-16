NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
NORD
41%
Chance of Winning
WES
59%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- Western Storm and Northern Diamonds have clashed once in the format before (2023) where Northern Diamonds won the game.
- Western Storm are placed 6th in the standings whereas Northern Diamonds are placed 8th.
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
Western Storm have played six games in the competition.Their last game was washed out due to rain. They managed to win a single game but lost on five occasions in the competition. Their last loss came against Southern Vipers by a huge margin. With that, they are placed at the 7th place in the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.740. The team has to do better with their batting order.
The Northern Diamonds have been inconsistent in the competition. They are coming from a loss in their last game. With a win and seven losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 8th position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.591. The Northern Diamonds have a strong batting order but they need to do better with the bowling order.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 41%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 59%
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Tips
Western Storm to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Western Storm is having a nightmare season this year. They are losing continuous matches in the competition. Their opening order revolved around many players but currently, Natasha Wraith and Heather Knight have taken the responsibility. The failed opening partnerships denote their poor form in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 12, 5, 35, 25, 8 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the majority of their games. That said, Western Storm shall lose an early wicket in the next game too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
North West Northern Diamonds score before their 1st dismissalOver 16.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Western Storm
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
The Headingley pitch in Leeds offers good pace, benefiting both batters and bowlers. A par first innings total is expected to be 155-165. The surface supports aggressive batting, while bowlers can find early breakthroughs, with seamers exploiting early conditions and spinners becoming effective later. Overall, it promises a balanced and exciting contest between bat and ball. The teams will opt to field here first.
Weather Report
It will be a clear day on June 16. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Fi Morris
|
All-rounder
|
Liberty Heap
|
Bowler
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Danielle Collins
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
All-rounder
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
The Northern Diamonds remain at the bottom of the table after two defeats in a row. They have a decent batting order but the bowlers have not been able to produce the goods in the competition.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Lauren Filler
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. Western Storm are coming from a defeat against Southern Vipers. The team did well with the ball in the last game but lacked majorly in their batting order.
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
Western Storm and Northern Diamonds have collided once in the competition before. Northern Diamonds won that fixture.
Western Storm won- 1
Northern Diamonds won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Betting Odds
The last game of Western Storm was abandoned due to poor weather conditions. Western Storm clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. After a series of continuous defeats, Western Storm were hoping for a breakthrough. Southern Vipers batted first in the game and scored 137/9 in the match. The bowlers did well in the game. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Filer picked 3 wickets each in the game. Sophia Smale took 2 wickets home. However, their batters did not stand a chance while chasing the target. Heather Knight played a phenomenal strike of 69 runs while others dismissed out for a mere score in the game. Western Storm registered 119/10, losing the match by 18 runs.
The Northern Diamonds clashed against the Southern Vipers in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 145/4 in the game. Hollie Armitage came up with an unbeaten 69 whereas Sterre Kalis (32) and Bess Heath (31) also batted well. However, they were pretty loose with their bowling and conceded 146/5 to lose the game by 5 wickets against the Vipers. Rachel Star and Erin Burns picked 2 wickets each in the game.
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Batters
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage has struck her bat very fiercely throughout the competition. She has scored 211 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.14. She struck an unbeaten 69 in the last game. With that mentioned, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
Heather Knight to be the top batter for Western Storm
Heather Knight has entered the competition and delivered fantastic batting performances in the two games she has played so far. She scored 20 & 69 runs in the two games. She struck 69 off 56 balls in the last game. That said, Knight will be looking to bat very well in the next game.
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington is leading the charts in her team with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game and will be looking to perform very well in the next game.
Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Erin Burns is the top bowler from Northern Diamonds. She has taken 14 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She took 2 wickets in the last game. With her form, she will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Storm
Northern Diamonds to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch