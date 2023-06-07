SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SES 43 % Chance of Winning CENS 57 % Bet Now! Central Sparks and South East Stars will be up against each other in their next match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. The two teams will meet at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Both South East Stars and Central Sparks are out of the playoff race and this clash between them will be about finishing the season on a strong note. The winners of the inaugural edition Stars and last year's finalists Sparks could never really get any momentum in their campaign this time. South East Stars are sixth on the table with eight points and a net run-rate of -0.161. Central Sparks occupy the seventh place with an inferior net run-rate. Both sides could only win two games each and lost four.

South East Stars needed to beat Thunder to remain in the race but fell short by 16 runs. Chasing 166, Bryony Smith (51 off 32) and Paige Scholfield (31 off 27) put them in a strong position. But the middle order just crumbled and they could not recover. Central Sparks lost their previous fixture against Western Storm by seven wickets. Erin Burns was excellent with the bat, scoring 66 off 45 to push the total to 135. However, it wasn't enough as their bowlers couldn't make much of an impact.

South East Stars chance of winning @ 43%

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 57%

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South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Bryony Smith has been very reliable for South East Stars at the top of the order. She has scored 209 runs in the season and is coming off a fifty. You can bet on Smith to score over 19.5 runs with odds of 1.87 being offered for the same.

Central Sparks' Erin Burns has scored 41 and 66 in two of the last three innings. She remains a crucial player for them in the middle order. Back her to score over 17.5 runs in this match with the odds of 1.87.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

St Lawrence, Canterbury is a venue that has been very good for batting as far as men's cricket is concerned. If we go by those numbers, the team batting first has enjoyed success with 33 wins out of 52 games. As this tournament went deep, the teams have opted to bat first more often. Expect the team winning the toss to choose batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with no chance of rain. There will be 67% humidity with the wind blowing at 24 km/h. The temperature should be around 14-18 degree Celsius.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad:Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies, Chloe Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (c) All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Tash Farrant All-rounder Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Freya Davies Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars lost their first two games against strong teams The Blaze and Southern Vipers. They managed to win two out of their next three games, beating Sunrisers and Western Storm. They had a virtual knockout against Thunder in the last game, which they lost by 16 runs.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) Batter Bethan Ellis All-Rounder Davina Perrin Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Abigail Freeborn Wicketkeeper Chloe Brewer All-Rounder Katie George All-Rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a positive start to the season with a 23-run victory over Sunrisers. But then they lost three matches on the trot. They kept their playoff hopes alive with a seven-run win against Southern Vipers. However, they could not keep it up and lost to Western Storm by seven wickets in the most recent fixture.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have competed against each other five times in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. South East Stars have won three while Central Sparks have claimed two. Stars won both the games in the inaugural season whereas Sparks came out on top twice last year.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Central Sparks to score under 36.5 runs in overs 1-6 @ 1.85

Central Sparks have used Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Devina Perrin and Ami Campbell in the top order this season. Apart from Amy Jones, they have all struggled, striking at less than 100. Amy is unlikely to feature in this game and so you can bet on Central Sparks to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs.

South East Stars to score over 47.5 runs in overs 1-8 @ 1.83

South East Stars have an in-form Bryony Smith at the top and Paige Scholfield has given good support. They also have Phoebe Franklin and Tash Farrant to follow. On a good pitch for batting, you can back South East Stars to score over 47.5 runs in the first eight overs.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Batter

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’s best batter

The South East Stars captain has led them from the front, consistently giving good starts. Smith has scored 209 runs from six innings at an average of 35 while striking at 153. She scored a superb 51 off 32 in the previous game. Bet on Bryony to be the top batter for South East Stars.

Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Erin Burns has been the key for Sparks in the absence of Amy Jones. She has scored 146 runs in the season at an excellent strike rate of 134. Burns made 41 runs versus Thunder and smashed 66 off 45 against Western Storm in the last outing. Burns is a safe bet to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Phoebe Franklin to be South East Stars’ best bowler

The right arm medium pace all-rounder has been pretty good for her team with the ball. Phoebe Franklin has taken seven wickets in the season at an economy of just 6.79. In the last two games, she has claimed 2/23 and 2/18. Bet on Franklin to be South East Stars' top bowler.





Bethan Ellis to be Central Sparks’s best bowler

Bethan Ellis, the medium pace all-rounder has done a solid job for the team with the ball. She has snared seven wickets from four games at an economy of 7.13. Her best figures came against Southern Vipers, where she bagged 4 for 29. Back Ellis to be the best bowler for Central Sparks.