SES (South East Stars) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction SES 64 % Chance of Winning CENS 36 % Bet now! In the 26th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024, Central Sparks and South East Stars will meet in a 20 over game. The game will be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 9, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

In the recent six matches, the South East Stars have showcased an impeccable winning streak. Their latest victory continues this trend, reflecting a team in excellent form. With five consecutive wins under their belt, they are positioned at the second place. They have 25 points and a net run rate of 1.295 in the tournament. South East Stars will look to establish dominance in the next game as well.

Central Sparks have hit a brake on their winning momentum. They are coming from three consecutive defeats recently. They failed to chase the target in the last game and lost the match against Northern Diamonds. With three wins and three defeats, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.320 in the competition. Central Sparks will be looking to get back to form in the next game.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 64%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 36%

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South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Central Sparks were doing well in the beginning of the competition but the last two losses brought their confidence down. They have constantly struggled with their opening order in the competition. Ami Campbell opened alongside Abigail Freeborn in the competition. However, Davina Perrin was promoted to the opening position. The team posted the scores of 11, 4, 20, 2, 6 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, Central Sparks are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game. You should put your money on this betting tip to win a bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks’ score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Under 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The pitch offers fast and bouncy conditions, making it favourable for pace bowlers who can exploit the pace and bounce. While batsmen may find it challenging due to the lively nature of the pitch, it still offers an average batting condition. Spin bowlers can expect average assistance, although the focus remains on the pace and bounce, making it an enticing prospect for fast bowlers.

Weather Report

On match day in Canterbury, England, the weather is pleasant with a temperature of 16.6°C. The sky is clear, with a bit of a cloud cover. There’s a slight chance of rain.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars have maintained their unbeaten streak in the competition. They won against the Sunrisers in the last game. They bowled very well in the last game and managed to sway the game in their favour.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Batter Charis Pavely All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks won three games in a row but faced as many losses after that. The batters could not chase the target and lost their last game. They need to do better with their batting order and score more runs in the game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met five times where South East Stars lead the tally by 4-1.

Central Sparks won- 1

South East Stars won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

South East Stars met with Sunrisers in the last game. Sunrisers batted first in the game and registered 116, losing 8 wickets in the process. South East Stars were excellent with the ball. Emma Jones and Alexa Stonehouse picked 2 wickets each in the match. South East Stars were successful during the chase and scored 118/4 in the game, winning the match by 6 wickets. Paige Scholfield was the best batter with an unbeaten 50 in the game. Sophia Dunkley scored 24 runs in the game. The team managed to post their fifth consecutive game in the competition.

Central Sparks had a terrific start in the competition but are facing a rough patch. They lost their third consecutive game in the tournament. Going against Northern Diamonds, they fielded first and conceded 137 runs in the game. Hannah Baker was the best bowler in the team with 3 wickets to her name. However, Central Sparks could not chase the target and were restricted to 124/8 in 20 overs. Northern Diamonds won the game by 13 runs. Amy Jones scored 39 runs & was the best batter from the side.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield is the best batter from South East Stars. She has scored 190 runs in 5 games at an average of 63.33. She scored an unbeaten 50 runs in the last game. With a strike rate over 150, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Amy Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Amy Jones has entered the competition and scored 39 runs for her side in the last outing. She is a terrific batter and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

South East Stars vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Danielle Gregory is a fantastic bowler. She has picked 7 wickets in 5 games so far. She has an economy rate of 6 in the competition. She will go in as the best bowler from the side.

Emily Arlott to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Emily Arlott is a very talented bowler from Central Sparks. Arlott has taken 9 wickets in 6 games in the competition. She has an economy rate of 7.36 in the tournament. She picked a wicket in the last game and will be looking to bowl well in the next game.