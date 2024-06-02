SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SES 56 % Chance of Winning SOV 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.888 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South East Stars and Southern Vipers will be up against each other in match no. 19 of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024 on June 2. The two teams will lock horns at The Oval in London on Sunday with the match scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance Winning

South East Stars are well-placed in the points table, winning three of the four games they have contested in, with one match ending in a No Result. They are one of the two unbeaten teams in the competition apart from The Blaze. Vipers, on the other hand, have won two and lost two matches and are fifth on the table with eight points.

South East Stars won their last game against the Diamonds two days ago. Bowling first, the Stars let the opposition openers score 88 for the first wicket before the bowlers staged a comeback and dismissed them for 124. Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked up 5/19 in just 3.3 overs while Tash Farrant got two wickets.



The run chase did not pose any problems as an unbeaten fifty from skipper Bryony Smith saw them overhaul the target with four overs to spare.

The Vipers have had a contrasting run in the competition, winning alternate games but will enter the match against the Stars on the back of a victory against the Western Storm. Batting first, the Southern Vipers made 173/5 courtesy of quick knocks from Freya Kemp and Georgia Adams. Georgia Elwiss also made 45 as the side posted a challenging total.



Charli Knott was the star with the ball in the second innings, picking up 4/23 in her four overs as the Western Storm could only manage 145/7 in reply. Vipers’ new ball bowlers Freya Davies and Linsey Smith were economical and ensured the run rate kept creeping from the very start.

Talking about this encounter, the two are matched pretty well and there is not much to separate them. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 56%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Sophia Dunkley made 25 in just 17 balls while opening in the last game. She is one of the most attacking batters when she gets going and is one of the most exciting youngsters currently. Bet on her to score over 23.5 runs in the match.

The Vipers’ Georgia Elwiss is the only batter from her team to make more than 100 runs in this competition. She has 156 runs at an average of 52 with one fifty. Bet on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

In T20 cricket at this level, the teams generally tend to bat first as the scoreboard pressure often gets to them while chasing. The Oval has traditionally not been a high-scoring venue either in women’s T20s and we expect the team that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in London will be sunny and humid. There is just a 10% chance of rain with bright, clear skies on Sunday evening. The temperature should range between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, with a slight breeze blowing at 14kmph.

South East Stars Players List

Paige Scholfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Kalea Moore, Chloe Hill, Danielle Gregory, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bryony Smith (captain) Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Chloe Hill Wicketkeeper Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars have won all three completed games in this year’s Charlotte Edwards Cup with a game against the Storm ending in a No Result. They began with back-to-back wins aginst Storm and The Thunder before playing a washed-out match. The Stars then won against the Diamonds by six wickets on 31st May.

Southern Vipers Player List

Georgia Elwiss, Freya Kemp, Charli Knott, Georgia Adams (captain), Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Nancy Harman, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Alice Monaghan, Ava Lee, Freya Davies, Linsey Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgia Adams (captain) All-rounder Freya Kemp Batter Nancy Harman Batter Alice Monaghan Batter Emily Windsor Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Linsey Smith Bowler Freya Davies Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

The Southern Vipers have played four games in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024, winning two and losing two. They lost their first game of the tournament by three runs but bounced back against the Sunrisers to win by 19 runs. In their last game, they beat Western Storm by 28 runs.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

South East Stars and Southern Vipers have played only one game against each other in the past, which came in the 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup. The Stars had posted 169/6 while batting first, led by a fine 47-ball 83 from opener Bryony Smith. It proved to be insufficient as the Vipers chased it down with seven balls left.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

South East Stars to hit most sixes @XX(Parimatch)

South East Stars have several attacking batters in Scholfield, Davidson-Richards, Cranstone and skipper Smith. All of the four batters have strike rates in excess of 130 in this year’s competition and will be eager to make it count against the in-form Vipers bowling attack.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers T20 The Oval, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars





Scholfield has batted in three innings, making 90 runs with a high score of an unbeaten 73. She averages 45 in the competition and has a strike rate of 157.89, hitting 14 fours and a six. Bet on her to be the top batter for her side.

Freya Kemp to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Freya Kemp made a 24-ball 34 in the last game but the highlight innings from this year’s tournament was her unbeaten 55 in 35 balls against the Sunrisers on May 24. She hit three sixes and four fours during her knock which came at a strike rate of 157.14.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Tash Farrant to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tash Farrant is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the Stars, with six wickets at an average of 11.66 and an economy rate of 5.38. She also has 15 wickets in women’s T20Is, claiming them at an average of 27.

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

The right-arm medium pacer Freya Davies bowled a tidy spell in the last game, conceding only 27 runs in four overs. You can back her to be the top bowler here.