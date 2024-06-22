SES (South East Stars) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SES 38 % Chance of Winning SOV 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and South East Stars will cross swords in the 2nd semi final game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Derby on June 22, 2024. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Both the teams will clash again under different circumstances. The group games are over and the winner of this contest will proceed to the finals whereas the other team will be knocked out.

South East Stars finished second in the points table with seven wins and two losses. They earned 34 points and a net run rate of 0.309. The team is coming from a loss against the Vipers in the last game. They will have to perform very well in order to win the competition.

Southern Vipers had quite a journey in this season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The team finished at the 3rd place of the standings with six wins and four losses. The team had 26 points and a net run rate of 1.001. Southern Vipers have a strong team and repeating what they did in the last game should not be tough for them.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 38%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 62%

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South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. Their opening order did well in the first half of the competition but the team could not carry on the same momentum in their recent games. Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt opened for the team in the recent games and currently average at 12.00 & 26.75 in the competition. The team posted the scores 15, 47, 73, 46, 11, 55, 2, 1, 19 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last ten games. They scored 11 & 9 runs before their first dismissal in their last two meetings this season. The openers look out of form and are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Vipers score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground in Derby is renowned for its balanced nature, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers can expect movement off the surface initially with the new ball, posing challenges for batters to score freely at the beginning of the innings. As the match progresses, spinners may become influential, particularly in the later stages. It will be essential for batters to employ footwork against spinners, as adopting an overly defensive approach could be detrimental.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on June 22. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 19 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers won their last game against South East Stars by a huge margin of 113 runs. The batters are in good form and should strike hard in the next game too.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars were having a fantastic season until they met with a loss in the last game against Southern Vipers. They will face them again in the next game. They bundled out for 66 runs in the last game. They should focus on their batting in the next game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

The tally is led by Southern Vipers by 2-1 in the three clashes against South East Stars.

Southern Vipers won- 2

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

South East Stars were extremely confident in the last game against Southern Vipers. However, the team could not deliver their usual performance as they lost the game by a whopping 113 runs. South East Stars won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Southern Vipers amassed 179 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Maia Bouchier played a clinical innings of 93 runs in the game. Georgia Adams added 39 runs while Freya Kemp scored 30 runs in the game. Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean picked 3 wickets each for South East Stars. Charli Knott also took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, South East Stars kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team settled for 66 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Bryony Smith was the top scorer from the team with 22 runs in the game. Southern Vipers won the game by 113 runs. Tash Farrant picked 2 wickets for Southern Vipers.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers T20 County Ground in Derby, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Maia Bouchier to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Maia Bouchier was the batting pillar of the team in the last game. She scored 93 runs off 55 balls in the game. With a strike like this against South East Stars, she will be looking to replicate a similar performance in the next game.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield is back after a brief absence in the starting 11. Scholfield has scored 218 runs in 7 games of the competition. She averages at 43.60 in the tournament. She dismissed out very early in the last game but will return in the next game.

South East Stars vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Linsey Smith is one of the best bowlers in the competition. She has picked 12 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She took 3 wickets against South East Stars in the last outing.

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Daniel Gregory has been consistent throughout the competition. She has taken 11 wickets in 9 games of the competition. She has an economy rate of 5.96 in the tournament.