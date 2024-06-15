SES (South East Stars) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SES 64 % Chance of Winning SUN 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and South East Stars will cross swords in the 33rd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on June 15, 2024. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Sunrisers are having a dismal season. They are coming from their third consecutive loss in the competition. With 2 wins and 6 losses, they are placed at the 7th position of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -1.129 in the competition. Sunrisers will be looking to do better in their next outing.

South East Stars are doing extremely well in the current competition. They won all their games this season until their last outing where they lost the game against Central Sparks. With five wins and a loss, they are placed at the 2nd place of the points table. The team has 25 points and a net run rate of 0.995 in the competition.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 64%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 36%

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South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85@Parimatch)

Sunrisers registered a win in their last outing. The team has a terrific opening order but the team failed to register handsome scores for the first wicket. Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner opened for the side and currently average at 22.28 & 30.42 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 40, 0, 66, 2, 41, 12, 13 & 26 runs before one of them lost their wickets in the eight games. The pair secured 12 runs for their opening partnership in the last game against South East Stars. That said, Sunrisers will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South East Stars 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The pitch conditions at Kennington Oval offer challenges for both batters and bowlers. In the initial stages of the innings, the surface assists seam bowlers, making it difficult for the batters to settle in. The pitch is known to generate extra bounce and pace, giving the bowlers an advantage early on. However, if the batters can play during the challenging period, scoring runs become more manageable later in the innings. As a result, the team winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on June 15. The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game but it will be a windy day.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers are coming from a loss against the Blaze in the last game. The team has a good batting order. However, the team has been inconsistent in the entire competition. The bowlers are yet to perform their best in the tournament.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars were on an unbeatable streak in the competition until their last outing. They lost their last game against Central Sparks. The team did not perform well in the batting unit of the last game. They could only score 112 runs in the match.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

In the two clashes between the sides, South East Stars have won on both the occasions.

Sunrisers won- 0

South East Stars won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

South East Stars went against Central Sparks in the last game. Batting first, South East Stars accumulated 112/8 in the game. It was a low total. Sophia Dunkley posted 58 runs while others in the squad dismissed out pretty quickly. While defending the target, they conceded too many runs as Central Sparks surpassed the target, scoring 123/7 in the game and won it by 3 wickets. Tilly Corteen-Coleman picked 3 wickets while Ryana MacDonald-Gay took 2 wickets for South East Stars. This was their first loss of the season and the team will look to return in the next outing.

Sunrisers languish at the bottom half of the table. They met with the Blaze in the last game. Batting first, Sunrisers posted 137/7 in the game. Grace Scrivens was the top batter from the side with 42 runs in the game. Joanne Gardner and Jodi Grewcock also chipped in 22 runs each. However, it was not enough as the Blaze chased down the target successfully, winning the game by 8 wickets. Grewcock and Eva Gray took a wicket each. Sunrisers are coming from three consecutive losses and will look to do better in the next game.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers T20 Kennington Oval, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.632 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is in terrific form this season. She is the top scorer of the team with 213 runs in 8 games at an average of 30.42. Gardner will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield is the best batter from South East Stars. She has scored 217 runs in 6 games at an average of 54.25. She scored 50 runs in the last game against the Sunrisers. With a strike rate over 140, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

South East Stars vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers has picked 9 wickets in the 8 games of the competition so far. She did not get any wicket in the last game but will return strong in the next game.

Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tilly Corteen-Coleman is a 16 year old bowler from South East Stars. She has stunned everyone with her bowling spells. She has taken 10 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She took 3 wickets for 14 runs in the last game.