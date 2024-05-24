SES (South East Stars) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SES 45 % Chance of Winning NWT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.054 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and South East Stars will cross swords in the 7th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham will host this affair. The game will be played on May 23, 2024. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Thunder Chance of Winning

The Thunder finished 3rd last season with four wins and three losses. They are off to a fantastic start after they thrashed Northern Diamonds in their last outing. With a performance like that, they will be confident coming into the next game. The team is placed 2nd in the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of 2.101. The team will be hoping to carry on the same momentum in the next game.

South East Stars are a very strong team this season. They boast a very effective bowling unit whereas the batters have also managed to hold on their own as witnessed in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They won the first game against Western Storm and currently occupy the 3rd place in the table standings. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.200.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 45%

Thunder’ chance of winning: 55%

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South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Tips

South East Stars to score high runs before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

South East Stars have a pretty strong batting order this season. Tash Farrant and Bryony Smith opened for the team in RHFT and registered very impressive scores for the first wicket in the game. Bryony Smith and Paige Scholfield opened for the side last season and averaged at 36.57 & 8.00 respectively in the competition. Scholfield did not have a good season last year but Sophia Dunkley replaced her this year in the opening position. The pair scored 23 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. The pair is very experienced with the bat and will be expected to raise a good opening partnership in the next game. That said, South East Stars openers will be expected to bat well in the next game against Thunder.

South East Stars vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The pitch of The Kent County Cricket Ground inNew Beckenham is likely to be batting friendly. There will be some help for pace bowlers throughout the match and the team winning the toss will prefer defending at this venue.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 23. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars will be expected to perform well after their win in the first game of this year’s season. They won the game against Western Storm by 4 runs. The batters could not score many runs in the game.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder have a very strong bowling order. The bowlers restricted Northern Diamonds to 109 runs in 20 overs. The batters were also quick to chase the target in time and won the game by 8 wickets and over 5 overs to spare.

South East Stars vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Thunder has won two games while South East Stars have won a single game.

Thunder won- 2

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Thunder Betting Odds

South East Stars clashed against Western Storm in their first game of the season. South East Stars scored 132/9 in 20 overs. Aylish Cranstone scored 31 runs whereas Sophia Dunkley knocked 23 runs in the game. It was not an impressive innings but the bowlers handled the game their way. It was a joint effort from the bowling side. Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked a single wicket like many others in the team but conceded only 23 runs in the game. Defending the target, Western Storm were stopped at 128/6, losing the game by 4 runs.

The Thunder went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Northern Diamonds scored 109/5, thanks to the bowlers of Thunder. Mahika Gaur picked a wicket but bowled very economical deliveries. She gave away only 11 runs in 4 overs that she bowled. While chasing the target, Emma Lamb scored an unbeaten 44 whereas Seren Smale scored an unbeaten 30 to take their team past the victory line. The Thunder won the game by 8 wickets with 31 balls remaining.

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South East Stars vs Thunder Top Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for South East Stars

Sophia Dunkley is a terrific batter from South East Stars. She knocked 23 runs off 23 balls in the last game. She will return to play an impactful innings in the next game.

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She scored an unbeaten 44 off 43 balls in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

South East Stars vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Mahika Gaur to be the top bowler for Thunder

Mahika Gaur picked a single wicket in the last game like many others in the team. Gaur was very economical in the game and gave away only 11 runs and held an economy rate of 2.75 in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Ryana MacDonald-Gay picked a wicket for her side in the last game. She bowled 4 overs and conceded only 23 runs in the game. She will be responsible for regular dismissals in the next game.