SES (South East Stars) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SES 64 % Chance of Winning WES 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.499 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and South East Stars will meet in the 11th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham on May 27, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

South East Stars are doing extremely well in the current competition. They won both their games this season. They won their last game against the Thunder. With two fantastic wins, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.881. The team will be expected to win their next game too.

Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team is not doing very well this season too. They began their campaign with two consecutive losses and lie at the 6th place of the points table. The team has no points and a net run rate of -0.625.

South East Stars’s chance of winning: 64%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 36%

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South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Tips

South East Stars to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

South East Stars have a pretty strong batting order this season. Tash Farrant and Bryony Smith opened for the team in RHFT and registered very impressive scores for the first wicket in the game. However, the team is struggling opening in the 20 over format. Bryony Smith and Sophia Dunkley opened in the first game and scored 23 runs together before the first dismissal. However, they posted only 2 runs before Smith lost her wicket in the last game. That said, South East Stars are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South East Stars vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The pitch is known for its lively nature, offering fast-paced bowling conditions with ample bounce, favouring pace bowlers who can exploit its characteristics effectively. While batsmen may find it challenging due to the pace and bounce, spinners can also come into play as the match progresses. Overall, it tends to produce relatively low-scoring affairs, making every run hard-earned and every wicket valuable. The team winning the toss will prefer defending at this venue.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 27. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm had a bad start to their campaign. They lost the first two games of the competition. Their last loss came against Central Sparks by 21 runs. They could not bat very well in the game and bundled out for 147 runs in the game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Hill Wicket-keeper Kalea Moore All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tash Farrant All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars will be expected to perform well after their win in the first two games of this year’s season. They won the game against Thunder by 5 wickets. The bowlers did a very good job in the game and picked quick wickets.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the two clashes between the sides, South East Stars lead the tally by 2-0.

Western Storm won- 0

South East Stars won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

South East Stars vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Western Storm went against Central Sparks in the last game. CES batted first and scored 168 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. The team conceded way too many runs in the game. Chloe Skelton was the best bowler from Western Storm with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Danielle Gibson scored 40 runs while Amanda-Jade Wellington smashed an unbeaten 31 in the game. Eventually the team settled at 147 while losing all their wickets. Western Storm lost the game by 21 runs.

South East Stars clashed against Thunder in their last outing. The Thunder batted first in the game and scored 139/7 in the game. SES bowlers were impressive with the economy. Tash Farrans was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the match. It was an easy chase for South East Stars. They scored 140/5 in the game, winning the match by 5 wickets. Paige Scholfield was the best batter in the team with an unbeaten 73 in the match. Alice Davidson-Richards also scored 43 runs. It was enough for the team to win the game comfortably.

South East Stars vs Western Storm T20 Kent County Cricket Ground, null South East Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.646 Bet Now!

South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield is the best batter from South East Stars. She has scored 85 runs in 2 games at an average of 85.00. She scored an unbeaten 73 in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Danielle Gibson to be the top batter for Western Storm

Danielle Gibson entered the competition and struck a fantastic 40 off 21 balls in the last game against Central Sparks. She will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game.

South East Stars vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is a terrific bowler. The team lost the last game but she put up a brave effort, picking 1 wicket for 22 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Tash Farrant to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tash Farrant is a fantastic bowler in the team. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games so far. She picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.