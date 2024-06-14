SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SOV 61 % Chance of Winning NORD 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.365 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Southern Vipers will meet in the 31st game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 14, 2024. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds have played seven games in the competition. They managed to win a single game but lost on six occasions in the competition. With that many losses, the team find themselves placed at the bottom position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.604 in the competition.

Southern Vipers took control of their inconsistency. They have risen to 3rd place in the standings with two consecutive wins in the competition. With four wins and three losses, Southern Vipers will be confident stepping into this fixture against Northern Diamonds. They have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.790 in the competition. They must make sure to not lose in the competition in order to climb higher in the points table.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 61%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Georgia Elwiss and Charli Knott opened for the team in the competition. Knott and Elwiss average at 25.57 & 32.83 in the competition. The team posted the scores 15, 47, 73, 46, 11, 55 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last seven games. Despite an early dismissal in the last game, the SV batters are confident to register a handsome score against Northern Diamonds before their 1st wicket. Northern Diamonds are a weaker team this season and shall win you a bonus if you pick this tip.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has traditionally been helpful to batters. This track is going to offer some assistance to the bowlers, and pacers might enjoy a good amount of seam and swing here. Batters need to remain careful while playing their shots. Teams prefer to chase the total after winning the toss, with the average first innings score being 135.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy day at Southampton on June 14. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers had some success in the competition. They are coming after a win against Western Storm. They bowled pretty well in the last game and managed to steer the game in their favour.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Erin Burns All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Katie Levick Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Katherine Fraser Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are coming after a loss against the Blaze in their last outing. They conceded a lot of runs and were unable to chase down the target.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Southern Vipers lead the tally by 3-1. Southern Vipers have won the latest clash between them.

Northern Diamonds won- 3

Southern Vipers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

The Southern Vipers faced Western Storm in the last game. The team registered 137/9 in 20 overs. Georgia Adams scored 55 runs while Charli Knott chipped in 37 runs. Although it was a low total, they were confident with their bowling troop. Western Storm were all out at 119, losing the game by 18 runs. With the combined effort of the bowlers, Southern Vipers stood tall and kept Western Storm at bay. Georgia Adams and Charlie Dean picked 3 wickets each. Linsey Smith also picked 2 wickets in the game.

Northern Diamonds remain at the bottom of the table with yet another defeat against the Blaze in their last game. Batting first, the Blaze scored 159/7 in the game. Erin Burns picked 3 wickets while Katie Levick took 2 wickets in the game. However, the bowlers were expensive in the game. While chasing, Northern Diamonds kept losing wickets in the game. Sterre Kalis scored 41 runs whereas Bess Heath smashed 59 runs in the game. The remaining squad returned to the dug-out with a single digit score.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds T20 Rose Bowl, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.14 Bet Now!

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Georgia Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is a fantastic batter in the team. She has scored 153 runs in 6 games at an average of 30.60. She scored 55 runs in the last game and was the top batter from the side. She will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Sterre Kalis to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Sterre Kalis is one of the best batters in the team. She has amassed 135 runs in 7 games at an average of 19.28. She struck 41 runs in the last game of the competition. That said, Sterre Kalis will be looking to score many runs in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a fantastic bowler as well. She has picked 13 wickets in 7 games. She has an economy rate of 6.10 in the competition. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick picked 11 wickets in 7 games for her team so far in the competition. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the last game for Northern Diamonds with 2 wickets. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.