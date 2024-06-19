SOV (Southern Vipers) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction SOV 45 % Chance of Winning SES 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and South East Stars will cross swords in the 40th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Royal Brunswick Ground, Hove, Brighton on June 19, 2024. The match will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers were having a fantastic season in this year’s edition of the competition. However, things didn't go as planned. They are coming from a loss against Central Sparks in the last game. The team won five games and lost on four occasions. The team is placed at the 4th place of the table standings. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.459. They will be looking to get a win here.

South East Stars were fantastic in the last game. They won seven games and lost on a single occasion in the competition. The team has a splendid bowling order and the batters are doing fairly well. The team is placed 2nd in the table standings. They have 34 points and a net run rate of 1.141. A win in the next game will take them to the top place of the standings.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 55%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 45%

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Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt opened for the team in the recent games. Bouchier and Wyatt average at 4.66 & 17.50 in the competition. The team posted the scores 15, 47, 73, 46, 11, 55, 2, 1 & 19 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last nine games. They look out of form and are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South East Stars score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Vipers score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

This is one of those wickets that offer plenty to batsmen. The pitch doesn’t deteriorate quickly and remains good for batting for a good two-three days so both teams might be hoping to make the most of their first dig with the bat. The skippers will opt to bat first if the coin toss goes in their favour.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on June 19. The temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers were on to a good momentum. However, a loss in the last game put them behind in the standings. The team bundled out for 98 runs in the last game. They need to do better with their batting in the next game.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Kalea Moore All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars are having a splendid campaign in the competition. They are the only team to beat the Blaze in the competition. They bowled very well in the last game and bundled out TBZ at 84 runs.

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

The tally is tied at 1-1 in the two clashes between Southern Vipers and South East Stars.

Southern Vipers won- 1

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Southern Vipers clashed against the Central Sparks in the last game. Their batters looked clueless in the game and were out for cheap scores. Maia Bouchier scored 14 runs while Rhianna Southby was the top scorer with 19 runs. The team posted 98 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Central Sparks surpassed the target with a score of 99/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Linsey Smith took 2 wickets for the Vipers.

South East Stars were incredible in their last outing against The Blaze. The team bowled first in the match and bundled out the opposition at 84 runs. Alexa Stonehouse was the best bowler with the figures of 3/13 in the game. Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Danielle Gregory and Ryana MacDonald-Gay took 2 wickets each. It was not a challenging target. The team scored 89/5 in the game and won it by 5 wickets. Emma Jones scored 30 while Georgia Redmayne posted 23 runs in the match.

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Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

This will be Georgia Redmayne’s third game of the competition. She scored 38* & 23 runs in the two games so far. She’s getting warmed up and will return in the next game with a smashing innings.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for South East Stars

Sophia Dunkley is a fantastic batter and has a ton of experience in the format. Dunkley has amassed 200 runs in 7 games at an average of 28.57. She scored 6 runs in the last game but will be looking to return strongly in the next game. Dunkley strikes over 120 in the competition.

Southern Vipers vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Freya Davies has been consistent with the ball this season. She has picked 10 wickets in 8 innings she played. She took a wicket in the last game. She will be backing her team with her top performance in the last group game.

Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tilly Corteen-Coleman is a very young bowler from the team. However, her performance in the competition is no less than a veteran. She has picked 13 wickets in 8 games and maintains an economy rate of 4.97 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last game.