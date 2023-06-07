SOV (Southern Vipers) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SOV 67 % Chance of Winning SUN 33 % Bet Now! Sunrisers will take on Southern Vipers in their final group fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 on Wednesday, June 7th. The two teams, with contrasting fortunes this season, will meet at County Ground in Hove. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers have high stakes heading into this match while Sunrisers will look to play party spoilers. Vipers are in the mix for the playoffs while Sunrisers are desperate to register their first win of the season. There's plenty to play for when they clash on Wednesday. Southern Vipers occupy the second spot on the group table with 17 points with one game to go. Their excellent net run-rate of 0.769 means they're pretty much through to the playoffs unless they lose by a very big margin. Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom, having lost all six games so far.

Vipers had a crucial match against Northern Diamonds on Sunday, where they came out on top by 16 runs. After losing half the side for 49 runs, Georgia Adams (42) and Nancy Harman (32 off 19) helped them get to 144. Anya Shrubsole then starred with 4 for 18 as Vipers clinched the game. Sunrisers' last game was another painful experience as The Blaze obliterated them by 84 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt blasted 58 off 30 to power The Blaze to 198. Sunrisers just did not have the firepower to challenge the target.

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 67%

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 33%

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Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Georgia Adams has been rock solid for Southern Vipers. She doesn't have any fifties but is averaging 41 in the season. It would be justified to bet on Georgia Adams to score over 15.5 runs in the match at 1.87.

Maia Bouchier has scored 115 runs in four games this season, averaging 29 and striking at 129. You can take a punt on Bouchier scoring over 19.5 runs in this match with the odds of 1.87.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Southern Vipers have won three games this season while chasing the target. But when they won the toss in the previous game, they elected to bat first. The trend in the second half of this tournament has been batting first. A total of eight women's T20Is have been played here with the average first innings score of 131. Six of those games were won by the team batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Brighton and Hove is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday afternoon. Humidity could be around 58% with the wind blowing at 24 km/h. The temperature will range between 18-22 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Anya Shrubsole Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers began the season with victories over South East Stars and Western Storm before The Blaze defeated them. Vipers then beat Thunder but lost to Central Sparks. In the most recent outing, they overcame Diamonds by 16 runs. Vipers have only one individual fifty but bowling has been their strength.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Mady Villiers All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Scrivens All-rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (c) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

There's not much to talk about Sunrisers' recent form as they have lost every single game this season. In the most recent fixture, they were smashed by 84 runs at the hands of The Blaze. Only one of their batters has scored 100 runs this season while only two have struck at over 120.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Southern Vipers and Sunrisers have not faced each other in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The two editions of this league had a two-group format, with these two sides placed in different groups.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score under 35.5 runs in overs 1-6 @ 1.85

Sunrisers' batting unit has struggled throughout the tournament. They haven't had good starts and only two of their batters have scored at over 120. The opening pair of Maddy Villiers and Dane van Niekerk have scored just 118 runs in total. Bet on Sunrisers to score under 35.5 runs in the first six overs.

Southern Vipers to score over 51.5 runs in overs 1-8 @ 1.83

Southern Vipers' batting unit hasn't been at its best either. But they will be facing a weak bowling attack of Sunrisers. They would be boosted if Danni Wyatt plays but if not, they will rely on Georgia Adams. You can take a calculative risk on Southern Vipers scoring over 51.5 runs in the first eight overs.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

The Vipers skipper has been rock solid for them in the middle order. She has stabilized the innings and given them good scores time and again. She has scored 165 runs from six innings at an average of 41 and strike rate of 111. She's coming off a run-a-ball 42 in the previous game. It would be a safe option to bet on Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Cordelia Griffith has been the only Sunrisers batter to have touched the 100-run mark in this tournament. She has scored 140 runs at an average of 28 with highest score of 53. Looking at the form of others, Griffith is a good bet to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Linsey Smith has been the most economical bowler for Vipers this season, conceding at just 5.16 rpo. She has picked seven wickets in six games, with best figures of 2 for 16. You can bet on Smith to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers in this game.

Maddy Villiers to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

Maddy Villiers might have struggled with the bat this season but bowling has always been her stronger suit. She has been pretty good with seven wickets at an economy of 6.85. Her best bowling figures were 3 for 28. Back Maddy Villiers to be the best bowler for Sunrisers.