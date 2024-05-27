SOV (Southern Vipers) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction SOV 62 % Chance of Winning SUN 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.573 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Southern Vipers will clash in the 10th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on May 27, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the competition. A loss in the first game hit hard but they woke up pretty fast to return in the next game. Southern Vipers are coming from a win against the Sunrisers in the last game. With a win and a loss, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.400. The team will be looking to continue their form in the next game too.

Sunrisers did not have any luck in the last season of the competition. They could not win a single game in the competition. Sunrisers came to this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses so far. This pushed them to the bottom of the points table. The team is yet to earn their first set of points and possess a net run rate of -1.956 in the tournament. The team will be hopeful for a better performance in the next outing.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 62%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the side in the first game. Georgia Elwiss replaced McCaughan in the next game and played an impressive innings. The side scored 15 & 47 runs for their 1st wicket in the two games. Elwiss averages at 78.00 while that of Knott reads as 14.00. That said, Southern Vipers may face an early dismissal in the next game against Sunrisers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

The toss is going to play an important role in the result at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground as we have observed in the previous matches. According to our toss prediction, the team that wins the toss will elect to field first as defending has been difficult in most of the recent matches played at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 27. The temperature will hover around 15 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter ALice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost all their games last season. They began this season with two losses on the trot. The team lacked in their bowling order in the last game. The bowlers kept on conceding runs in the game. The batters also could not chase the target in the game.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers began their campaign with a loss. But the team delivered a stellar performance in the last game to be placed higher in the standings. They have a fantastic set of batters who scored 171 runs in the game.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Both teams clashed twice in the format where Southern Vipers won on both the occasions.

Sunrisers won- 0

Southern Vipers won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

The sides recently clashed against each other in their last outing. Sunrisers won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Southern Vipers had a great start. Georgia Elwiss knocked an unbeaten 73 whereas Freya Kemp accompanied her with her knock of 55* to register 171 as total. It was a fantastic batting performance from the Vipers. Mady Villiers and Nicola Hancock from Sunrisers got a wicket each in the game. Sunrisers were overwhelmed with the total and faced some setbacks chasing the target. Joanne Gardner emerges as the top batter from the Sunrisers with an unbeaten 79 in the game. Mady Villiers also scored 44 runs in the game. But the team were restricted to 152/5, losing the game by 19 runs. Mary Taylor picked 2 wickets for 29 runs in the game and helped her side clinch a win. This will be the reverse fixture between the sides in the competition.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers T20 Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, null Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.442 Bet Now!

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss opens for the side in the competition. She scored 5 runs in the first game but played an impressive innings of an unbeaten 73 runs in her last outing. That mentioned, Elwiss will be hoping to bat with the same intensity in the next game.

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is in terrific form this season. She has scored 30 runs in the first game and knocked an unbeaten 79 in her last outing. She has 109 runs in 2 games. Gardner will come in as the best batter from the side.

Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers picked 10 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers last season. She also had an economy rate of 6.36 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the first game followed by a single wicket in her last outing. That said, she will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game against Southern Vipers.

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Freya Davies is a fantastic bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 3 wickets for her side in the competition so far. She has an impressive economy rate of 6.00 after two games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.