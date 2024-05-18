SOV (Southern Vipers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SOV 58 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and The Blaze will cross swords in the 1st game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton and will take place on May 18, 2024. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers have a great squad and have been doing great in the white ball format. The team is one of the leading teams in the RHFT 2024. Having said that, they will be thrilled to start this year’s campaign of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Southern Vipers finished second in the points table last season and ended up lifting the trophy, beating the Blaze in the finals. The sides will be back at it again in the 1st game of this season.

The Blaze topped the table in the previous edition of the competition. The Blaze lost against the Vipers in the finals to finish as runners-up. The team is not doing very well in RHFT and it is an indication of their team’s form. Grace Scrivens is a splendid batter and will lead her side in this brand new season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 42%

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 58%

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Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. The opening order will revolve around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott and Abi Norgrove. All the batters are in good form as observed in their recent games. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the team last season and posted 67 runs as their opening partnership in the last game against The Blaze. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: The Blaze 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl in Southampton should provide a balanced contest between Hampshire and Durham. Expect a solid batting surface with pace and bounce early on, which will be especially beneficial for swing bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to settle, and that will benefit batters. Spinners may find limited assistance. Batting first here will be beneficial for the side winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius during the game with a cloud cover.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Nadine de Klerk All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze topped the group table last season with an unbeatable streak that was broken in the finals against Southern Vipers. They have a good squad and will bring their A-game in the first match of the competition.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are a very strong bunch. They have strong batters in the team but their bowlers are the real match winners. The defending champions will be confident coming into their first game of the tournament.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

In the last two clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.

Southern Vipers won- 1

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The finalist of the previous season of the Charlotte Edwards will collide in the first game of this year’s edition of the tournament. It was an intense game between the sides. The Blaze, who were having an unbeatable season, were restricted to 114 runs by Southern Vipers bowlers. The batters did not perform well and fell prey to the vicious Vipers’ bowling attack. Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Adams and Charlie Dean picked 2 wickets each in the team. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers surpassed the target with 7 wickets in hand. They did it in the 15th over and asserted sheer dominance in the game. Danni Wyatt scored 50 runs while others in the team chipped in their fair share. There have been a couple of changes in the squad this year. While few players will be absent in the first few games due to international duty. Nevertheless, Southern Vipers are expected to dominate in the upcoming game too.

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Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Batters

Georgia Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams is a terrific batter. She scored 249 runs in 9 innings in the previous season of the competition at an average of 49.80. She finished as one of the top scorers in the competition. That said, she will be expected to strike hard in her first game of this season.

Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She led her side with the bat in RHFT and played a few important knocks in the competition. She will be expected to bat well in the first game of the competition.

Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams was one of the best bowlers for Southern Vipers in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 10 wickets in 9 games. In absence of Linsey Smith, Adams will take charge of the bowling responsibilities.

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk was fantastic in the previous season for the Blaze. She picked the most number of match wickets in the last season, 15 wickets in 8 games. She will be leading her side’s bowling order this year.