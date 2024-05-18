SOV (Southern Vipers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction
SOV
58%
Chance of Winning
BLAZ
42%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts:
- Southern Vipers and the Blaze are levelled at 1-1 in their only two clashes in the format.
- Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the competition whereas the Blaze finished as runners-up.
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning
Southern Vipers have a great squad and have been doing great in the white ball format. The team is one of the leading teams in the RHFT 2024. Having said that, they will be thrilled to start this year’s campaign of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Southern Vipers finished second in the points table last season and ended up lifting the trophy, beating the Blaze in the finals. The sides will be back at it again in the 1st game of this season.
The Blaze topped the table in the previous edition of the competition. The Blaze lost against the Vipers in the finals to finish as runners-up. The team is not doing very well in RHFT and it is an indication of their team’s form. Grace Scrivens is a splendid batter and will lead her side in this brand new season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 42%
- Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 58%
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Tips
Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. The opening order will revolve around Ella McCaughan, Charli Knott and Abi Norgrove. All the batters are in good form as observed in their recent games. Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier opened for the team last season and posted 67 runs as their opening partnership in the last game against The Blaze. With that being said, you should place your bets for Southern Vipers to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs
The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: The Blaze
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl in Southampton should provide a balanced contest between Hampshire and Durham. Expect a solid batting surface with pace and bounce early on, which will be especially beneficial for swing bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to settle, and that will benefit batters. Spinners may find limited assistance. Batting first here will be beneficial for the side winning the toss.
Weather Report
There is no possibility of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius during the game with a cloud cover.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Claridge
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Teresa Graves
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Batter
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Daisy Mullan
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Batter
|
Marie Kelly
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All-rounder
|
Sophie Munro
|
All-rounder
|
Bethany Harmer
|
Batter
|
Michaela Kirk
|
Batter
|
Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
|
Cassidy McCarthy
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze topped the group table last season with an unbeatable streak that was broken in the finals against Southern Vipers. They have a good squad and will bring their A-game in the first match of the competition.
Southern Vipers Players List
Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charli Knott
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All-rounder
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Freya Kemp
|
Batter
|
Emily Windsor
|
Batter
|
Freya Davies
|
Batter
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Mary Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
Southern Vipers Recent Form
Southern Vipers are a very strong bunch. They have strong batters in the team but their bowlers are the real match winners. The defending champions will be confident coming into their first game of the tournament.
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record
In the last two clashes, the tally is tied at 1-1.
Southern Vipers won- 1
The Blaze won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Betting Odds
The finalist of the previous season of the Charlotte Edwards will collide in the first game of this year’s edition of the tournament. It was an intense game between the sides. The Blaze, who were having an unbeatable season, were restricted to 114 runs by Southern Vipers bowlers. The batters did not perform well and fell prey to the vicious Vipers’ bowling attack. Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Adams and Charlie Dean picked 2 wickets each in the team. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers surpassed the target with 7 wickets in hand. They did it in the 15th over and asserted sheer dominance in the game. Danni Wyatt scored 50 runs while others in the team chipped in their fair share. There have been a couple of changes in the squad this year. While few players will be absent in the first few games due to international duty. Nevertheless, Southern Vipers are expected to dominate in the upcoming game too.
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze
T20
Rose Bowl, null
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Batters
Georgia Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams is a terrific batter. She scored 249 runs in 9 innings in the previous season of the competition at an average of 49.80. She finished as one of the top scorers in the competition. That said, she will be expected to strike hard in her first game of this season.
Nadine de Klerk to be the top batter for The Blaze
Nadine de Klerk is a terrific batter. She led her side with the bat in RHFT and played a few important knocks in the competition. She will be expected to bat well in the first game of the competition.
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze Top Bowlers
Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams was one of the best bowlers for Southern Vipers in the previous edition of the competition. She picked 10 wickets in 9 games. In absence of Linsey Smith, Adams will take charge of the bowling responsibilities.
Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Nadine de Klerk was fantastic in the previous season for the Blaze. She picked the most number of match wickets in the last season, 15 wickets in 8 games. She will be leading her side’s bowling order this year.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Vipers
The Blaze to win @ 2.07 (Parimatch)
Southern Vipers to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
Parimatch