SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SOV 56 % Chance of Winning NWT 44 % Bet Now! Thunder are set to take on Southern Vipers in the next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Wednesday, May 31. The two teams will meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton with a scheduled start of 7:30 PM IST.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Chance of Winning

The defending champions Southern Vipers head into this game as favourites. Thunder have won back-to-back games but they face a big challenge in Vipers.

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 56%

Thunder chance of winning @ 44%

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Southern Vipers vs Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Southern Vipers and Thunder are tied on points currently in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023. It's a crucial game for both sides as the tournament heads into serious business. Southern Vipers are third on the table with nine points from three games, winning two and losing one game. One of those victories against Western Storm was with a bonus point. Vipers lost their previous game against The Blaze by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller. Southern Vipers openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt provided them a very good start with 44 runs in the board in 6.3 overs. But they suffered a big collapse losing five wickets for 33 runs. Georgia Adams was the only batter to provide some resistance with 31 off 27. Vipers kept losing wickets and were eventually bowled out for a low total of 118. Defending the target, they managed to pick some wickets and stay in the game. Linsey Smith snared 2 for 19 in four overs while Anya Shrubsole bagged 1 for 14 off her full quota. Georgia Adams also conceded just 19 runs and picked a wicket. But Tammy Beaumont stood tall for The Blaze, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 40 to steer her side to victory with two balls to spare.

Thunder are placed fourth with the same points as Vipers but have played one match more. They have won two and lost two games. Most recently, they defeated Central Sparks by 34 runs. Emma Lamb was the star of the match for Thunder, getting them off to a flying start after losing her partner in the first over. Lamb added 91 runs for the second wicket along with Fi Morris. Lamb smashed 64 in just 49 deliveries while Morris scored 36 off 31. Deandra Dottin struck 24 runs in 10 balls before she was dismissed. Thunder were looking on track to get 170+ but lost their way and could only post 155. The Thunder bowlers had an upper hand while defending the target and kept Central Sparks' run-rate in check. Erin Burns did threaten them with 41 off 23 but Morris had her caught off her own bowling. Fi Morris was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 16 in four overs. Tara Norris bagged 2 for 30 while others chipped in to restrict the opponents to 119/9 and claim their second consecutive win.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Southampton's Rose Bowl is a venue where the team batting first has enjoyed heavy success in the shorter format. In men's cricket, 46 out of 70 matches have been won by the team batting first. In women's cricket, the number reads three out of four. With such bias at this venue, expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast looks pretty good for this fixture on Wednesday. It is expected to be sunny and pleasant with the temperature ranging between 20-24 degrees.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Anya Shrubsole Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

Southern Vipers began their season with a six-wicket win over South East Stars before hammering Western Storm by seven wickets. They suffered their first loss of the season against The Blaze by five wickets.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-rounder Liberty Heap Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Stephanie Butler All-rounder Naomi Dattani Bowler Danielle Collins Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Team Form

Thunder lost their opening game of the season against Western Storm by six wickets before going down by three wickets versus The Blaze. Thunder made a comeback with a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers and proceeded to defeat Central Sparks by 36 runs.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Head to Head

Southern Vipers and Thunder have competed against each other only twice in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Vipers have claimed both matches, winning the first clash by eight wickets and the second by six wickets.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to hit most fours in the match

Southern Vipers have a solid batting unit, with the likes of Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams and Freya Kemp. Thunder also have a decent side but they will have to deal with a potent bowling unit of Vipers. You can bet on Southern Vipers to hit most fours in this match.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams has made contributions in every match of this season. She has scored 29, 29, 26* and 31 in four innings so far. She has the ability to stabilize the innings and will be key here as well. Back Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb has been in magnificent form in the last couple of months. She blasted 64 in just 49 balls in the previous game. Earlier, she made 36 against Western Storm and 31 versus Sunrisers. You can bet on Lamb to be Thunder's top batter.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

With Lauren Bell joining up with the England squad, Linsey Smith becomes a key bowler for Southern Vipers. The left arm spinner has picked four wickets from three games at an economy of 5.75. Back Linsey Smith to be Vipers' top bowler.

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s best bowler

Fi Morris has been pretty good in the season so far. She has conceded runs at only 6.09 and has picked four wickets. She was excellent in the previous game, picking 2 for 16 in four overs. Bet on Fi Morris to be Thunder's best bowler.