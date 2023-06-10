SOV (Southern Vipers) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction SOV 62 % Chance of Winning NWT 38 % Bet Now! A place in the final will be up for grabs when Thunder and Southern Vipers take on each other in the playoff of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023. The two teams will clash at County Ground in New Road, Worcester on Saturday, June 10. The contest is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Chance of Winning

It's a high-stake clash as Southern Vipers and Thunder look to book their spot in the final to face the table-toppers The Blaze. Vipers finished second on the table with 22 points while Thunder secured the third spot with 18 points.

Southern Vipers won five matches in the group stage and lost two. Heading into the final group fixture, they had a strong net run-rate to advance through even with a loss. But they hammered Sunrisers by five wickets to make a statement. Linsey Smith led the way with the ball, picking 3 for 13 in four overs as they restricted Sunrisers to just 114. Captain Georgia Adams stepped up big time and blasted an unbeaten 63 off 33 to take her side home with 31 balls to spare.

Thunder needed to beat Northern Diamonds by a big margin in their final group fixture to earn a playoff berth. And they did just that, winning by five wickets with 30 balls remaining, and claimed a bonus point. Olivia Bell snared 3 for 9 in three overs while the rest of the attack chipped in to skittle out the opponents to 96. Fi Morris then struck an unbeaten 42 in 34 to finish the chase.

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 62%

Thunder chance of winning @ 38%

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Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Tips

Georgia Adams has been terrific in this season, averaging 57 with the bat at 126 strike rate. She has crossed the 25-run mark in six of the seven games. It would be justified to bet on Adams to score over 16.5 runs in the match at 1.87.

Thunder's Fi Morris has been making consistent contributions in the ongoing season. She averages 29 with the bat. It would be a good option to bet on Morris scoring over 14.5 runs in this match with the odds of 1.87.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Southern Vipers have chased five times this season, winning four of those. They elected to field first in their most recent fixture. Thunder have won the toss three times and have chosen to bat first on all three occasions. Only two women's T20s have been played here with the team batting first and second winning once each. Expect Vipers to field first if they win the toss while Thunder will likely bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in New Road, Worcester is likely to be mostly sunny on Saturday afternoon. There could be around 54% humidity with the wind blowing at 28 km/h. The temperature should hover around 20 degree Celsius.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Anya Shrubsole Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers defeated South East Stars and Western Storm before losing to The Blaze. Vipers bounced back with a four-wicket win over Thunder but went down to Central Sparks by seven runs in the next game. In the last couple of games, they have defeated Diamonds by 16 runs and Sunrisers by five wickets.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Naomi Dattani All-rounder Liberty Heap Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Seren Smale Batter Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Morris Bowler Olivia Bell Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder lost their first two matches but made a remarkable comeback to seal the spot in the playoff. They hammered Sunrisers and Central Sparks after the first two losses but then lost to Southern Vipers. With the season on the line, they defeated South East Stars by 16 runs and Northern Diamonds by seven wickets.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Southern Vipers and Thunder have clashed three times in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with the former winning all three. Vipers won their first encounter by eight wickets and the second by six wickets. They met in the group stage this season, where Vipers again chased down the target by four wickets.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Betting Odds

Thunder to score under 37.5 runs in overs 1-6 @ 1.96

Thunder have a vulnerable top order with Naomi Dattani and Liberty Heap opening the innings. Both the batters have a season strike rate of . Thunder will also have to deal with the Vipers bowling attack. None of the Vipers bowlers, with more than three overs, have conceded at more than 6.80 rpo. You can Bet on Thunder to score under 37.5 runs in the first six overs.

Southern Vipers to score over 52.5 runs in overs 1-8 @ 1.84

Southern Vipers' batting unit has struggled at times but they have enough quality with Georgia Adams in top form and Ella McCaughan doing a decent job. They would be strengthened if Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier play. Bet on Southern Vipers to score over 52.5 runs in the first eight overs.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

The Vipers captain has been magnificent in the ongoing season. Georgia Adams has scored 228 runs from seven innings at an average of 57 while striking at 125. She was superb in the previous game, blasting 63 not-out in 33 balls. Back Adams to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s best batter

If Emma Lamb doesn't play, Fi Morris will be the most important batter for Thunder. She has scored 173 runs in the season at an average of 29 and strike rate of 118. She has scored 44 and 42* in the last two innings. You can back Morris to be the top batter for Thunder.

Southern Vipers vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ best bowler

Linsey Smith continues to make a huge impact for Vipers this season. She has taken 10 wickets in seven games at an economy of just 4.89. Her best figures of the season read 3 for 13 and came in the last game. Bet on Smith to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers in this match.

Olivia Bell to be Thunder’s best bowler

Olivia Bell has only played three games in this season but has taken seven wickets at an economy of 6.61. The off-break bowler was excellent against Northern Diamonds, picking 3 for 9 in three overs. You can get good returns by betting on Bell to be Thunder's top bowler.