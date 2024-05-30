SOV (Southern Vipers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SOV 59 % Chance of Winning WES 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Southern Vipers will clash in the 13th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on May 30, 2024. The match will begin from 5:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers won the previous edition of the competition. However, the team is not doing very well in the competition. With a win and two losses, they are placed 5th in the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.217. They are coming from a loss against Sunrisers by a small margin. The team will be hoping for a win in the next game.

Western Storm finished in the bottom half of the points table in the previous edition of the competition. The team is not doing very well this season too. They began their campaign with two consecutive losses but their last outing was abandoned. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.625 in the competition.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 59%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 41%

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Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the side in the first game and scored 15 runs as their opening partnership. Georgia Elwiss replaced McCaughan and produced impressive results in the opening order. The duo scored 47 & 73 runs for their opening partnership in the next two games. Elwiss averages at 55.50 while that of Knott reads as 26.00. That said, Southern Vipers may face an early dismissal in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Storm’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Southern Vipers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Southern Vipers 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The surface at The Rose Bowl in Southampton has traditionally aided batters. However, this track will offer some assistance to the pacers early on in the contest with a good amount of seam and swing. Batters will take charge towards the middle and latter stages of the game. Either skipper winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The day will be a rainy day on May 30. The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Katie Jones Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm did not have any luck in the competition so far. They lost the first two games and their third game did not yield any result. The team needs to do better with their bats.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers had some success after a loss in the first game. But that did not last long as they lost their third game in the competition by a narrow margin. The lower batting order needs to score runs for the team.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Storm lead the tally by 3-1.

Western Storm won- 3

Southern Vipers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Southern Vipers went against Sunrisers in the last game but could not win the game. Batting first, Sunrisers scored 134/5 in the game. Freya Davies was the best bowler in the team with 3 wickets to her name. Chasing the target, Southern Vipers started out well. Charli Knott scored 50 runs while Georgia Elwiss knocked 33 runs in the game. As soon as they lost their wickets, the rest of the team went out pretty quickly in the game. Southern Vipers settled for 131/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 3 runs. They will be expected to climb above the bottom half of the table with a win in the next game.

Western Storm went against South East Stars in their last game. Western Storm batted first and scored 38/3 in 6 overs when the game was abandoned due to rain. Western Storm were in a bad situation and lost three early wickets. Niamh Holland scored 20 runs in the game for the team. Western Storm will be at it again in the next game.

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Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Batters

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss opens for the side in the competition. She has scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.50. She scored 33 runs in the last game. That mentioned, Elwiss will be hoping to bat with the same intensity in the next game.

Niamh Holland to be the top batter for Western Storm

Niamh Holland is a terrific all-rounder from Western Storm. The team is not doing very well. However, Holland holds the skills to produce an impactful innings. She scored 32, 15 & 20 runs in three games respectively. She strikes at nearly 100 in the competition and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Southern Vipers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington is a terrific bowler. The team lost the last game but she put up a brave effort, picking 1 wicket for 22 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Freya Davies is a fantastic bowler from Southern Vipers. She has picked 6 wickets for her side in the competition so far. She has an impressive economy rate of 5.83 after three games. She picked 3 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.