SUN (Sunrisers) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction CENS 61 % Chance of Winning SUN 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Central Sparks will meet in the 4th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on May 19, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

It was a disastrous season for Sunrisers in the previous season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the table with seven consecutive losses. The team could not win a single game in the competition. However, things will be different this season. They had a little change in the squad and it paid off in the RHF Trophy as they currently top the standings. Sunrisers will be confident and will be relying on their batters to carry out a win in the next game.

Central Sparks finished right above Sunrisers in the previous edition of the competition. Central Sparks collected two wins while losing on five occasions. The team did not have much luck in the competition but will be thrilled to start afresh in this season. Eve Jones will lead this side and have many important figures to win them games this year.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 61%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 39%

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Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sunrisers lacked in their batting order in the previous season. Their opening order revolved around Grace Scrivens, Alice Macleod, Dane van Niekerka and Mady Villiers who averaged at 16.16, 17.60, 11.00 & 7.85 respectively in the competition. The batters could play impactful innings in the tournament. The team posted scores of 9, 15 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last three games. Sunrsiers clashed against Central Sparks once last season where they scored 10 runs before losing out on their first wicket. That said, Sunrisers will be expecting an early dismissal in the next game against Central Sparks.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sunrisers 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester is a balanced pitch. The team batting first at this venue has won 45% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 19. The temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks had a disappointing season last year. The team only won two games while losing five matches. The team will be thrilled to start their campaign with a win against Sunrisers. They have a weak batting order but a very capable bowling unit.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost all their games last season. They have decent batters and bowlers in the squad. They will be excited to start their season on a good note with a terrific squad this season.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last three clashes between the sides, Central Sparks managed to win all the games and lead the tally by 3-0.

Sunrisers won- 0

Central Sparks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

The team was disheartened upon not winning a single fixture last season. Sunrisers will look to have a better campaign this season. They have capable names in the team. Abigail Freeborn, Cordelia Griffith, Eve Jones and Courtney Webb will be handling the batting department. Hannah Baker, Grace Potts, Ria Fackrell and Emily Arlott will take care of the bowling order. Bethan Ellis and Katie George will strengthen both the departments as all-rounders. They will be coming in with heavy cavalry and win their first game of the season.

Central Sparks will come in confident in this brand new season of the competition. The team will be backed by Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr in the batting department. Mady Villiers and Jodi Grewcock are talented all-rounders and will carry out their duties in both the departments. Kate Coppack and Nicola Hancock will be responsible for picking wickets on regular intervals.

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Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is batting phenomenally for the team. She scored 108 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.60 last season. She is a terrific batter and will come in hot in the next game.

Cordelia Griffith to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Cordelia Griffith was the only batter to stand tall in the previous edition of the competition. She scored 205 runs in 6 games at an average of 34.16. She scored 53 runs in her last clash with Central Sparks. She will be expected to strike hard in the upcoming clash against Central Sparks.

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers picked 10 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers. She also had an economy rate of 6.36 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in her last clash against the Sparks. That said, she will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game against Central Sparks.

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

The team will be relying upon the skills of Erin Burns. She was fantastic with the ball last season. She picked 9 wickets in 7 games for Central Sparks. She maintained an economy rate of 7.69 in the competition. She will be expected to bowl lethal deliveries in the next game against the Sunrisers.