SUN (Sunrisers) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction SUN 44 % Chance of Winning NORD 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and the Diamonds are set to square off in the match no. 20 of the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup on June 2. Northampton in the United Kingdom will host the contest on Sunday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PMIST.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Chance Winning

Sunrisers and Northern Diamonds are both at the bottom of the eight-team points table. Sunrisers are seventh-placed with one win from four games and a Net Run Rate of -1.186. The Northern Diamonds find themselves in the last spot with four losses in as many matches.





In the last game, Sunrisers went down to Western Storm by 28 runs. Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to a paltry score of 134/8 with the trio of Mady Villiers, Eva Gray and Sophie Munro picking two wickets each.

The batting let them down in the second half as no batter could cross more than 30 in the run chase. Sunrisers were reduced to 9/2 within the first three overs and they could not recover thereafter. Despite some late fightback from Florence Miller and Amara Carr, the Sunrisers were all out for 106.

The Northern Diamonds also had a game to forget in their last outing, going down to South East Stars by six wickets. Batting first, the Diamonds got off to a solid start, making 88 for the opening wicket in 12.5 overs but mayhem followed. They lost their last nine wickets for 36 runs and were bowled out for 124.

They needed early wickets to get back in the game but a fine 57* from opener Bryony Smith sealed their fates. South East Stars ended up chasing the target with four overs and six wickets to spare.

Moving to this game, Sunrisers and Northern Diamonds are separated by just four points, or one win, in the points table. The two teams' chances of winning this contest are as follows.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 44%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 56%

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Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Joanne Gardner has been in pretty good form with the bat for Sunrisers this season. She is the only batter from the side to make over 100 runs for the team this season Bet on Rowe to score over 19.5 runs in the match.

Lauren Winfield-Hill made 30 in the last game, two games after she scored 38 at the top of the order. She is the leading run-scorer for Northern Diamonds this season. Backing her to score over 19.5 runs in the game seems a good move.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

This will be the first game at the venue this season but, historically, it has not been a high-scoring venue. While Northern Diamonds failed to defend a total in their last game, the Sunrisers could not chase 135. But with the wicket likely to be on the slower side, expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this clash.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Northampton should witness partly sunny and pleasant weather on Sunday. There could be some cloud cover but rain should stay away with only around 10% chance of precipitation. Expect the temperature to range between 16-21 degrees with humidity of 51%.

Sunrisers Women Player List

Florence Miller, Joanne Gardner, Mady Villiers, Alice Macleod, Amara Carr, Jodi Grewcok, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Eva Gray, Nicola Hancock, Sophie Munro, Kate Coppack, Amu Surenkumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Grace Scrivens (c) All-rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Alice Macleod Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Florence Miller Batter Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Eva Gray Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers have played four games in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, winning one and losing three. Their only win was against the Vipers last week when they edged ahead by three runs. They lost the previous game versus the Western Storm by 28 runs after failing to chase 135.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Emma Marlow, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Erin Burns, Leah Dobson, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Phoebe Turner, Grace Hall, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Leah Dobson Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Bess Heath Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Emma Marlow Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Grace Hall Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Holly Armitage (c) All-rounder

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

The Diamonds have played four games and lost all of them in the season. They are at the bottom of the points table and the only team not to win a single clash. They lost their last game by six wickets after getting dismissed for 124.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have played only one game in the past, which was during the 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup. The Diamonds got the better of the South East Stars by 35 runs in the game after they posted 172/7 batting first.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Though the batting unit of the Diamonds have struggled, they have attacking batters at the top of the order, led by Lauren Winfield-Hill. Leah Dobson also scored a half-century in the last game, against the South East Stars, and we bet them to turn around their form in this game.

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Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is one of two batters from the side with a fifty in this year’s competition. She is also the only player to make more than 100 runs for the team. Gardner has made 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and we bet on her to be the leading run-scorer for the side again.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

The captain of the Northern Diamonds has had a rough season, scoring only 38 runs in four innings at an average of 9.50. However, she is an experienced player and will look to turn around her form. She has made over 1,200 runs in domestic T20s, playing 65 matches since her debut in 2016.

Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers is the joint-highest run-scorer for the Sunrisers, picking up six wickets at an average of 16.66. She has got a wicket in each of the four games she has played so far, including bagging 2-20 in the last match against the Storm. She can be backed to be the leading wicket-taker for the Sunrisers again.

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns has a five-wicket haul in this year’s tournament after picking up 5-25 against the Blaze. She followed it up with 2-22 against the Sparks but was wicketless in the last game she played. She is the in-form bowler, with seven wickets in the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup and should be backed to do well.