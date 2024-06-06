SUN (Sunrisers) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction
SUN
36%
Chance of Winning
SES
64%
T20
Lord’s
Facts:
- The tally is led by South East Stars by 1-0 in the only meeting between the sides last season.
- South East Stars are placed at the 2nd position whereas Sunrisers are placed at the 6th place of the points table.
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Chance of Winning
Sunrisers were having a dismal season until they registered two wins in the competition. The team has won three games and lost two in five outings. With that, they are placed at the 6th place in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.897. Sunrisers are coming from an ecstatic victory over Northern Diamonds in the last game. They will be thrilled to play against South East Stars in the next game.
South East Stars are doing extremely well in the current competition. They won all their games this season. Their third game was washed out due to rain. They won their last game against the Vipers. With four fantastic wins, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 19 points and a net run rate of 1.105. The team will be expected to win their next game too.
- South East Stars’ chance of winning: 64%
- Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 36%
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Betting Tips
Sunrisers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Sunrisers registered a win in their last outing. The team has a terrific opening order and will be expected to carry on the same momentum in the next game. Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner opened for the side and currently average at 23.50 & 44.00 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 40, 0, 66, 2 & 41 runs before one of them lost their wickets in the five games. The pair secured massive opening partnerships in the majority of their outings in the competition. That said, Sunrisers will be looking to establish an impactful opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs
South East Stars’s score before their 1st dismissal Over runs
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Toss Prediction
The surface of the Lord's Cricket Ground is batting-friendly. The pitch also provides assistance to bowlers with a good bounce in the first innings. However, the toss-winning captain will prefer to bat first to post a huge total on the board.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on May 31. The temperature will hover around 15 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game but it will be a windy day.
Sunrisers Players List
Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amara Carr
|
Wicket-keeper
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Jodi Grewcock
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Scrivens (c)
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Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
ALice Macleod
|
Batter
|
Florence Miller
|
Batter
|
Amu Surenkuma
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Joane Gardner
|
Batter
Sunrisers Recent Form
Sunrisers began their campaign with two consecutive defeats. The team faced another defeat before they could win two games in the competition. They lack in the batting order and that might put them at risk against South East Stars.
South East Stars Players List
Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chloe Hill
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kalea Moore
|
All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
Batter
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Ryana MacDonald-Gay
|
Bowler
|
Tash Farrant
|
All-rounder
|
Aylish Cranstone
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gregory
|
Bowler
|
Bryony Smith
|
Batter
South East Stars Recent Form
South East Stars will be expected to perform well after their win in the first two games of this year’s season. They won their last game against Southern Vipers by 6 wickets. They have a good mix of players who are performing efficiently to win games in the competition.
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record
In the only clash between the sides, South East Stars lead the tally by 1-0.
Sunrisers won- 1
South East Stars won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Betting Odds
Sunrisers went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, Northern Diamonds were astonished with Sunrisers’ bowling attack. They were restricted to 123/8 in 20 overs. Nicola Hancock and Mady Villiers picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Grace Scrivens smashed an unbeaten 64 and led her side through the finish lines. At the end, Sunrisers scored 126/6 in the match, winning it by 4 wickets.
South East Stars are having a dream campaign. They went against the Southern Vipers in the last game. They have an impeccable bowling attack. The Southern Vipers could only score 142/6 in the game. Danielle Gregory was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets to her name. The team was efficient in chasing the target as well. They posted 146/4 in the 19th over, winning the game by 6 wickets. Sophia Dunkley smashed 53 whereas Paige Scholfield registered 50 runs in the game. The team will be looking to put themselves at the top of the table.
Sunrisers vs South East Stars
T20
Lord’s, null
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Batters
Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers
Joanne Gardner is in terrific form this season. She scored 21 runs in the last game. She is the top scorer of the team with 176 runs in 5 games at an average of 44.00. Gardner will come in as the best batter from the side in the next game.
Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars
Paige Scholfield is the best batter from South East Stars. She has scored 140 runs in 4 games at an average of 46.66. She scored 50 runs in the last game. With a strike rate over 150, she will be expected to bat well in the next game too.
Sunrisers vs South East Stars Top Bowlers
Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers
Mady Villiers picked 10 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers last season. She has picked 8 wickets in the competition so far. She picked 2 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. That said, she will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game against Western Storm.
Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars
Danielle Gregory is a fantastic bowler. She has picked 6 wickets in 4 games so far. She has an economy rate of under 6 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets for 23 runs in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South East Stars
South East Stars to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
Sunrisers to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Parimatch