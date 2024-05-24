SUN (Sunrisers) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction SUN 42 % Chance of Winning SOV 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.687 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Southern Vipers will clash in the 8th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Chelmsford on May 24, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

It was a disastrous season for Sunrisers in the previous season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the table with seven consecutive losses. They started this season with a loss against Central Sparks that placed them at the bottom of the table. They have a net run rate of -3.243. The team will be preparing to end their win drought this season.

Southern Vipers are the defending champions and were expected to come through in this competition. They finished second last season and eventually lifted the trophy, beating the Blaze in the finals. Southern Vipers met against the Blaze in their first game as well but suffered a defeat in the game. With that, they are placed at the 5th position with a net run rate of -0.150.

Southern Vipers’s chance of winning: 58%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 42%

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Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score low before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. The opening order will revolve around Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott. Both the batters are in good form as observed in their recent games. Ella McCaughan and Nicole Faltum opened for the team in the last clash against Sunrisers and posted 17 runs for their opening partnership in the game. Coming into this competition, Knott and McCaughan raised 15 runs before they faced their first dismissal in the game. That said, Southern Vipers may face an early dismissal in the next game against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Chelmsford is known for providing a nice balance of bat and ball. Seamers get some help early on, but the surface flattens out as the game progresses and allows batters to score freely. Chasing the total would be a preferred option here.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 24. The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter ALice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers lost all their games last season. They began this season with a loss as well. They lost the game against Central Sparks by 7 wickets. The batters could only score 138 runs in the game. The bowlers could not do much in the game and only picked 3 wickets while leaking a lot of runs.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Ella McCaughan Batter NAncy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Ava Lee Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers are not doing well after the first game in the tournament. They bundled out for 109 runs in the last game despite performing well in the bowling order. Ella McCaughan scored 19 runs, highest from the side.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

In the only clash between the sides, Southern Vipers won the game by 5 wickets.

Sunrisers won- 0

Southern Vipers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Sunrisers went up against Central Sparks in their first game of the tournament. Sunrisers batted first in the game and raised 138/6 in the game. Joanne Gardner scored 30 runs while Alice Macleod came through with 54 runs in the game. The batters did not bat very well and could not raise a high target. Chasing the target, Central Sparks comfortably posted 142 for the loss of 3 wickets in the game. Central Sparks won the game by 7 wickets with 36 balls to spare. Mady Villiers was the best bowler from the squad and picked 2 wickets in the game.

Southern Vipers clashed against The Blaze in their first game this season. Batting first, The Blaze scored 112/9 in the game. Southern Vipers did a good job with bowling in restricting the Blaze to a low total. Freya Davies, Mary Taylor and Alice Monaghan picked 2 wickets each in the game. Southern Vipers went in to chase the target but registered 109/9 to lose the game by 3 runs. Ella McCaughan scored 19 runs while Emily Windsor posted 17 runs in the game. The batters went out cheaply one-by-one and handed over the victory to the latter.

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Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Charli Knott to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a terrific batter. She recently struck a century in the RHF trophy game. She struck out at 6 runs in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sunrisers.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Grace Scrivens is leading her team in this season of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. She batted impressively in the RHF Trophy. She scored 8 runs in the first game of the season but will be returning in the next game.

Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers picked 10 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers last season. She also had an economy rate of 6.36 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in her last match. That said, she will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game against Southern Vipers.

Freya Davies to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Freya Davies is a fantastic bowler from Southern Vipers. She picked 2 wickets for 23 runs in the last game. She also maintained an impressive economy rate in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.