SUN (Sunrisers) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction SUN 28 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.343 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Blaze and Sunrisers will meet in the 30th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Lord’s, London on June 13, 2024. The match will begin from 6:45 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

The Blaze has displayed remarkable consistency in their recent performances, securing victories in all of their last seven matches. This impressive winning streak reflects a team in top form. With seven wins, the Blaze occupies the top place in the points table. They have 30 points and a net run rate of 0.828. They will be hoping to keep up the same momentum in the next game.

Sunrisers have faced a string of losses, indicating a challenging period for the team. The team has won two games and faced five disheartening defeats in the competition. With that, the team is placed at the 6th place with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.987. Sunrisers will be looking to deliver a better batting and bowling performance in the next game but it will not be easy against the Blaze who have not lost a game yet in the tournament.

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 28%

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze have won every game they have played this season. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4 and 11 runs before their first dismissal in the last seven games. Beaumont and Graves average at 17.33 & 9.83 respectively after six games. They posted 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last meeting against the Diamonds. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: The Blaze 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The pitch is a flat track, providing little advantage to pace bowlers, who can expect average conditions. However, batsmen might find it tough to score freely, resulting in low-scoring matches. Despite this, spin bowlers can anticipate average assistance from the pitch, implying that both batting and bowling skills will be crucial for teams to succeed on this surface.

Weather Report

On match day in Leeds, England, the weather is cool at 15.6°C, with light rain expected. Cloud cover is at 32%, with a moderate chance of rain at 39%.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Sophie Munro Bowler Alice Macleod Batter Florence Miller Batter Amu Surenkuma Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers are coming from a loss against the Thunder in the last game. The team has a good batting order. However, the team has been inconsistent in the entire competition. The bowlers are yet to perform their best in the tournament.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Teresa Graves Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze won their last outing against Northern Diamonds by 13 runs. They bowled very well and restricted Northern Diamonds at 146, to win the game. The team will be looking to maintain their unbeatable streak.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once where the Blaze won the games.

The Blaze won- 1

Sunrisers won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Betting Odds

Sunrisers have failed to revisit their top form in the competition. They are coming from a defeat against the Thunder. Batting first in the game, Sunrisers scored 151/9 in the game. Alice Macleod scored 60 runs off 43 balls in the last game. Amu Surenkuma chipped in 32 runs in the game. It was not enough as the Thunder successfully posted 155/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Eva Gray picked 2 wickets whereas Sophie Munro took a single wicket.

In the last game, The Blaze went against Northern Diamonds. Batting first, the Blaze scored 159/7 in the game. Tammy Beaumont registered 45 runs in the game while Kathryn Bryce smashed 54 runs in the fixture. It was a good batting outing for the team. The bowlers were in top form and restricted Northern Diamonds at 146, to win the game by 13 runs. Sarah Glenn plucked 3 wickets. Kathryn Bryce and Heather Graham were also handy with the ball as they picked 2 wickets each.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze T20 Lord’s, null Sunrisers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.85 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.343 Bet Now!

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Batters

Joanne Gardner to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Joanne Gardner is the best batter from Sunrisers. She has scored 191 runs in 7 games at an average of 31.83. She struck 14 runs in the last game but her skills remain intact. She will be looking to get back in the next game with her bat.

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 274 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.14. She scored 54 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sunrisers.

Sunrisers vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Mady Villiers has picked 9 wickets in 7 games for Sunrisers in the competition so far. She didn't get any wicket in the last game. But she will be thrilled to put up a promising performance in the next game.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 15 wickets in 7 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.46 in the competition. She picked 1 wicket for her side in the last game.