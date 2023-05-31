SUNR (Sunrisers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction SUNR 40 % Chance of Winning WES 60 % Bet Now! After a day’s break, the next match in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 will see Western Storm locking horns with Sunrisers on Wednesday, May 31. You can watch them engage in a fierce battle at County Ground in Northampton, starting from 7:00 PM IST.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Nothing is going right for these two sides as they sit at the bottom of the table. As per the market, Western Storm are slight favourites to win this match. Storm have a good head to head record against the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 40%

Western Storm chance of winning @ 60%

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Sunrisers vs Western Storm Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers and Western Storm are two of the worst performing sides in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 so far. They'll be hoping to get their campaign up and running when they clash on Wednesday.

Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost all of their four games. Most recently, Sunrisers suffered a 35-run defeat at the hands of Northern Diamonds.

Bowling first, Sunrisers bowlers could not keep the runflow in check. Grace Scrivens was excellent with the ball, picking 2 for 24 and so was Mady Villiers with 1 for 24 in four overs. But the rest of the bowling attack was taken apart as Diamonds posted 172 on the board.

Chasing a big total, Sunrisers needed a good start. Dane van Niekerk smashed 14 off five balls but was stumped in the second over. Sunrisers could not stitch together any substantial partnership and fell behind the game.

Grace Scrivens was the only one to provide some fight. She made 50 runs in 35 balls with six fours and a six. In the end, it wasn't enough to get their first victory of the season.

Western Storm are one place above Sunrisers, having lost three games and only won once. In their most recent fixture, Storm went down by a narrow margin of five runs against South East Stars.

Orla Prendergast led the way with the new ball, picking two early wickets as Storm had Stars reduced to 31/4 in 7.3 overs. They kept the pressure on and had restricted the opponents to 95/6 at the end of 17 overs.

But Tash Farrant's cameo of 16-ball 32* powered South East Stars to 126. Chasing the target, Storm needed to get off to a good start but they lost four wickets inside the first seven overs with 37 on the board.

Captain Sophie Luff then held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Storm kept losing wickets from the other end. Luff scored an unbeaten 43 before she ran out of partners.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Match Toss Prediction

Sunrisers have lost two matches each while batting first and bowling first. Western Storm's only victory this season came when they were chasing. They came close to winning in the previous game against South East Stars while chasing. Accessing the pitch batting first is often tricky and that makes chasing a better option. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Northampton shouldn't be an issue and should allow full 40 overs in this game. The forecast shows it will be mostly sunny with no threat of rain. The temperature will range between 14-18 degree Celsius.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad:Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Mady Villiers All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Scrivens All-rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Joanne Gardner All-rounder Florence Miller Batter Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle (c) Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers didn't get off to a great start in the season as they lost to Central Sparks by 23 runs, followed by a four-wicket defeat versus South East Stars. They lost by seven wickets against Thunder in the third game and by 35 runs versus Diamonds in the most recent fixture.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad: Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Heather Knight All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (captain) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Alex Griffiths All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Niamh Holland Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

Western Storm lost their opening match of the season against Diamonds by 32 runs before bouncing back with a six-wicket victory over Thunder. But then they suffered back to back defeats against Vipers and South East Stars by seven wickets and five runs, respectively.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Head to Head

These two teams have faced each other four times in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Western Storm have won three of those games where Sunrisers haven't won since their first clash. Last year, Storm won the first game by one wicket and second more convincingly by 41 runs.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Western Storm to score most runs in powerplay (overs 1-6)

Western Storm have a batting top order of Natasha Wraith, Danielle Gibson and Heather Knight. They have the ability to take on the bowlers and score quickly. Knight, in particular, has experience and is one of the best in the business. You can back Western Storm to hit more runs in the first six overs.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Team Batter

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Cordelia Griffith has been the only batter to have done well in the ongoing season. She has scored 125 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 104. Griffith has scored a fifty earlier in the season against Central Sparks. Griffith remains a key player and you can bet on her to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Heather Knight to be Western Storm’s best batter

The England veteran batter is one of the best players in the world. She started this season with a superb 62 against Thunder. Knight has a very good record in the shorter format, having scored over 5400 runs at an average of 30 and strike rate of 116. Bet on Knight to be Western Storm's best batter in this game.

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

The off-break bowler has been terrific for her team this season. Mady Villiers has snared six wickets from four innings at an economy of 6.84. Her best figures in the competition read 3/28. Villiers is a key bowler in this fixture and you can back her to be Sunrisers's top bowler.





Ola Prendergast to be Western Storm’s best bowler

The 20yr old Irishwoman is a promising player and has done well in her short career so far. She has been superb in the ongoing tournament, picking six wickets from four games at an economy of 6.76. She's coming off a superb spell of 2 for 12 in four overs. Back Prendergast to be Western Storm's top bowler.