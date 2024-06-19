SUN (Sunrisers) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
SUN
37%
Chance of Winning
WES
63%
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford
Facts:
- Western Storm and Sunrisers have clashed once in the format before (2023) where Sunrisers won the game.
- Western Storm are placed 6th in the standings whereas Sunrisers are placed 8th.
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
The Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are coming after a loss here against South East Stars. The constant defeats in the competition pushed them at the bottom of the standings. The team has 2 wins and 7 losses in the competition. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -1.140. Sunrisers will be looking for a win in their last group game.
Western Storm are doing terribly in their campaign as well. They emerged from the bottom and now sit at the 6th place of the points table. The team has a win and 6 losses in the competition. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.835 in the competition. Western Storm lack a strong batting unit. They will have to come up with something better in the next game.
- Sunrisers’s chance of winning: 37%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 63%
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Tips
Sunrisers to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal ( 1.85@Parimatch)
Sunrisers registered a win in their last outing. The team has a terrific opening order but the team failed to register handsome scores for the first wicket. Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner opened for the side. Mady Villiers replaced Gardner in the opening spot. Villiers and Scrivens average at 15.62 & 31.14 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 40, 0, 66, 2, 41, 12, 13, 26 & 0 runs before one of them lost their wickets in the nine games. The pair secured 2 runs for their opening partnership in the last game against Western Storm. That said, Sunrisers will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Storm score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
North West Sunrisers score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Western Storm
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
The stage is set for a belter of a T20 match, and if the deck at Chelmsford behaves just like it did the other day, we may see another high scoring slugfest. A bit of sun and warm weather is forecast for the day, but we may see a few clouds move in during the course of the match. The venue has been great for chasing, and most teams that opted to chase here last season ended up winning.
Weather Report
It will be a clear day on June 19. The temperature will peak at 19 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game.
Sunrisers Players List
Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amara Carr
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jodi Grewcock
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Scrivens (c)
|
Batter
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Munro
|
Bowler
|
Alice Macleod
|
Batter
|
Florence Miller
|
Batter
|
Amu Surenkuma
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
|
Joane Gardner
|
Batter
Sunrisers Recent Form
Sunrisers are coming from a loss against South East Stars in the last game. The team has a poor batting order and have been inconsistent in the entire competition. The bowlers are yet to perform their best in the tournament.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Lauren Filler
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm are coming from three consecutive defeats in the competition. Western Storm are coming from a defeat against Northern Diamonds. The team did well with the ball in the last game but lacked majorly in their batting order.
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
Western Storm and Sunrisers have collided twice in the competition before. Western Storm leads the tally by 2-0.
Western Storm won- 2
Sunrisers won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Betting Odds
Sunrisers went against South East Stars in the last game. Batting first, South East Stars scored 153/4 in the game. It was a huge total. Mady Villiers was the only successful bowler with 2 wickets in the game. The team was flustered with a fragile batting order. During the chase, most of the batters lost their wicket pretty early in the game. They scored 111/5, losing the game by 19 runs (D/L method). Sunrisers have dropped down in standings and have no hope of qualifying further.
Western Storm are pretty weak with their batting order. Only a few players are batting well whereas the rest of the team bundled out quickly. They went against Northern Diamonds in the last outing. Northern Diamonds scored 146/3 in the game. Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale and Fran Wilson picked a wicket each. Chasing the target, Western Storm could only post 111/5, losing the fixture by 28 runs. Fran Wilson scored 42 while the others went out pretty cheaply in the game. Western Storm must look deep into their batting order.
Sunrisers vs Western Storm
T20
County Ground in Chelmsford, null
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Batters
Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers
Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. She has scored 218 runs in 9 games at an average of 31.14. She scored an unbeaten 62 in the last game. She is in fantastic form. Scrivens will lead her side with the bat in the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top batter for Western Storm
The team has a very weak batting order. In absence of Heather Knight, Amanda-Jade Wellington will make the cut for the best batter from the side. She has scored 123 runs in 7 games at an average of 30.75. She scored an unbeaten 20 runs in the last game. She will come in strong in the next game.
Sunrisers vs Western Storm Top Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington is leading the charts in her team with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 7 games. She did not get any wicket in the last game. She will be expected to lead her side with the ball in the next game.
Mady Villiers to be the top bowler for Sunrisers
Mady Villiers has picked 11 wickets in the 9 games of the competition so far. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. Villiers will step into the next game with high confidence.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Storm
Sunrisers to win @ 2.23 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch)
Parimatch