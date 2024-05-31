BLAZ (The Blaze) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction
BLAZ
56%
Chance of Winning
CENS
44%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The Blaze have won the only clash between them and Central Sparks.
- Central Sparks are placed at the top place whereas The Blaze are positioned at the 2nd place of the points table.
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning
Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. However, they have turned around their campaign this season. They have won the first three games in a row. However, the team faced a loss against the Thunder in their last outing. The team is placed at the top position of the points table. They have earned 13 points and possess a net run rate of 1.532 in the tournament. The team will be looking to keep the same momentum coming into the next game against The Blaze.
The Blaze won three games in a row in the competition. With three wins, they are positioned at the second place. The team is coming from a stellar victory against the Thunder. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.266. They will be thrilled to enter the next contest against Central Sparks.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 56%
- Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 44%
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Tips
The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
The Blaze are coming from a win in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Marie Kelly in the first game but Teresa Graves replaced Beaumont as she had to leave for international duty. The team posted scores of 5, 4 and 1 run before their first dismissal in the last three games. Kelly and Graves average at 2.66 & 8.33 respectively after three games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Central Sparks.
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction
Trent Bridge is known for its true, hard surface, which allows the batters to play their strokes freely. The average first innings score of 163 indicates the pitch’s suitability to set competitive targets. Though it offers assistance to the bowlers as well, especially when conditions are overcast. There is a slight advantage for teams winning the toss and electing to bat first.
Weather Report
It will be a cloudy game on May 31. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 15 degree Celsius.
The Blaze Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
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Wicket-keeper
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Seren Smale
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Batter
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Ailsa Lister
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Batter
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Fi Morris
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All-rounder
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Georgia Voll
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All-rounder
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Emma Lamb
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Batter
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Danielle Collins
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Batter
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Kate Cross
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Bowler
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Phoebe Graham
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Bowler
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Mahika Gaur
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Bowler
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Hannah Jones
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Bowler
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze have won all their games this season. They are placed in second place as a result of that. The team has a fantastic batting order and an even more impressive bowling unit.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
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Wicket-keeper
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Bethan Ellis
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c)
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Batter
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Katie George
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All-rounder
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Chloe Brewer
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Batter
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Davina Perrin
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Batter
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Courtney Webb
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Batter
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Emily Arlott
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Bowler
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Ria Fackrell
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Bowler
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Hannah Baker
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Bowler
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Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks won three games in a row but faced an unfortunate loss in their last outing. The batters could not post a respectable target in the game and lost the match due to that.
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once where The Blaze won the game by 56 runs.
Central Sparks won- 0
The Blaze won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Odds
The Blaze clashed against the Thunder in the last game. Batting first, Thunder managed to post 151/6 in the game. The Blaze did an impressive job with their bowling. Grace Ballinger was the top wicket-taker in the last game with 2 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Kathryn Bryce scored 61 runs in the game while Nadine de Klerk chipped in 25 runs in the lower order. The Blaze posted 152/5 in the game, winning the game by 5 wickets.
Central Sparks clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. Batting first, Central Sparks scored 121/8 in the game. The top order failed miserably and went out cheaply in the game. Emily Alott (29) and Charis Pavely (27) were the top scorers in the game. The team could not defend this low target as Thunder posted 125/7, to win the game by 3 wickets. Georgia Davies and Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets each in the game.
The Blaze vs Central Sparks
T20
Trent Bridge, null
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Batters
Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze
Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 96 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.00. She scored 61 off 51 balls in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Central Sparks.
Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin is the top scorer of the team with 110 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.66. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers
Grace Potts to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Grace Potts is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 6 wickets for the side in 4 games. She will be the top pick in the bowling order of the team.
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.41 in the competition. She picked a wicket for her side in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze
The Blaze to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
Central Sparks to win @ 2.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch