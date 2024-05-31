BLAZ (The Blaze) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction BLAZ 56 % Chance of Winning CENS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.672 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and The Blaze will meet in the 17th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. However, they have turned around their campaign this season. They have won the first three games in a row. However, the team faced a loss against the Thunder in their last outing. The team is placed at the top position of the points table. They have earned 13 points and possess a net run rate of 1.532 in the tournament. The team will be looking to keep the same momentum coming into the next game against The Blaze.

The Blaze won three games in a row in the competition. With three wins, they are positioned at the second place. The team is coming from a stellar victory against the Thunder. They have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.266. They will be thrilled to enter the next contest against Central Sparks.

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 56%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze are coming from a win in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Marie Kelly in the first game but Teresa Graves replaced Beaumont as she had to leave for international duty. The team posted scores of 5, 4 and 1 run before their first dismissal in the last three games. Kelly and Graves average at 2.66 & 8.33 respectively after three games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Central Sparks.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge is known for its true, hard surface, which allows the batters to play their strokes freely. The average first innings score of 163 indicates the pitch’s suitability to set competitive targets. Though it offers assistance to the bowlers as well, especially when conditions are overcast. There is a slight advantage for teams winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on May 31. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 15 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze have won all their games this season. They are placed in second place as a result of that. The team has a fantastic batting order and an even more impressive bowling unit.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks won three games in a row but faced an unfortunate loss in their last outing. The batters could not post a respectable target in the game and lost the match due to that.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once where The Blaze won the game by 56 runs.

Central Sparks won- 0

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

The Blaze clashed against the Thunder in the last game. Batting first, Thunder managed to post 151/6 in the game. The Blaze did an impressive job with their bowling. Grace Ballinger was the top wicket-taker in the last game with 2 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Kathryn Bryce scored 61 runs in the game while Nadine de Klerk chipped in 25 runs in the lower order. The Blaze posted 152/5 in the game, winning the game by 5 wickets.

Central Sparks clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. Batting first, Central Sparks scored 121/8 in the game. The top order failed miserably and went out cheaply in the game. Emily Alott (29) and Charis Pavely (27) were the top scorers in the game. The team could not defend this low target as Thunder posted 125/7, to win the game by 3 wickets. Georgia Davies and Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets each in the game.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks T20 Trent Bridge, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.154 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 96 runs in 3 games at an average of 32.00. She scored 61 off 51 balls in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Central Sparks.

Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin is the top scorer of the team with 110 runs in 4 games at an average of 36.66. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

The Blaze vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Grace Potts to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Grace Potts is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 6 wickets for the side in 4 games. She will be the top pick in the bowling order of the team.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.41 in the competition. She picked a wicket for her side in the last game.