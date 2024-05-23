BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction BLAZ 58 % Chance of Winning NORD 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Blaze and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 6th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 23, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

The Blaze topped the table in the previous edition of the competition. The Blaze lost against the Vipers in the finals to finish as runners-up. They began this year’s campaign with a win against Southern Vipers. With that, they are placed at the 4th place in the table standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.150.

Northern Diamonds were backed mostly by their bowlers and also had a decent batting order. However, they could not work it in their favour as they finished fourth in the previous edition of the competition. Northern Diamonds did not have a great start to their campaign and lost their first game of the season against the Thunder. The team is placed at the 7th place in the table standings with a net run rate of -2.101.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 42%

The Blaze’ chance of winning: 58%

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The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds faced disappointments with their batters very often in the previous season. Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill opened for the side in the previous season and averaged at 19.28 & 24.42 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 33, 1 & 11 runs in the last three games of the competition. The pair opened for the team in the opening game of this season and posted 8 runs before Leah Dobson lost her wicket at 7. Lauren Winfield-Hill followed her after scoring only 2 runs in the game. Considering their form, Northern Diamonds will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: The Blaze 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The surface at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham offers assistance to the batters and they will look to make the most out of the conditions. Bowlers will need to be razor sharp with their line and length in order to not leak too many runs. Either skipper winning the toss will prefer to bowl first to have a target in mind.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 23. The temperature will hover around 14 degree Celsius. There are chances of rain on the day of the game.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds had a difficult season last year. They are not doing very well after the first game of the season too. They lost their first game against the Thunder in an underwhelming batting performance.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Nadine de Klerk All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze topped the group table last season with an unbeatable streak. They won the first game of the season where they bowled very game to snatch away the victory.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once where the Blaze won the game by 6 wickets.

The Blaze won- 1

Northern Diamonds won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

The Blaze met against the Southern Vipers in the last game. The Blaze scored 112/9 in the game. The top order batters lost their wickets pretty cheaply in the game. Lucy Higham was their top scorer with an unbeaten 36 in the game while Kirstie Gordon scored 29 runs in the game. After a low total, the team was determined with their bowling order. Nadine de Klerk, Kathryn Bryce and Kirstie Gordon picked 2 wickets each in the game and helped their team to restrict Southern Vipers to a total of 109/9 by the end of their innings. The Blaze won the game by 3 runs.

Northern Diamonds batted first in their last game against the Thunder. ND scored 109/5 in the game. Emma Marlow scored an unbeaten 47 while the other batters lost their wicket pretty early in the game. It was a low score to defend. Thunder scored 112/2 without any trouble and won the game by 8 wickets with over 5 overs to spare. Katie Levick picked the only wicket in the game.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds T20 Trent Bridge, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Tammy Beaumont is a terrific batter in the team. She averages at 23.89 in her T20I career. Although she was knocked out for 10 runs in the last game, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for The Blaze

Lauren Winfield-Hill is a top-tier batter from the Blaze. She averages over 20 in the T20Is but holds a spectacular experience in the format. She scored 2 runs in the last game but will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Nadine de Klerk was fantastic in the previous season for the Blaze. She picked the most number of match wickets in the last season, 15 wickets in 8 games. She picked 2 wickets for 27 runs in the last game. She will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for her team. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. She picked the only wicket in the last game for Northern Diamonds. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.