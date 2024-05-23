BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
BLAZ
58%
Chance of Winning
NORD
42%
T20
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- The Blaze leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Northern Diamonds in the format.
- The Blaze are placed at the 4th place whereas Northern Diamonds are positioned at the 7th place of the points table.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
The Blaze topped the table in the previous edition of the competition. The Blaze lost against the Vipers in the finals to finish as runners-up. They began this year’s campaign with a win against Southern Vipers. With that, they are placed at the 4th place in the table standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.150.
Northern Diamonds were backed mostly by their bowlers and also had a decent batting order. However, they could not work it in their favour as they finished fourth in the previous edition of the competition. Northern Diamonds did not have a great start to their campaign and lost their first game of the season against the Thunder. The team is placed at the 7th place in the table standings with a net run rate of -2.101.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 42%
- The Blaze’ chance of winning: 58%
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds faced disappointments with their batters very often in the previous season. Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill opened for the side in the previous season and averaged at 19.28 & 24.42 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 33, 1 & 11 runs in the last three games of the competition. The pair opened for the team in the opening game of this season and posted 8 runs before Leah Dobson lost her wicket at 7. Lauren Winfield-Hill followed her after scoring only 2 runs in the game. Considering their form, Northern Diamonds will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game of the competition.
Match Prediction Best Odds
The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Most fours: The Blaze
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The surface at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham offers assistance to the batters and they will look to make the most out of the conditions. Bowlers will need to be razor sharp with their line and length in order to not leak too many runs. Either skipper winning the toss will prefer to bowl first to have a target in mind.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on May 23. The temperature will hover around 14 degree Celsius. There are chances of rain on the day of the game.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
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Emma Marlow
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Batter
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Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
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All-rounder
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
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Leah Dobson
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Batter
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Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
|
Jess Woolston
|
Bowler
|
Abigail Glen
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds had a difficult season last year. They are not doing very well after the first game of the season too. They lost their first game against the Thunder in an underwhelming batting performance.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Claridge
|
Wicket-keeper
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Teresa Graves
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Batter
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Daisy Mullan
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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All-rounder
|
Sophie Munro
|
All-rounder
|
Bethany Harmer
|
Batter
|
Michaela Kirk
|
Batter
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Cassidy McCarthy
|
Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze topped the group table last season with an unbeatable streak. They won the first game of the season where they bowled very game to snatch away the victory.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once where the Blaze won the game by 6 wickets.
The Blaze won- 1
Northern Diamonds won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
The Blaze met against the Southern Vipers in the last game. The Blaze scored 112/9 in the game. The top order batters lost their wickets pretty cheaply in the game. Lucy Higham was their top scorer with an unbeaten 36 in the game while Kirstie Gordon scored 29 runs in the game. After a low total, the team was determined with their bowling order. Nadine de Klerk, Kathryn Bryce and Kirstie Gordon picked 2 wickets each in the game and helped their team to restrict Southern Vipers to a total of 109/9 by the end of their innings. The Blaze won the game by 3 runs.
Northern Diamonds batted first in their last game against the Thunder. ND scored 109/5 in the game. Emma Marlow scored an unbeaten 47 while the other batters lost their wicket pretty early in the game. It was a low score to defend. Thunder scored 112/2 without any trouble and won the game by 8 wickets with over 5 overs to spare. Katie Levick picked the only wicket in the game.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds
T20
Trent Bridge, null
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Tammy Beaumont is a terrific batter in the team. She averages at 23.89 in her T20I career. Although she was knocked out for 10 runs in the last game, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for The Blaze
Lauren Winfield-Hill is a top-tier batter from the Blaze. She averages over 20 in the T20Is but holds a spectacular experience in the format. She scored 2 runs in the last game but will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Nadine de Klerk was fantastic in the previous season for the Blaze. She picked the most number of match wickets in the last season, 15 wickets in 8 games. She picked 2 wickets for 27 runs in the last game. She will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Katie Levick picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for her team. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. She picked the only wicket in the last game for Northern Diamonds. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze
Northern Diamonds to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
The Blaze to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
Parimatch