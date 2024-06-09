BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
NORD
30%
Chance of Winning
BLAZ
70%
T20
Headingley
Facts:
- The Blaze leads the tally by 2-0 in the two clashes against Northern Diamonds in the format.
- The Blaze are placed at the top place whereas Northern Diamonds are positioned at the 8th place of the points table.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
On the contrary, The Blaze has displayed remarkable consistency in their recent performances, securing victories in all of their last six matches. This impressive winning streak reflects a team in top form. With six wins, they are placed at the top of the table. They have 26 points and a net run rate of 0.843 in the competition. They will be hoping to keep up the same momentum in the next game.
In their recent five matches, the Northern Diamonds have faced a string of losses, indicating a challenging period for the team. Despite their efforts, they have struggled to secure victories, resulting in a series of disappointing outcomes. However, the team won their 6th outing in the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a win and five losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.582.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 30%
- The Blaze’ chance of winning: 70%
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
The Blaze are coming from a win in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50 and 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last six games. Beaumont and Graves average at 17.33 & 9.83 respectively after six games. They posted 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last meeting against the Diamonds. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs
Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Diamonds
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The pitch is a flat track, providing little advantage to pace bowlers, who can expect average conditions. However, batsmen might find it tough to score freely, resulting in low-scoring matches. Despite this, spin bowlers can anticipate average assistance from the pitch, implying that both batting and bowling skills will be crucial for teams to succeed on this surface.
Weather Report
On match day in Leeds, England, the weather is cool at 15.6°C, with light rain expected. Cloud cover is at 32%, with a moderate chance of rain at 39%.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
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Emma Marlow
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Batter
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Bess Heath
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Batter
|
Erin Burns
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All-rounder
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Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
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Katie Levick
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Bowler
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Leah Dobson
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Batter
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Katie Levick
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Bowler
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Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
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Grace Hall
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds were constantly losing games in the competition. However, the team made a breakthrough after they won the last game against Central Sparks. They scored a decent score but their bowlers managed to keep the opponents at bay.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Claridge
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Batter
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Teresa Graves
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Batter
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Tammy Beaumont
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
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Wicket-keeper
|
Josie Graves
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All-rounder
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Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
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Lucy Higham
|
Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
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Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze won their last outing by a huge margin against Western Storm by 7 wickets. They bowled very well and restricted Western Storm under the score of 100. The batters also chased down the target successfully and won the game.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met twice where the Blaze won both the games.
The Blaze won- 2
Northern Diamonds won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
The Blaze met against the Western Storm in the last game. Western Storm scored 99/10 in the game. It was a terrific bowling feat from the Blaze. Heather Graham was the top bowler with 4 wickets whereas Lucy Higham picked 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, the Blaze secured 103/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Kathryn Bryce struck again with her knock of 46 runs in the game. Sarah Bryce finished the game with an unbeaten 37 in the game. The team looks unstoppable and will be looking to continue the same form in the next game.
Northern Diamonds batted first in their last game against Central Sparks. ND scored 137/7 in the game. Hollie Armitage batted fiercely in the game and scored 62 runs in the game. Sterre Kalis scored 43 runs in the game. It was a good day for Northern Diamonds. Their bowlers also played well and restricted Central Sparks under the target. They scored 124/8, losing the game by 13 runs. Northern Diamonds clinched their first win of the season and will be looking to win the next game too.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage is a terrific batter from Northern Diamonds. She has scored 139 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.16. She has a terrible start to her campaign but is striking pretty well in the last few games. She knocked 62 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.
Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze
Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 36.66. She scored 46 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Northern Diamonds.
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Katie Levick picked 9 wickets in 6 games for her team so far in the competition. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the last game for Northern Diamonds with 2 wickets. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 14 wickets in 6 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.08 in the competition. She picked 1 wicket for her side in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze
Northern Diamonds to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)
The Blaze to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch