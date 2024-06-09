BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NORD 30 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 70 % Bet now! The Blaze and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 27th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Headingley, Leeds on June 9, 2024. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

On the contrary, The Blaze has displayed remarkable consistency in their recent performances, securing victories in all of their last six matches. This impressive winning streak reflects a team in top form. With six wins, they are placed at the top of the table. They have 26 points and a net run rate of 0.843 in the competition. They will be hoping to keep up the same momentum in the next game.

In their recent five matches, the Northern Diamonds have faced a string of losses, indicating a challenging period for the team. Despite their efforts, they have struggled to secure victories, resulting in a series of disappointing outcomes. However, the team won their 6th outing in the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a win and five losses. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.582.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 30%

The Blaze’ chance of winning: 70%

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The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze are coming from a win in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50 and 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last six games. Beaumont and Graves average at 17.33 & 9.83 respectively after six games. They posted 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last meeting against the Diamonds. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The pitch is a flat track, providing little advantage to pace bowlers, who can expect average conditions. However, batsmen might find it tough to score freely, resulting in low-scoring matches. Despite this, spin bowlers can anticipate average assistance from the pitch, implying that both batting and bowling skills will be crucial for teams to succeed on this surface.

Weather Report

On match day in Leeds, England, the weather is cool at 15.6°C, with light rain expected. Cloud cover is at 32%, with a moderate chance of rain at 39%.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Katie Levick Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds were constantly losing games in the competition. However, the team made a breakthrough after they won the last game against Central Sparks. They scored a decent score but their bowlers managed to keep the opponents at bay.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Teresa Graves Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Josie Graves All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Nadine de Klerk All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze won their last outing by a huge margin against Western Storm by 7 wickets. They bowled very well and restricted Western Storm under the score of 100. The batters also chased down the target successfully and won the game.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice where the Blaze won both the games.

The Blaze won- 2

Northern Diamonds won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

The Blaze met against the Western Storm in the last game. Western Storm scored 99/10 in the game. It was a terrific bowling feat from the Blaze. Heather Graham was the top bowler with 4 wickets whereas Lucy Higham picked 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, the Blaze secured 103/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Kathryn Bryce struck again with her knock of 46 runs in the game. Sarah Bryce finished the game with an unbeaten 37 in the game. The team looks unstoppable and will be looking to continue the same form in the next game.

Northern Diamonds batted first in their last game against Central Sparks. ND scored 137/7 in the game. Hollie Armitage batted fiercely in the game and scored 62 runs in the game. Sterre Kalis scored 43 runs in the game. It was a good day for Northern Diamonds. Their bowlers also played well and restricted Central Sparks under the target. They scored 124/8, losing the game by 13 runs. Northern Diamonds clinched their first win of the season and will be looking to win the next game too.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage is a terrific batter from Northern Diamonds. She has scored 139 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.16. She has a terrible start to her campaign but is striking pretty well in the last few games. She knocked 62 runs in the last game. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 36.66. She scored 46 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Northern Diamonds.

The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick picked 9 wickets in 6 games for her team so far in the competition. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the last game for Northern Diamonds with 2 wickets. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 14 wickets in 6 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.08 in the competition. She picked 1 wicket for her side in the last game.