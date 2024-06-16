BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction BLAZ 65 % Chance of Winning SES 35 % Bet Now! The Blaze and South East Stars will cross swords in the 34th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, Derby on June 16, 2024. The match will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

The Blaze are having a fantastic season in this year’s edition of the competition. They are coming from their 8th consecutive win in the competition. With 8 wins and no losses, they are placed at the apex position of the points table. The team has 35 points and a net run rate of 0.980 in the competition. The Blaze will be looking to do better in their next outing.

South East Stars are coming from a win in their last outing. The team displayed a terrific batting and bowling feat in the last game. With 6 wins and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table. The team looks terrific in terms of their batting and bowling order.

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 35%

The Blaze’ chance of winning: 65%

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The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Tips

The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

The Blaze have won every game they have played this season. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4, 11 and 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last eight games. Marie Kelly replaced Graves in the opening order. Beaumont and Kelly average at 19.40 & 9.20 respectively in the competition. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm

The Blaze vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

It is a great wicket that offers an even contest between the bat and the ball. Though the last game was a high-scoring one dominated by batters, we reckon there is enough help on offer for the bowlers as well. The teams batting first and second have won almost an equal number of matches on this ground. While there is no clear advantage to either batting or bowling first, we reckon having runs on the board can be a big plus in this match.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on June 16. The temperature will hover around 17 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Teresa Graves Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze are coming from yet another victory in the competition. They won their last game against Sunrisers by 8 wickets. The batters are doing extremely well in the competition.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars made a lot of personnel changes in the team. Nevertheless, the team managed to regain momentum after a loss in the competition. They won against Sunrisers in the last game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

In the only clash between the sides, The Blaze have won the game.

The Blaze won- 0

South East Stars won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Blaze are doing fantastic in the competition. They have an aggressive batting order and defeated Sunrisers in the last game. Sunrisers batted first in the game and scored 137/7 in 20 overs. It was a decent bowling effort from the Blaze. Kirstie Gordon and Heather Graham picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was not much of a challenge in the game. The Blaze posted 140/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce remained unbeaten at 57 & 54 respectively in the game.

South East Stars played against Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, South East Stars scored 153/4 in the game. Georgia Redmayne was the top batter from the team in the game with an unbeaten 38. Emma Jones also pitched in with 36 runs. Chasing the target, Sunrisers could only post 111/5, losing the game by 19 runs (D/L method). Danielle Gregory picked 2 wickets in the game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 331 runs in 8 games at an average of 47.28. She scored an unbeaten 57 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Sunrisers.

Sophia Dunkley to be the top batter for South East Stars

Sophia Dunkley is a fantastic batter and has a ton of experience in the format. Dunkley has amassed 200 runs in 7 games at an average of 28.57. She scored 6 runs in the last game but will be looking to return strongly in the next game. Dunkley strikes over 120 in the competition.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 17 wickets in 8 games and maintains an economy rate of 5.78 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets for her side in the last game.

Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tilly Corteen-Coleman is a 16 year old bowler from South East Stars. She has stunned everyone with her bowling spells. She has taken 11 wickets in 7 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game for her side.