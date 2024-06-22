BLAZ (The Blaze) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction BLAZ 55 % Chance of Winning SES 45 % Bet Now! After 42 games of exciting cricket, The Blaze and South East Stars will fight it out for the 2024 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The game will be played at County Ground in Derby on June 22. The match is slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST and promises to be a great game.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

If there is one team that took over the league stage it was the Blaze. Having not lost a single game in the group stage last season, they ended up losing the final to Southern Vipers. Ironically, their first game of the season was against the Vipers again and this time it was the Blaze that won a close encounter by three runs. That was the start of an eight game win streak that ended in the second last game of the group stage where South East Stars won by five wickets. A couple of wins against Central Sparks, the second one being in the semi final, ensured the Blaze a place in the final for a second year in a row.

South East Stars have had a remarkable turnaround this season. After an underwhelming campaign last season where they were knocked out of the group stages, against all odds they have made the final this time around and would be hoping to beat The Blaze once again this season. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and The Blaze got outplayed and were beaten for the first time in this campaign, South East Stars won the game with five wickets to spare. In the semifinals, South East Stars beat the defending champions Southern Viper by five runs. As per our calculations, The Blaze are favourites in the upcoming game.

The Blaze’ chance of winning: 55%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 45%

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The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Tips

The Blaze to score well before 1st dismissal

Having suffered their first loss in the season in their ninth game, the Blaze came back with some venom beating Central Sparks in back to back games. If you look at the opening partnership for the Blaze this season, it paints a very sorry story with the scores reading 5, 4, 1, 5, 50, 4, 11, 0, 3 and 0 runs. The Blaze decided to change things towards the end of the campaign by bringing in Marie Kelly to replace Tammy Beaumont. However, with Teresa Graves falling for a golden duck against the Sparks in the last league game, the Blaze decided to hand the reins to Beaumont and Kelly. It worked out well in the semi final as they managed to score 21 for the first wicket. Expect them to continue the good work in the final as well.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby has been a great wicket for teams all season. It allows both teams to play their normal brand of cricket owing to the balanced nature of the wicket. There is some help for the bowlers at the start of the innings when the ball has some level of hardness to it but as the game innings proceeds, batters have found it easier to score.

Weather Report

The final, much like the semi finals, is expected to be a cloudy game. However, the good news is that there is no chance of rain playing spoilsport in the last game of the Cup.

South East Stars Players List

Bryony Smith (C), Chloe Hill, Claudie Cooper, Kira Chathli, Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Emma Jones, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Bethan Miles, Paige Scholfield, Kirstie White, Charlotte Lambert, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Dani Gregory, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Danielle Gregory Bowler Bryony Smith Batter

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars were having a fantastic season as after missing the playoffs last term they ended up with seven wins in ten games and qualified for the playoffs where they beat Southern Vipers and made the finals this term.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Josie Groves Bowler Marie Kelly All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Sarah Glenn Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze might have finally lost a league game in the Charlotte Edwards Cup but their comeback has been quite impressive. Two wins against the Sparks gives them four wins in their last five games.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

The Blaze and South East Stars have gone head to head three times in this competition and South East Srats hold a slight edge 2-1.

South East Stars won- 2

The Blaze won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs South East Stars Betting Odds

The Blaze have been the best team in the tournament so far. However, if there is one aspect of the game where they have not excelled is the fact that they do not score too many maximums. Having said that, the reason they still score quite significantly is their ability to find boundaries. The real star of the show has been Kathryn Bryce. The 26-year-old has scored over 40 boundaries this season, which averages to over four boundaries a match. Even in the semi final against the Sparks, she managed to score over four boundaries. This is as secure a punt as one can hope for considering her dominance in the league.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Batters

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield has had a stunning campaign this season. In the semi finals against Southern Vipers, she scored 34 off 22 balls and with 252 runs, Scholfield is the leading run scorer for South East Starts which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze

A major reason for the success that the Blaze have enjoyed has been the form of Kathryn Bryce. With 416 runs under her belt, not only is she the Blaze’s top scorer, but leads the scoring charts for the entire league. Four half centuries in eleven innings is as good a return as any player in the Cup this season.

The Blaze vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Tilly Corteen-Coleman to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Tilly Corteen-Coleman continued her brilliant form in the semifinals against Southern Vipers as she ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23. With 16 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

If Bryce has been the star on the batting side, Gordon has been nothing short of exceptional with the ball. She leads the wicket takers table by more than five wickets. She has a fifer this season as well and is sure to have a say in the final.