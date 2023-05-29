LIG (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction LIG 46 % Chance of Winning SOV 54 % Bet Now! The next Charlotte Edwards Cup fixture will witness Southern Vipers and The Blaze collide on Monday, May 29. The two teams will meet at County Ground in Derby. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The two teams are undefeated in the season so far and have strong squads. The bookmakers have Southern Vipers as slight favourites to win this match. On paper, the defending champions Southern Vipers have a more balanced side and that gives them an edge in the market.

The Blaze chance of winning @ 46%

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 54%

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The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Blaze and Southern Vipers are two of three teams who are undefeated in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023. One of them could take their first loss when they take on each other on Monday. The Blaze occupy the top spot on the table with 14 points from three games. They have won two of those games with bonus points. Most recently they hammered Central Sparks by 56 runs in Leicester. Having been sent in to bat first, Tammy Beaumont and Marie Kelly provided a decent start before both were dismissed within three balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Georgie Boyce then put on a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed the Central Sparks bowlers all around the park. She hit 15 fours and two sixes in her knock of 96 not-out in 50 balls. She powered The Blaze to a strong total of 212. The bowling unit of The Blaze kept the opponents in check. Nadine de Klerk bagged 2 for 26 in four overs while Kirstie Gordon picked 1 for 19 off her four as they clinched a dominant win.

Southern Vipers are third on the table with nine points. They have both their game, one of those with a bonus point. They defeated Western Storm by seven wickets in their most recent fixture. Lauren Bell was outstanding with the new ball, removing both the openers in the first over. The rest of the bowling attack joined in and kept chipping away with the wickets. Bell finished with 3 for 19 in four overs while Charlie Dean bagged 2 for 15. Chasing 106, it was important The Blaze don't collapse early and their openers ensured that. Danni Wyatt smashed 16 off 7 balls while Maia Bouchier made 45 off 41. Captain Georgia Adams scored an unbeaten 26 to complete the run-chase in 14.1 overs.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction

The Blaze opted to field when they won the toss in their first two games. Southern Vipers also chose to bowl first after winning the toss once. Both the teams have tasted success while chasing and they will be looking to do the same. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests the match should get full 40 overs without any rain interruptions. It is expected to be partly sunny in Derby on Monday morning local time. The temperature will be ranging between 13-17 degree Celsius.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce Batter Sarah Glenn All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze began their campaign with a five-wicket victory over South East Stars before beating Thunder by three wickets in the second game. They then made light work of Central Sparks, winning the contest by 56 runs.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Anya Shrubsole Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

Southern Vipers got off to a great start this season with a six-wicket win against South East Stars. They then went on to smash Western Storm by seven wickets, where they claimed a bonus point as well.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head to Head

The Blaze are the newly introduced regional team from this season and so don't have any prior head to head record.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to score most runs in powerplay (overs 1-6)

Southern Vipers have Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier at the top of the order. Wyatt, in particular, is one of the fastest starters in the format. In the previous game, she smashed 16 off just seven balls. Wyatt has scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 207. You can back Vipers to hit more runs in the first six overs.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be The Blaze’s best batter

The Blaze all-rounder is one of the biggest names in women's cricket. She has been in good form in the ongoing tournament, scoring 136 runs in three innings at an average of 68 while striking at 168. She's coming off a superb 96* in the previous game. Sciver has over 5000 runs in the format at 31 average and 121 strike rate. Back Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for The Blaze.

Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Maia Bouchier is the top run-scorer for her team so far this season. She has made 75 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 127. Bouchier looked solid in the previous game, scoring 45 runs to take the side closer to the target. You can bet on Bouchier to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s best bowler

The South African medium pacer has the ability to leave her mark on the game and she has done just that this season. De Klerk has taken six wickets from three innings at an economy of 6.54 with best figures of 3 for 21. You can back her to be The Blaze's top bowler.





Lauren Bell to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

Southern Vipers have a very potent bowling attack led by Lauren Bell. The right-arm medium seamer has been superb in the competition, picking five wickets from two innings. She picked 2 for 25 in the first game and followed it up with 3 for 19. Back Bell to be Southern Vipers' top bowler.