LIG (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction
LIG
46%
Chance of Winning
SOV
54%
Great Britain
County Ground in Derby
Facts
- Southern Vipers are the defending champions, winning all seven matches in the previous season. They have won nine matches on the trot now.
- Nat Sciver-Brunt is third on the list of highest run-scorers this season with 136 runs in three matches.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning
The two teams are undefeated in the season so far and have strong squads. The bookmakers have Southern Vipers as slight favourites to win this match. On paper, the defending champions Southern Vipers have a more balanced side and that gives them an edge in the market.
- The Blaze chance of winning @ 46%
- Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 54%
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The Blaze and Southern Vipers are two of three teams who are undefeated in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023. One of them could take their first loss when they take on each other on Monday. The Blaze occupy the top spot on the table with 14 points from three games. They have won two of those games with bonus points. Most recently they hammered Central Sparks by 56 runs in Leicester. Having been sent in to bat first, Tammy Beaumont and Marie Kelly provided a decent start before both were dismissed within three balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Georgie Boyce then put on a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed the Central Sparks bowlers all around the park. She hit 15 fours and two sixes in her knock of 96 not-out in 50 balls. She powered The Blaze to a strong total of 212. The bowling unit of The Blaze kept the opponents in check. Nadine de Klerk bagged 2 for 26 in four overs while Kirstie Gordon picked 1 for 19 off her four as they clinched a dominant win.
Southern Vipers are third on the table with nine points. They have both their game, one of those with a bonus point. They defeated Western Storm by seven wickets in their most recent fixture. Lauren Bell was outstanding with the new ball, removing both the openers in the first over. The rest of the bowling attack joined in and kept chipping away with the wickets. Bell finished with 3 for 19 in four overs while Charlie Dean bagged 2 for 15. Chasing 106, it was important The Blaze don't collapse early and their openers ensured that. Danni Wyatt smashed 16 off 7 balls while Maia Bouchier made 45 off 41. Captain Georgia Adams scored an unbeaten 26 to complete the run-chase in 14.1 overs.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction
The Blaze opted to field when they won the toss in their first two games. Southern Vipers also chose to bowl first after winning the toss once. Both the teams have tasted success while chasing and they will be looking to do the same. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests the match should get full 40 overs without any rain interruptions. It is expected to be partly sunny in Derby on Monday morning local time. The temperature will be ranging between 13-17 degree Celsius.
The Blaze Player List
The Blaze squad:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont
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Batter
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Marie Kelly
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Batter
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Nat Sciver-Brunt
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All-Rounder
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Georgie Boyce
|
Batter
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Kathryn Bryce
|
Batter
|
Sarah Glenn
|
All-Rounder
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Nadine de Klerk
|
All-Rounder
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Sarah Bryce
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Wicketkeeper
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Lucy Higham
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Bowler
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Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
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Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
The Blaze Team Form
The Blaze began their campaign with a five-wicket victory over South East Stars before beating Thunder by three wickets in the second game. They then made light work of Central Sparks, winning the contest by 56 runs.
Southern Vipers Player List
Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
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Nicole Faltum
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Georgia Adams (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Windsor
|
Batter
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Alice Monaghan
|
Bowler
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Anya Shrubsole
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
Southern Vipers Team Form
Southern Vipers got off to a great start this season with a six-wicket win against South East Stars. They then went on to smash Western Storm by seven wickets, where they claimed a bonus point as well.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head to Head
The Blaze are the newly introduced regional team from this season and so don't have any prior head to head record.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds
Southern Vipers to score most runs in powerplay (overs 1-6)
Southern Vipers have Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier at the top of the order. Wyatt, in particular, is one of the fastest starters in the format. In the previous game, she smashed 16 off just seven balls. Wyatt has scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 207. You can back Vipers to hit more runs in the first six overs.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be The Blaze’s best batter
The Blaze all-rounder is one of the biggest names in women's cricket. She has been in good form in the ongoing tournament, scoring 136 runs in three innings at an average of 68 while striking at 168. She's coming off a superb 96* in the previous game. Sciver has over 5000 runs in the format at 31 average and 121 strike rate. Back Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for The Blaze.
Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’s best batter
Maia Bouchier is the top run-scorer for her team so far this season. She has made 75 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 127. Bouchier looked solid in the previous game, scoring 45 runs to take the side closer to the target. You can bet on Bouchier to be the top batter for Southern Vipers.
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers
Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s best bowler
The South African medium pacer has the ability to leave her mark on the game and she has done just that this season. De Klerk has taken six wickets from three innings at an economy of 6.54 with best figures of 3 for 21. You can back her to be The Blaze's top bowler.
Lauren Bell to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler
Southern Vipers have a very potent bowling attack led by Lauren Bell. The right-arm medium seamer has been superb in the competition, picking five wickets from two innings. She picked 2 for 25 in the first game and followed it up with 3 for 19. Back Bell to be Southern Vipers' top bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Southern Vipers
The Blaze have won three matches on the trot, two of which were in a comprehensive manner. And they have an in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt. She made an unbeaten 96 in the last game, and was in excellent form in the Women’s IPL as well, and could be the top-performer in the clash.
Danni Wyatt, one of the most destructive batters, smashed 40 off 20 in the first game and could produce another big knock here for Vipers, and take them through.
- The Blaze to win - 1.99 (Melbet)
- Vipers to win - 1.81 (Melbet)