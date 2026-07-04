LIG (The Blaze) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction

The Blaze will lock horns with Southern Vipers at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on Saturday in the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup with an aim to win their maiden title. On the other hand, Southern Vipers would be looking to earn the trophy for the second time in the history of the tournament when the match starts at 8:30 PM IST.

Bet on Charlotte Edwards Cup

Facts Tammy Beaumont scored 38 runs against Thunder in the group match between these two sides earlier in the tournament.

Georgia Adams was the highest run-scorer when these two teams met last time and that increases her chances of being the top batter for Souther Vipers in the game.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Blaze have been undefeated in the tournament and that indicates the tale of domination they have inked that season. The Blaze’s juggernaut has been running in full flow without a loss in seven games while Souther Vipers have faltered in two games out of the eight they played. Thus, considering their supreme form, The Blaze are outright favourites to win the title.

The Blaze's chances of winning - 55%

Thunders' chances of winning - 45%

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The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Blaze have been a dominating outfit running through each and every opposition they have come across all the tournament. Although the team will miss Nat-Sciver Brunt as the preparation for the Ashes is going on, Tammy Beaumont who has scored with an average of 46.75 will return to the lineup to strengthen their batting unit. Also, Georgie Boyce has played a key role in the batting unit amassing 179 runs from seven games.

While Beaumont and Boyce have played a crucial role with the bat Nadine de Klerk has displayed a brilliant performance with the ball scalping 14 wickets from seven innings. Although she has been wreaking havoc with the ball, none of the other bowlers have picked more than six wickets and the team will expect more from them in the important clash where a lot will be at stake.

For Southern Vipers, Georgia Adams and Danni Wyatt did the heavy lifting so far. Adams has averaged above 50 across seven innings and the team would expect her to go big one final time in the tournament. Wyatt has scored 223 runs from five innings and has provided support to Adams with the willow. Linsey Smith and Anya Shrubsole have been the strike bowlers for the team taking 12 and 11 wickets respectively, The duo might play a key role in the final as well to take them to the glory.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Three matches of the Charlotte Edwards Cup have been played on the venue and the team winning the toss elected to field on a couple of occasions. On the other hand, there was only one instance when the team chose to bat first. The results also favour the chasing teams as they won two matches out of three while the team batting first won only once. Thus, considering the past results, teams might opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather report by Worldweatheronline.com indicates that the match might get delayed or there will be some reduction in the number of overs with the rain interrupting the first innings. The rain probability is around 75 % throughout the first innings while there might be a slight drizzle later as well with the percentage going down to 11 %. Thus, a shortened contest appears to be on the cards with a huge threat of rain looming over the fixture.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:

Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper and Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Marie Kelly Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze have been undefeated in the tournament so far and their terrific form has led them to the top of the points table. Their sublime form boosts their chances of scoring a victory in the final with a likely continuation of the red-hot form.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers squad:Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Nicole Faltum (WK) Batter Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Emily Windsor All-rounder Linsey Smith All-rounder Alice Monaghan All-rounder Anya Shrubsole Bowler Mary Taylor All-rounder

Southern Vipers Team Form

Southern Vipers have four victories to their name in the last five matches and that indicated their good run of form. The team have a tough challenge to face an undefeated team in the grand final and so reflecting back on the form will give them some confidence.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Head to Head

Southern Vipers have a slight edge over The Blaze in head to head records with a scoreline of 2-1 from the three meetings between them.

Matches played - 3

The Blaze - 1

Southern Vipers - 2

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Tammy Beaumont to score over 21.5

In her last five matches, Beaumont has four 30+ scores and an exceptionally poor knock of 11 runs. Also, the recent form includes some significant knocks of 48, 49*, and 41 that indicate her purple patch. With such a sheer consistency displayed by the batter, she is likely to cross the mentioned mark yet again.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’s top batter

Tammy Beaumont is the second highest run-scorer for the team in the competition so far scoring 187 runs across five innings with a strike rate of 142.74. She has also amassed 1721 T20I runs in the international circuit and her performance in the global arena can help her excel in the fixture as well.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

Apart from averaging over 50 in the tournament, Adams has scored one fifty in the last two matches. Also, she is amongst the top five run-getters of the competition and that boosts her chances to be the top-scorer for Southern Vipers in the fixture.

The Blaze vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been outstanding throughout the tournament taking 14 wickets with a bowling average and strike rate both below 11. Further, she has picked 29 wickets in the international arena and will look to bowl another impressive spell in this contest as well.

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

Smith has scalped 10 wickets from seven innings with a bowling average of 13.70 in the tournament. Also, her record of orchestrating 13 T20I wickets from nine games speaks volumes about her capability and that makes him a likely contender to be the top batter.