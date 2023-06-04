The Blaze vs Sunrisers Match Prediction LIG 69 % Chance of Winning SUN 31 % Bet Now! The Blaze will take on the Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Sunda, June 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Blaze would aim to continue their sensational run in the tournament while Sunrisers would like to get out of the lean patch with a win when the match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Both of the teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the competition with The Blaze winning every single game they played while the Sunrisers have been struggling to taste victory in the five matches they played. So, considering the form of both the teams, The Blaze are outright favourites to win the match.

The Blaze's chances of winning - 69%

Sunrisers' chances of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Blaze have been an excellent outfit in the tournament so far winning all of the matches they played. Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt have piled up most of the runs for the team so far averaging 48.66 and 68 respectively. Georgie Boyce has also made a vital contribution with the willow and thus, this trio plays a crucial role in the batting unit.

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk has been most effective with the ball for The Blaze taking 11 wickets from five innings. Also, along with making a vital contribution with the bat, Nat has also contributed with the ball taking four wickets in the competition.

Sunrisers have failed to fire this season, losing all their games in the tournament. Their batting has been the primary reason behind the fall as no batter has amassed more than 100 runs except for Cordelia Griffith. Even Griffith has scored 140 runs only with an average of 28 and a strike rate of 103.70 which adds to the already disappointing tale of the outfit. Mady Villiers and Kelly Castle have picked seven wickets each for the team with an average and strike rate both below 20. Grace Scrivens has also contributed with five wickets but the bowling unit would need their batters to step up and win some matches to salvage some pride.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Only one Women’s T20I has been played at Trent Bridge and New Zealand beat India by 52 runs while batting first in the fixture. Apart from the game, no women’s cricket has been played on the surface and so, based on the international game, teams might opt to bat first. However, The Blaze have preferred bowling first in the tournament choosing it in each and every game where they won the toss.

Weather Report

According to the weather report by Worldweatheronline.com, the weather will be clear for most of the game but rain can interrupt during the end of the fixture. However, there will be constant cloud cover around during the match and so the pacers might get some assistance from the surface. Also, the temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius throughout the contest and so the weather will be clear.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:

Marie Kelly, Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper and Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze has been terrific in the tournament winning five out of five while dominating the proceedings. They are likely to continue their sublime form once again and ensure a victory over their opponents.

Sunrisers News & Player List

Sunrisers squad:Kelly Castle (c), Kate Coppack, Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Cordelia Griffith, Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Saskia Horley, Flo Miller, Dane van Niekerk, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray,

Predicted Playing XI

Mady Villiers All-rounder Dane van Niekerk All-rounder Alice Macleod All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Joanne Gardner All-rounder Amara Carr Batter and Wicketkeeper Florence Miller Battter Eva Gray Bowler Kelly Castle Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Sunrisers Team Form

Sunrisers started their campaign with a defeat against Sparks by 23 runs and suffered two successive losses in the next two matches against Thunder and South Eastern Stars by four and seven wickets respectively. The series of disappointing performances didn’t end there for the team and they lost two more against Northern Diamonds and Western Storm occupying a position at the bottom of the points table as a result.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Head to Head

Both teams are yet to face each other in the Charlotte Edwards Trophy and so it will be their first-ever encounter.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Cordelia Griffith to score over 21.5

Apart from being the highest run-scorer for the team, Griffith has played two significant knocks of 36 and 53. Thus, the batter can cross the mentioned mark once again displaying her capability with the bat.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Top Team Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be The Blaze’s top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 136 runs from three innings so far in the tournament and being an internationally capped player also boosts her chances to be the top batter for the team. Further, She has scored 2175 T20 runs in the international arena including 12 half-centuries.

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’ top batter

Griffith has been the only consistent run-scorer for the side including a half-century. The batter is expected to make an important contribution while coming to bat in the middle order once again and be the top batter for the team.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been the most effective bowler for The Blaze throughout the tournament taking wickets on a consistent basis. Further, her experience of taking 29 T20I wickets with a strike rate of 18.3 might come in handy for the side resulting in her being the top bowler for the team.





Mady Villiers to be Sunrisers’ top bowler

Mady Villiers has scalped seven wickets from five matches for Sunrisers with a bowling average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 14.5. Also, she has picked 14 T20I wickets with an economy of 6.72 and a strike rate of 15.4. Considering Villiers’ recent form and her international experience, she is likely to be the top bowler for the team.