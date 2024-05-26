BLAZ (The Blaze) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction BLAZ 58 % Chance of Winning NWT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Blaze and Thunder will meet in the 9th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough on May 26, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

The Blaze vs Thunder Chance of Winning

The Blaze topped the table in the previous edition of the competition. The Blaze lost against the Vipers in the finals to finish as runners-up. They had an unfortunate start to their campaign as they lost their first outing. However, the team returned to win the next game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd position of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.175.

The Thunder won their first game of the competition but went on to lose their next outing against South East Stars. The team has a win and a loss in two games. With that, they are placed 4th in the standings. The team possesses 5 points and a net run rate of 0.289 in the competition. They will look to recover from a loss and clinch a win in the next game.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 42%

The Blaze’ chance of winning: 58%

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The Blaze vs Thunder Betting Tips

Thunder to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Thunder are coming from a loss in this fixture. They have a sound top batting order but the lower order have been witnessed to lose their wickets pretty early in the two games. Fi Morris and Emma Lamb opened for the team in the two games and posted the scores of 19 & 66 runs for their opening partnerships. Lamb averages at 80.00 while Morris averages at 23.50 in this competition. That said, Thunder should be able to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds The Blaze’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Thunder 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

The Blaze vs Thunder Toss Prediction

The pitch at this venue is known for being favourable to batsmen, allowing them to play their shots with ease. The team batting first at this venue has won 53% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. Consequently, our prediction is that the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

It will be a rain-struck game on May 26. There is a 50% prediction of light rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 17 degree Celsius.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder won their first game but met with a huge loss in the last game. They went against South East Stars and could only score 139 runs in the game. Thunder suffer from inconsistency but have to do better in order to climb higher in the standings.

The Blaze Players List

Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Claridge Wicket-keeper Teresa Graves Batter Daisy Mullan Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Bethany Harmer Batter Michaela Kirk Batter Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler Kirstie Gordon (c) Bowler Nadine de Klerk All-rounder

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze won their last outing by a small margin against Northern Diamonds. They did not bat well but managed to do well in their bowling order. They will be expected to do well in the next game too.

The Blaze vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once where the Blaze won the game by 6 wickets.

The Blaze won- 1

Thunder won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

The Blaze vs Thunder Betting Odds

The Blaze went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze did not have much to display. They bundled out for 31 runs in the game while Josie Groves chipped in 24 runs. The other batters went out early and the team were all out at 136 runs. It was a low target to defend. However, Kirstie Gordon pushed ND a step back and restricted many runs while picking 3 wickets in the process. The Diamonds were 132/7 by the end of 20 overs leading to a 4 run victory for the Blaze. The Blaze have a strong bowling order and will be looking to win the next game too.

The Thunder clashed against the South East Stars in the last game. Batting first, Thunder raised 139/7 in 20 overs. Emma Lamb scored 36 runs while Fi Morris chipped in 41 runs. Seren Smale also contributed 37 runs. However, the bowlers could not defend the target and lost the game by 5 wickets as SES scored 140/5 with 4 overs remaining. The team will be expected to carry on the same in the next outing.

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The Blaze vs Thunder Top Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for Thunder

Kathryn Bryce is one of the best batters from the side this season. She scored 31 runs off 29 balls in the last game. She will strike hard in the next game against the Blaze.

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for The Blaze

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She scored an unbeaten 44 off 43 balls in the first game followed by 36 runs in the second game. She averages 80.00 in the competition. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

The Blaze vs Thunder Top Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon is the best bowling pick from the Blaze. She picked 2 wickets in the first game while claiming 3 wickets in her last outing. She picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. She will be coming in as the best bowler from the side.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris is the top bowler from Thunder. She has picked 2 wickets in 2 games and has an economy rate of 5.00 in the competition. She will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game for Thunder.