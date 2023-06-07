LIG (The Blaze) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction WES 36 % Chance of Winning LIG 64 % Bet Now! With their place in the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup already guaranteed, The Blaze would take on Western Storm with an aim to continue their winning momentum on Wednesday. On the other hand, Western Storm will at least need to score a win with a bonus point when the contest starts at 7 PM IST at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

The Blaze have been a dominating outfit in the tournament winning all of their six games in the competition and ensuring a spot in the final. Western Storm has managed to be victorious only on three occasions out of six fixtures. Thus, The Blaze are clear favourites for the game with the excellent performance they have displayed so far in the tournament.

The Blaze's chances of winning - 64%

Western Storms' chances of winning - 36%

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The Blaze vs Sunrisers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Blaze have been excellent in all the departments and they are getting rich dividends as a result with a flawless record in the competition. Nat Sciver-brunt and Tammy Beaumont have been the top two run-scorers for the side with 194 and 187 runs respectively. Also, both of them average above 40 which adds more to the batting unit. Along with the duo, Georgie Boyce has contributed 153 runs across six innings and plays a pivotal role in The Blaze’s batting unit.

Bowling has also excelled as well with three of the frontline five bowlers conceding at an economy of less than six. Nadine de Klerk has led the bowling attack with 13 wickets from six innings with an average and economy both less than 10. Other bowlers have also complemented her bowling in tight areas and thus, The Blaze turned out to be an effective side with the bat as well as the ball.

Western Storm are carrying a mixed bag of results with them, winning three out of six while losing others. For them, Fran Wilson and Danielle Gibson have been the top run-scorers with 182 and 166 runs respectively. Sophie Luff has turned out to be another key batter for the team averaging 65.50 across six innings.

Bowling has been an area of concern for Western Storm with only two bowlers conceding runs with an economy of less than 7. Further, only Gibson has taken eight wickets and no other bowler has scalped more than six batters. Locking horns against a mighty opponent in their next fixture, they will need the bowlers to step up and take wickets of the opposition batters to script a win.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

In both the Charlotte Edwards Fixtures played at the venue, teams winning the toss have opted to field first. Also, in the solitary women’s T20I played at the surface, the chasing team won the match. Hence, considering the past results and the preferences of the teams winning the toss fielding is likely to be the choice made by the side winning the coin toss.

Weather Report

According to the weather report by Worldweatheronline.com, clear weather is predicted and that confirms the completion of a full 20-over game. Also, there would be slight cloud cover at the start of the game but that wouldn’t be enough for pacers to get help. Throughout the contest, the temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius and the spectators will witness a brilliant contest.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze:Kirstie Gordon (c), Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Teresa Graves, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:

Marie Kelly, Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper and Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sophie Munro All-rounder Josie Groves Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze have been undefeated in the tournament so far and their terrific form has led them to the top of the points table. The team is expected to continue their winning streak in the fixture as well and enter the final with their morale on high.

Western Storm News & Player List

Western Storm squad:Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith (WK) Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Orla Prendergast All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batsman Alex Griffiths All-rounder Niamh Holland All-rounder Sophia Smale Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler Katie Jones Bowler

Western Storm Team Form

In their last five matches, Western Storm registered two victories over Central Sparks and Sunrisers by seven wickets each. Earlier, they were handed two successive defeats by South Eastern Stars and Southern Vipers after beating Thunder. The team will now have face a mighty opposition like The Blaze and so they will have a daunting task cut ahead of them.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Head to Head

Both the teams were in different groups for the previous seasons and so this will be their first meeting in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Sophie Luff to score over 21.5

Sophie Luff has amassed 131 runs from six innings with an average of 65.50 which increases the probability of her crossing the mentioned mark. Also, in her last four innings, She has scored more than 40 runs twice and the batter is likely to play a significant knock in the fixture as well.

The Blaze vs Sunrisers Top Team Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be The Blaze’s top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s international experience has come in handy while playing for The Blaze as she has scored 194 runs from four innings with an impressive average of 64.66. Further, her strike rate of 174.77 points out her demolishing abilities which make her a threat to the opposition bowlers. Considering the form of the all-rounder, Sciver-Brunt is likely to be the top batter for her side.

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s top batter

Fran Wilson has been the leading run scorer for the side and is placed sixth in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament. Wilson has managed to pile up 182 runs from six innings with an average of 36.40 including two half-centuries. Further, she has scored 356 T20I runs so far which makes her a strong candidate to be the top batter for the Western Storm.

The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be The Blaze’s top bowler

Nadine de Klerk has been wreaking havoc with the ball for The Blaze taking 13 wickets and being the highest-wicket taker of the tournament. Further, her bowling average and strike rate both are below 10 which also highlights her effectiveness with the ball. The South African all-rounder has scalped 29 T20I wickets in her career and that record also gives him an edge to be the top bowler for her team.

Danielle Gibson to be Western Storm’s top bowler

Danielle Gibson has picked eight wickets across six innings and is ranked sixth in the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. Also, she has bowled with a strike rate of 17.2 and a bowling average of 21.25 Also, considering her performance of the team, Gibson is likely to be the top batter for her team.