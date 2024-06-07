BLAZ (The Blaze) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
BLAZ
62%
Chance of Winning
WES
38%
T20
Grace Road
Facts:
- The Blaze have won the only clash between them and Western Storm.
- Western Storm are placed at the top place whereas The Blaze are positioned at the 7th place of the points table.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
The Blaze are having a phenomenal season in the competition. The team has won all their five outings and lead the points table. They have 21 points and a net run rate of 0.566 in the competition. Their last win came against the Thunder where they portrayed a thrilling bowling performance. The team is confident and ready to take on any challenge that comes their way. They will face Western Storm in the next outing.
Western Storm won their first game of the season that came against the Sunrisers. Despite that, the team has a long way to go considering their abysmal start. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.313. The team will be looking to continue their momentum coming into the next game.
- The Blaze’s chance of winning: 62%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 38%
The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Tips
The Blaze to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
The Blaze are coming from a win in this fixture. They have a sound squad but they have failed to play an impressive opening partnership so far in the competition. The opening order revolved around Tammy Beaumont and Teresa Graves. The team posted scores of 5, 4, 1, 5 and 50 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. Beaumont and Graves average at 24.00 & 11.60 respectively after five games. The team failed to uphold a respectable opening partnership in the majority of their games. Considering their form, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
It is a balanced wicket that will offer some help and movement to the pacers in the early overs. Once the game progresses, and the batters are settled, they should be able to score big. Though there is no clear advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground, both teams have their reasons to bowl first here.
Weather Report
It will be a cloudy game on May 31. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 15 degree Celsius.
The Blaze Players List
Kirstie Gordon (C), Ella Claridge, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Beth Harmer, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Tammy Beaumont, Scarlett Hughes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Michael Kirk, Georgie Boyce, Cassidy McCarthy, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk*, Heather Graham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Claridge
|
Batter
|
Teresa Graves
|
Batter
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
|
Marie Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Josie Graves
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Higham
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon (c)
|
Bowler
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
The Blaze Recent Form
The Blaze won their last outing by a huge margin against the Thunder by 7 wickets. They delivered a fantastic performance with the ball. The team will be looking to maintain the same momentum coming into the next game.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Lauren Filler
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Ellie Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm won their first game of the season. The win came against Sunrisers who did not stand a chance against the Western Storm bowlers.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once where The Blaze won the game by 56 runs.
Western Storm won- 0
The Blaze won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
The Blaze vs Western Storm Betting Odds
The Blaze clashed against the Thunder in the last game. Batting first, Thunder managed to post 111/9 in the game. The Blaze did an impressive job with their bowling. Kirstie Gordon picked 5 wickets while Lucy Higham managed to pick 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the Blaze managed to surpass the target, winning the game by 7 wickets. Tammy Beaumont scored an unbeaten 34 whereas Teresa Graves smashed 29 runs in the game. The Blaze has a strong group of players in the team. They have a strong bowling order and won majority of their games due to that.
Western Storm went against the Sunrisers in the last game. Western Storm batted first in the game and scored 134/8 in the match. Sophie Luff scored 41 runs while Amanda-Jade Wellington was able to chip in 20 runs in the game. It was a low total but the Western Storm bowlers did an amazing job in restricting Sunrisers under the target. Sunrisers could only manage 106 while losing all their wickets. Ellie Anderson was the top wicket-taker in the game with 4 wickets to her name. Sophia Smale and Lauren Filer picked 3 wickets each in the game. Western Storm lack in their batting order but will be relying on their bowling unit to deliver the goods.
The Blaze vs Western Storm
T20
Grace Road, null
The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Batters
Kathryn Bryce to be the top batter for The Blaze
Kathryn Bryce is the top batter from the Blaze. She has scored 174 runs in 5 games at an average of 34.80. She scored 21 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game against Western Storm.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top batter for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington is doing great with the bat as well in the tournament. She has scored 84 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.00. She scored 20 runs in the last game. She is the top scorer of the team and will be expected to score high in the next game.
The Blaze vs Western Storm Top Bowlers
Lauren Filer to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Lauren Filer has made her entry into the competition. She played her first game of the competition and picked 3 wickets for 19 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next fixture against the Blaze.
Kirstie Gordon to be the top bowler for The Blaze
Kirstie Gordon is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 13 wickets in 5 games and maintains an economy rate of 7.61 in the competition. She picked 5 wickets for her side in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze
The Blaze to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch