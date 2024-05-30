NWT (Thunder) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NWT 39 % Chance of Winning CENS 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks and Thunder will meet in the 14th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on May 30, 2024. The match will begin from 6:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Central Sparks finished near the bottom of the table in the previous edition of the competition. However, they have turned around their campaign this season. They have won three games in a row. Their last win came against Northern Diamonds. The team is placed at the apex position of the points table. They have earned 13 points and possess a net run rate of 1.532 in the tournament. The team will be looking to keep the same momentum coming into the next game against Thunder.

The Thunder won their first game of the competition but went on to lose their next two outings in the competition. Their last loss came against The Blaze. The team is placed 4th in the standings. The team possesses 5 points and a net run rate of 0.018 in the competition. They will look to recover from a loss and clinch a win in the next game against Central Sparks.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 39%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 61%

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Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Thunder to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Thunder are coming from a loss in this fixture. They have a sound top batting order but the lower order have been witnessed to lose their wickets pretty early in the three games. Fi Morris and Emma Lamb opened for the team in the three games and posted the scores of 19, 66 & 22 runs for their opening partnerships. Lamb averages at 143.00 while Morris averages at 19.33 in this competition. With the openers in form, the Thunder openers should be able to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Thunder 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Thunder vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

Old Trafford is a good batting surface. The ball comes to the bat nicely, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely. We have seen big sores in this venue in the past. Fast bowlers do well with the new ball, but it is a tough venue for the spinners as the wicket doesn't offer assistance to them. This wicket is tough to chase scores on as the bowlers find assistance in the latter half of the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss here will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on May 30. There is a low prediction of light rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 17 degree Celsius.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder won their first game but met with two consecutive losses after that. They lost the last game against the Blaze by 5 wickets. They have to do better with their bowling.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks are having a terrific campaign. They have won three games in a row and reside at the top of the table. They have a stellar batting unit but a more impressive bowling order.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once where Thunder won the game by 36 runs.

Central Sparks won- 0

Thunder won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

The Thunder clashed against the The Blaze in the last game. Batting first, Thunder raised 151/6 in 20 overs. Emma Lamb scored an unbeaten 63 while Ailsa Lister smashed 44 runs in the game. They were not confident with the target they had set. The Blaze chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and won the game. Mahika Gaur was the best bowler from the side with figures of 3/39 in the game.

Central Sparks went against Northern Diamonds in the last game. The game was reduced to 11 overs due to poor weather conditions. Batting first, Northern Diamonds raised 80/9 in 11 overs. It was a low total and Central Sparks managed to surpass the target with 3 wickets remaining. Georgia Davies and Grace Potts picked 3 wickets each for the team whereas Emily Arlott picked 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Eve Jones remained unbeaten at 26.

Thunder vs Central Sparks T20 Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 143 runs in 3 games at an average of 143.00. She scored 44*, 36 & 63* runs in three games so far. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game.

Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin is the top scorer of the team with 110 runs in 3 games at an average of 55.00. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Thunder vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Grace Potts to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Grace Potts is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 6 wickets for the side in 3 games. She picked 3 wickets for 15 runs in the last game. She will be the top pick in the bowling order of the team.

Mahika Gaur to be the top bowler for Thunder

Mahika Gaur is a talented bowler. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games she has featured in. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.