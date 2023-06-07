NWT (Thunder) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NWT 36 % Chance of Winning NORD 64 % Bet Now! Thunder and Northern Diamonds will be going head to head in their final group fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 on Wednesday, June 7th. The two teams will meet in this crucial clash at Stanley Park in Blackpool. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM IST.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds and Thunder will be playing a virtual knockout for a place in the playoffs. The Blaze have sealed their direct spot in the final by topping the table while Southern Vipers look pretty nailed on for a top three finish. That means the winner of this match will advance through.

Diamonds are currently third on the table with 17 points and a net run-rate of 0.162. They have an advantage as even a no result will send them through. Thunder have 13 points but their net run-rate reads 0.064 and a close victory won't be enough to displace Diamonds. Northern Diamonds are coming off a 16-run loss against Southern Vipers in the previous game. Chasing 145, they were three down for just five runs in 3.4 overs. Bess Heath struck 26 off 12 while Chloe Tryon made 30 in 20 balls. But it wasn't enough as they kept losing wickets.

Thunder needed to win their previous game against South East Stars to stay alive in the race and they did it by 16 runs. Emma Lamb smashed 63 off 38 to power them to 165. Thunder were in a spot of bother with Stars openers putting on 87 runs but they made a strong comeback to clinch the victory.

Thunder chance of winning @ 36%

Northern Diamonds chance of winning @ 64%

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Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds' Leah Dobson has scored 25, 41, 47 and 19 in four of the six innings this season. She has got good starts and could do well here. You can take a punt on Dobson to score over 16.5 runs in this match at 1.83.

Thunder's Liberty Heap hasn't been able to score a fifty or score at a faster rate but she has got starts consistently. Five of her six innings this season read 22, 26, 46, 26 and 19. in five innings. It would be justified to bet on Heap to score over 15.5 runs at 1.83.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

Stanley Park in Blackpool has hosted one game this season, in which over 310 runs were scored with the team batting first coming out on top. Thunder won the toss three times this season and have opted to bat first in all. Northern Diamonds have chosen to bat first in two out of three games they won the toss in. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

The Blackpool weather on Wednesday afternoon is likely to be mostly sunny and pleasant with no chance of rain. The forecast suggests there will be a 52% humidity with wind blowing at 17 km/h. Expect the temperature to be around 19-22 degree Celsius.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-rounder Liberty Heap Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Olivia Bell Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder didn't get off to a good start this season, losing to Western Storm and The Blaze in the first two games. They turned things around to beat Sunrisers by seven wickets and Central Sparks by 36 runs. Thunder then lost to Southern Vipers but kept themselves alive with a 16-run win over South East Stars.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad: Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Leah Dobson Batter Hollie Armitage (c) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Bess Heath Wicketkeeper Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Katherine Fraser All-Rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds began their season with a comprehensive victory over Western Storm and followed it up with three more consecutive wins. Their first defeat of the season came against The Blaze by six wickets and they lost to Southern Vipers next by 16 runs.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Thunder have clashed against each other four times in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. In both the seasons in 2021 and 2022, Diamonds and Thunder won a game each.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Thunder to score over 38.5 runs in overs 1-6 @ 1.80

Thunder rely heavily on Emma Lamb but Fi Morris has been excellent in the recent games as well. Lamb has blasted 64 off 49 and 63 off 38 in the last two outings whereas Morris smashed 44 off 31 in the previous game. Thunder scoring over 38.5 runs in the powerplay at 1.80 would be a good bet.

Northern Diamonds to score over 53.5 runs in overs 1-8 @ 1.80

Diamonds boasts of a strong batting line-up of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Chloe Tryon and Leah Dobson. All five of these players have struck at over 120 in the ongoing season. It would be a good deal to bet on Northern Diamonds to score over 53.5 runs in the first eight overs.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batter

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

The 25yr old batting all-rounder has by far been the best player for Thunder this season. She has scored 196 runs from five innings at an average of 39 while striking at 141. Emma Lamb has hammered 64 and 63 in the last couple of games. If Lamb plays, it's a no-brainer to bet on her to be the best batter for Thunder.

Hollie Armitage to be Northern Diamonds’ best batter

The Northern Diamonds skipper has been pretty good this season with the bat. She has struck 216 from six innings at an average of 36 while striking at 132. Hollie Armitage has smashed two fifties in the tournament. Bet on Armitage to be Northern Diamonds' top batter.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers

Naomi Dattani to be Thunder’s best bowler

Naomi Dattani will take a lot of confidence after her all-round display in the previous game. She has taken five wickets in the competition at an economy of just six. Dattani picked 2 for 25 in the last game versus South East Stars. Take a punt on Dattani to be the top bowler for Thunder.

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’ best bowler

Katie Levick has been truly exceptional in the ongoing tournament. She has snared 11 wickets from just six games at a superb economy rate of 6.25. Her best figures of 5/19 came against Sunrisers and in the last game, she picked 2 for 19. You can back Levick to be Northern Diamonds' best bowler.