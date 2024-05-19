NWT (Thunder) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
NWT
45%
Chance of Winning
NORD
55%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts:
- Thunder leads the tally by 3-2 in the last five clashes against Northern Diamonds in the format.
- Thunder finished third in the table standings last year whereas Northern Diamonds finished at the 4th position.
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
Thunder had a mixed campaign last season. They finished at the 3rd place in the points table last season with four wins and three losses. The team reached the play-offs but were knocked out by Southern Vipers. They had an impressive run in the batting department and will be backed by talented figures in the competition. The team must win their first game against Northern Diamonds in the first game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.
Northern Diamonds were backed mostly by their bowlers and also had a decent batting order. However, they could not work it in their favour as they finished fourth in the previous edition of the competition. However, they will be looking for an ecstatic start in this year’s campaign. Northern Diamonds have a lot of firepower and they face a tough challenge against the Thunder in the next game.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 55%
- Thunder’ chance of winning: 45%
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds faced disappointments with their batters very often in the previous season. Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill opened for the side in the previous season and averaged at 19.28 & 24.42 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 33, 1 & 11 runs in the last three games of the competition. In fact, they played their last game of the tournament against Thunder and scored 11 runs before Dobson lost her wicket. Thunder also have a very capable bowling unit. That said, Northern Diamonds can expect an early dismissal in the next game against Thunder.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Thunder
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on May 19. The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hollie Armitage (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Turner
|
Bowler
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Leah Dobson
|
Batter
|
Sophia Turner
|
Bowler
|
Jess Woolston
|
Bowler
|
Abigail Glen
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds had a difficult season last year. They were very close to making it to the playoffs but a low net run rate kept them at bay. They will be confident in their bowling unit and will be backed by their batters too.
Thunder Players List
Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Fi Morris
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Dattani
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Danielle Collins
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Graham
|
Bowler
|
Tara Norris
|
Bowler
|
Olivia Bell
|
Bowler
Thunder Recent Form
The Thunder have a decent batting order but inconsistency was the problem last season. Thunder will be looking to right their wrongs from last season and begin on a terrific note.
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Thunder has won three games while Northern Diamonds have won two matches.
Thunder won- 3
Northern Diamonds won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
The Thunder has a great squad this season. Seren Smale, Katie Mack and Eleanor Threlkeld will lead the batting innings. Kate Cross, Phoebe Graham and Tara Norris will take care of the bowling department. Fi Morris was fantastic in the previous season and will be coming in hot with her skills as well. Naomi Dattani will also chip in both the departments. Thunder reached the playoffs last season but were eliminated after that. They will be looking for a great start in the first game of the season.
Northern Diamonds boasts a very strong squad. They have Lauren Winfield-Hill and Leah Dobson to carry out the batting. Bess Heath will also be useful with the bat. Katie Levick is in terrific form and will be assisted by Phoebe Turner with the ball. Hollie Armitage and Erin Burns will help out as all-rounders in the game for the team. Northern Diamonds missed the mark by a small margin in the last season and will look to make up for that starting with the first game of the season.
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds
T20
Old Trafford, null
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage is a terrific batter. She was the team’s top scorer with 216 runs in 7 games. She averaged at 30.85 in the competition and played many impactful innings in the competition. Armitage has an impressive set of skills and will be exploiting them in the next game against Thunder.
Fi Morris to be the top batter for Thunder
Fi Morris is a terrific all-rounder. She scored 209 runs in 8 games for the Thunder in the last season of the competition. Morris averaged at 29.85 in the competition. Fi Morris will be expected to score high in the upcoming game as well.
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Olivia Bell to be the top bowler for Thunder
Olivia Bell is a fantastic addition in the team’s bowling order. She took 11 wickets in the 4 games of the last season. Bell also maintained an economy rate of 7.47 in the competition. That is very impressive. She will be expected to lead with her bowling in the next game as well.
Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Katie Levick picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for her team. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. She also led a fantastic campaign in the RHF Trophy so far. Levick will enter as the best bowling option from Northern Diamonds.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Thunder to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch