NWT (Thunder) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction NWT 45 % Chance of Winning NORD 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.749 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Thunder and Northern Diamonds will meet in the 3rd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on May 19, 2024. The match will begin from 6:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Thunder had a mixed campaign last season. They finished at the 3rd place in the points table last season with four wins and three losses. The team reached the play-offs but were knocked out by Southern Vipers. They had an impressive run in the batting department and will be backed by talented figures in the competition. The team must win their first game against Northern Diamonds in the first game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Northern Diamonds were backed mostly by their bowlers and also had a decent batting order. However, they could not work it in their favour as they finished fourth in the previous edition of the competition. However, they will be looking for an ecstatic start in this year’s campaign. Northern Diamonds have a lot of firepower and they face a tough challenge against the Thunder in the next game.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 55%

Thunder’ chance of winning: 45%

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Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds faced disappointments with their batters very often in the previous season. Leah Dobson and Lauren Winfield-Hill opened for the side in the previous season and averaged at 19.28 & 24.42 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 33, 1 & 11 runs in the last three games of the competition. In fact, they played their last game of the tournament against Thunder and scored 11 runs before Dobson lost her wicket. Thunder also have a very capable bowling unit. That said, Northern Diamonds can expect an early dismissal in the next game against Thunder.

Match Prediction Best Odds Thunder’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Thunder 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The wicket at Old Trafford is expected to provide an equal contest between the bat and ball. Batters will need to apply themselves on the wicket before playing the big shots. The skipper winning the toss might prefer to bowl first and chase the total later on.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 19. The temperature will hover around 19 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds had a difficult season last year. They were very close to making it to the playoffs but a low net run rate kept them at bay. They will be confident in their bowling unit and will be backed by their batters too.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Katie Mack Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Olivia Bell Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder have a decent batting order but inconsistency was the problem last season. Thunder will be looking to right their wrongs from last season and begin on a terrific note.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Thunder has won three games while Northern Diamonds have won two matches.

Thunder won- 3

Northern Diamonds won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

The Thunder has a great squad this season. Seren Smale, Katie Mack and Eleanor Threlkeld will lead the batting innings. Kate Cross, Phoebe Graham and Tara Norris will take care of the bowling department. Fi Morris was fantastic in the previous season and will be coming in hot with her skills as well. Naomi Dattani will also chip in both the departments. Thunder reached the playoffs last season but were eliminated after that. They will be looking for a great start in the first game of the season.

Northern Diamonds boasts a very strong squad. They have Lauren Winfield-Hill and Leah Dobson to carry out the batting. Bess Heath will also be useful with the bat. Katie Levick is in terrific form and will be assisted by Phoebe Turner with the ball. Hollie Armitage and Erin Burns will help out as all-rounders in the game for the team. Northern Diamonds missed the mark by a small margin in the last season and will look to make up for that starting with the first game of the season.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds T20 Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.749 Bet Now!

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage is a terrific batter. She was the team’s top scorer with 216 runs in 7 games. She averaged at 30.85 in the competition and played many impactful innings in the competition. Armitage has an impressive set of skills and will be exploiting them in the next game against Thunder.

Fi Morris to be the top batter for Thunder

Fi Morris is a terrific all-rounder. She scored 209 runs in 8 games for the Thunder in the last season of the competition. Morris averaged at 29.85 in the competition. Fi Morris will be expected to score high in the upcoming game as well.

Thunder vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Olivia Bell to be the top bowler for Thunder

Olivia Bell is a fantastic addition in the team’s bowling order. She took 11 wickets in the 4 games of the last season. Bell also maintained an economy rate of 7.47 in the competition. That is very impressive. She will be expected to lead with her bowling in the next game as well.

Katie Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Katie Levick picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for her team. She was one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament. She also led a fantastic campaign in the RHF Trophy so far. Levick will enter as the best bowling option from Northern Diamonds.