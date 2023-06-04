NWT (Thunder) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction NWT 49 % Chance of Winning SES 51 % Bet Now! Thunder and South East Stars are set to collide in their next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 on Sunday, June 4th. The two teams will meet at Stanley Park in Blackpool with the contest scheduled to kick off at 7 PM IST.

Facts Fi Morris has picked five wickets for Thunder while scoring 87 runs with the bat. She remains a key for her team.

South East Stars' Phoebe Franklin has scored 132 runs and picked five wickets at less than 7 rpo. She will be a player to watch out for in this game.

Thunder vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

South East Stars and Thunder are in a pretty similar situation in the tournament, separated by just one point. Thunder have nine points with one bonus point and their net run-rate reads -0.083. South East Stars have eight points with a net run-rate of -0.032.

Both Thunder and Stars have won two matches and lost three each. As the race for the top four spots gets heated, this contest becomes very crucial. A loss here could be detrimental to their chances of advancing through.

Thunder are coming off a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Southern Vipers. None of their batters could touch the 25-run mark as they were skittled out for just 111. Fi Morris and Naomi Dattani combined to take 2 for 36 in seven overs but didn't have enough support or runs on the board.

South East Stars managed to get past Western Storm in the previous game by just five runs. From being 31 for 4 in 7.3 overs, Stars posted 126 on the back of Alice Davidson-Richards' 43 and Tash Farrant's 32* off 16. Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin and Danielle Gregory picked two wickets each to hold on to a victory.

Thunder chance of winning @ 49%

South East Stars chance of winning @ 51%

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Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Tips

South East Stars' Phoebe Franklin has done well in the season. Her scores in five innings read 53, 21*, 30, 11 and 17. She has had starts on a regular basis and it makes sense to bet on Franklin to score over 15.5 runs in this match.

Thunder's Liberty Heap hasn't scored a fifty this season but has made good contributions. She has struck 22, 26, 46, 0 and 26 in five innings. You could get good returns by betting on Heap to score over 15.5 runs.

Thunder vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

Stanley Park in Blackpool has only hosted one T20 match across men's and women's cricket so there's no data available. Thunder won the toss twice this season and chose to bat first on both instances. South East Stars haven't won any of their tosses. Both sides have lost three matches each while defending the targets. Expect the team winning the toss to field first here.

Weather Report

The weather in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant so there should be no interruptions in this game. The forecast suggests a 54% humidity and wind blowing at 13 km/h. The temperature is expected to be around 18-22 degree Celsius.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad:Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Naomi Dattani All-rounder Liberty Heap Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Fi Morris All-rounder Seren Smale Wicketkeeper Stephanie Butler All-rounder Olivia Bell Bowler Danielle Collins Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder lost their opening two games of the season against Western Storm and The Blaze. They managed to bounce back with a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers and followed it up with a comprehensive victory by 36 runs versus Central Sparks. In their previous game, they lost to Southern Vipers by four wickets.

South East Stars Player List

South East Stars squad: Bryony Smith (c), Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Claudie Cooper, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (c) All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Aylish Cranstone Batter Tash Farrant All-rounder Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicketkeeper Freya Davies Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars lost their first two fixtures against The Blaze and Southern Vipers while defending the target. They chased down 133 against Sunrisers by four wickets in the third match before losing to Northern Diamonds by two wickets. Most recently, Stars defeated Western Storm by five runs.

Thunder vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

South East Stars and Thunder have not yet faced each other in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Thunder vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Thunder to score under 51.5 runs in overs 1-8 @

Thunder batters have really struggled in the tournament. Emma Lamb is the only player to score a fifty and strike at over 120 amongst those who have scored at least 50 runs. But she is unlikely to be available for this game. Stars have a decent bowling attack and it won't be easy for Thunder to score fluently.

South East Stars to score over 64.5 runs in overs 1-10 @

South East Stars have some batters in good nick with the likes of Bryony Smith, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards and Tash Farrant. Expect them to do well here and have a good first half of their innings. Back South East Stars to score over 64.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Thunder vs South East Stars Top Team Batter

Liberty Heap to be Thunder’s best batter

Liberty Heap is the second highest run-scorer for Thunder in this season. She has played all five games and has scored 116 runs. Her best score of 46 came against Sunrisers. Heap has got consistent starts and you can back her to be the best batter for Thunder.

Bryony Smith to be South East Stars’ best batter

Bryony Smith had an excellent start to the season, scoring 83 and 38 in two of the first three innings. She has had a couple of low scores but remains their most important batter. She has struck at 150 in the ongoing tournament. Bet on Smith to be South East Stars' top batter.

Thunder vs South East Stars Top Team Bowlers

Fi Morris to be Thunder’s best bowler

Fi Morris has been one of Thunder's better players this season. She has taken five wickets at an economy of just over six. Morris picked 2 for 19 versus The Blaze and 2 for 16 against Central Sparks. Bet on Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder.

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ best bowler

The right arm medium pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Stars this season. Scholfield has picked six wickets from five games at an economy of 6.83. She had taken 3 for 24 versus Sunrisers earlier this season. You can back Scholfield to be the top bowler for South East Stars.