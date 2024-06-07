NWT (Thunder) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction NWT 42 % Chance of Winning SOV 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.652 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Southern Vipers and Thunder will cross swords in the 23rd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 7, 2024. The match will begin from 7:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

The Thunder have been very inconsistent in the competition so far. They have won two games and lost three matches in the competition. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.206 in the tournament. They are coming after a huge loss against the Blaze. They will face Southern Vipers in the next game and rise higher in the standings.

Southern Vipers lost their last game against South East Stars. They also have two wins and three losses in the tournament. With that, they are positioned at the 5th position of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.241 in the competition. Southern Vipers are inconsistent and lacking in their bowling order. The team will be looking to get back in the competition with a win against Thunder in the next game.

Thunder’s chance of winning: 42%

Southern Vipers’ chance of winning: 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Southern Vipers have a stellar batting order. They have several batters for the option of opening in the upcoming competition. Ella McCaughan and Charli Knott opened for the side in the first game and scored 15 runs as their opening partnership. Georgia Elwiss replaced McCaughan and produced impressive results in the opening order. The duo scored 47, 73, 46 & 11 runs for their opening partnership in the next four games. Elwiss averages at 44.50 while that of Knott reads as 19.40. The openers performed very well in the majority of the matches and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Old Trafford is a good batting surface. The ball comes to the bat nicely, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely. We have seen big sores in this venue in the past. Fast bowlers do well with the new ball, but it is a tough venue for the spinners as the wicket doesn't offer assistance to them. This wicket is tough to chase scores on as the bowlers find assistance in the latter half of the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss here will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

It will be a rainy day on June 6. The temperature will peak at 14 degree Celsius.

Thunder Players List

Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Dani Collins, Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Daisy Mullan, Tara Norris, Shachi Pai, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale, Ellie Threlkeld (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicket-keeper Seren Smale Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Fi Morris All-rounder Georgia Voll All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

The Thunder lost their last game against the Blaze. They were restricted to 111/9 in the last game. They are very inconsistent in the competition.

Southern Vipers Players List

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Mary Taylor, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Freya Davies, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Nancy Harman

Predicted Playing XI

Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (c) Batter Nancy Harman All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emily Windsor Batter Freya Davies Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Mary Taylor Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

Southern Vipers had some success in the competition. They are coming after a loss against South East Stars. They fought pretty bravely in the last game despite the loss. They have a solid squad but need to close a few loose ends to produce better results.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice where Southern Vipers won both the outings.

Southern Vipers won- 2

Thunder won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Thunder went against the Blaze in the last game. The team went in to bat first and could only secure 111/9 in the game. Danielle Collins scored 30 runs whereas Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld and Sophie Ecclestone scored 20 runs in the game. The rest of the team went out very early in the game. Chasing the target, the Blaze scored 112/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Kate Cross, Sophie Morris and Fi Morris picked a wicket each.

Southern Vipers are a strong bunch but are facing problems with consistency in the competition. The team is coming from a loss against South East Stars in their last outing. They went in to bat first and scored 142/6 in the game. The batters were dismissed very cheaply while Alice Monaghan (44*) and Rhianna Southby (25*) handled the run-scoring from the lower order. Chasing the target, South East Stars surpassed the target and registered 146/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Charli Knott picked 2 wickets while Linsey Smith and Freya Davies picked a wicket each. Southern Vipers will have to work on their batting order to win games moving forward.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers T20 Old Trafford, null North West Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.652 Bet Now!

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Batters

Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder

Emma Lamb is a top order batter from Thunder. She has scored 173 runs in 5 games at an average of 57.66. With her current form, she shall strike hard in the next game.

Georgia Elwiss to be the top batter for Southern Vipers

Georgia Elwiss opens for the side in the competition. She has scored 178 runs in 5 games at an average of 44.50. She scored 22 runs in the last game. That mentioned, Elwiss will be hoping to bat better in the next game.

Thunder vs Southern Vipers Top Bowlers

Charli Knott to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers

Charli Knott is a fantastic bowler as well. She has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. She has an economy rate of 6.50 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Fi Morris to be the top bowler for Thunder

Fi Morris has picked 6 wickets in 5 games. She was able to pick a wicket in the last game. She will come in as the best bowler from the Thunder.